Dead Space Remake Walkthrough
We’re about to be whole again.
Dormant until the surprise announcement of a remake in 2021, the Dead Space franchise had largely been a thing of the past, without modern remasters of any kind for next-gen consoles. Released in 2023, the remake has defied the expectations of fans and newcomers to the universe alike. Our very own Dead Space aficionado reviewed the game and awarded it glowing remarks.
Not sure you want to play? Check out our “what is it about” guide and an explain action of the fear factor. While much of the story and gameplay remain the same, we decided to compile all of our coverage into one spot. Without further ado, you can view our Dead Space Remake walkthrough in the links below.
Features & News
- Dead Space Remake Proves Even a Masterpiece Is Never Finished
- Dead Space Remake Trophy Data Hints at a New Potential Fate for Isaac
- Move Over Resident Evil — Dead Space Is the New Horror Remake to Watch
- The Dead Space Remake Keeps the Sneaky Twist Reveal That the Original Had
- The End of Humanity Arrives in the Dead Space Remake Launch Trailer
- 5 Ways The Callisto Protocol Is Different From Dead Space
- Dead Space Remake Officially Has the Master of Horror’s Seal of Approval
- Dead Space’s Collector’s Edition Brings Your Isaac Clarke Cosplay Fantasies to Life
- Dead Space Remake Developer States Motive Studios Is Interested in “Exploring Dead Space More”
Gameplay & Puzzles
- How Long & Chapters
- Safe Spots
- Calibrate the ADS Cannons
- Defeat the Hunter
- Find the Bridge Report
- Dragging Dead Bodies
- Destroy the Gravity Tethers
- Dispose the Warhead
- Co-Op
- Destroy the Anomalies
- Schematics & Locations
- Fix the Centrifuge
- Find the Tissue Sample
- Fix the Comms Array & Link the Satellite Dishes
- Upgrade Security Clearance
- Scan Rig To Unlock Workstation
- Final Regeneration Side Mission
Achievements & Unlockables
- Difficulty Trophy
- Unlock Impossible Mode
- Z-Baller Trophy
- Secret Alternate Ending
- New Game Plus
- Front Toward Trophy & Achievement
- Peng Treasure
Performance & Technical
- Graphics Settings
- Fix the Sprint Bug
- Ray Tracing
- Difficulty Settings
- Denuvo Anti-Piracy
- Steam Deck Compatibility
- Online Modes
- Download Size
- Cheat Codes
- PS4 & Xbox One Availability
- Intensity Director
- DLC & Microtransactions
- Building Shaders Error
Weapons, Gear & Upgrades
- All Weapons
- Upgrade Air
- Upgrade HP
- Weapons Upgrades
- Suit Upgrades & Locations
- Burnished Suit
- Get the Ripper
- Get the Pulse Rifle
- Get the Flamethrower
- Get the Force Gun
- Get the Contact Beam
- Get the Line Gun
- Redeem Preorder & Deluxe Bonuses
- Upgrade the Suit
Other
- Nicole Brennan Wiki
- Unitology Wiki
- Jacob Temple Wiki
- Doctor Challus Mercer Wiki
- Game Pass
- Isaac Clarke Dead Space Fortnite Challenges
