Dormant until the surprise announcement of a remake in 2021, the Dead Space franchise had largely been a thing of the past, without modern remasters of any kind for next-gen consoles. Released in 2023, the remake has defied the expectations of fans and newcomers to the universe alike. Our very own Dead Space aficionado reviewed the game and awarded it glowing remarks.

Not sure you want to play? Check out our “what is it about” guide and an explain action of the fear factor. While much of the story and gameplay remain the same, we decided to compile all of our coverage into one spot. Without further ado, you can view our Dead Space Remake walkthrough in the links below.

Dead Space Remake Walkthrough

Features & News

Gameplay & Puzzles

Achievements & Unlockables

Performance & Technical

Weapons, Gear & Upgrades

Other

