How to Upgrade Your Air in Dead Space Remake

Image Source: EA

When it comes to survival horror, the original Dead Space was a true master of ensuring that players never really felt safe. Just walking down dimly lit corridors was often enough to keep you on the edge, and now, with the Dead Space remake set to scare a new generation of players, preparing yourself for the dangers ahead will be helpful. If you are seeking the method in which to upgrade your air capacity in Dead Space Remake, here’s what you’ll need to do.

Upgrading Your Air Capacity in Dead Space Remake

As with most of the other functions that are tied closely to that of your suit, the Air Capacity in Dead Space can be expanded by utilizing precious Power Nodes found around the Ishimura or bought from the store. Head to the nearest workbench, and activate the node that is tied to Air, so you can literally buy yourself some more breathing space.

Of course, the upgrade system of Dead Space means that it is not always a straightforward choice between choosing to upgrade your Air Capacity versus other functions. You must follow the upgrade path that includes other nodes before getting to one that is tied to Air Capacity. This way, you are always going to benefit in some other way, even if having more breathable air is your main concern.

Now that you are armed with the knowledge of how to upgrade your air capacity in Dead Space Remake, you should feel just a little bit more daring in the remake. To truly survive the Necromorphs, you might find it useful to consult our other guides. Otherwise, be sure to check out other related content below or search Twinfinite.

Related Posts