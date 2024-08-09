Titan Tower Defense Codes (August 2024)

Looking for the latest Titan Tower Defense codes? This long-running Roblox TDS game has been consistently updated for years, with codes that give you cash to purchase new units. In this guide, we’ll list all the available codes you can redeem for those handy freebies.

All Titan Tower Defense Codes

Titan Tower Defense Codes (Working)

freecoins : $100

: $100 freecoins2 : $100

: $100 freecoins3 : $100

: $100 youtookallmymoney: $100

Titan Tower Defense Codes (Expired)

followsowdsowd

20kFavorites

75kMembers

5kPlayers

6kPlayers

5000Favorites

30kMembers

SorryForWorryingYou!

25kMembers

3000Players

3500Players

UTUpdate!

5kLikes

3mVisits

4mVisits

5mVisits

20kMembers

SorryForShutdown!

2mVisits

12kMembers

11kMembers

2.5kPlayers

2kPlayers

1.5kPlayers

1.5mVisits

10kMembers

8000Members

1.1kPlayers

1.2kPlayers

2000Favorites

7000Members

2kLikes

1MVisits

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Titan Tower Defense

Redeeming codes in Titan Tower Defense is quite an easy process, but there are a few prerequisite conditions you need to fulfill first. Make sure that you’ve liked the game on Roblox, and joined the Roblox group. Otherwise, the codes won’t work. Let’s get into it!

Load into Titan Tower Defense from the Roblox game page.

Once you’re in a lobby, press the ABX icon labeled ‘Codes’.

Paste in a code from our list and hit Return on your keyboard.

Check the pop-up message to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Titan Tower Defense Codes?

There are many ways of getting extra coupons in Titan Tower Defense, but few are as easy as simply heading onto the Discord server. Once you’ve booted it up and verified your account via Bloxlink, and then check the ‘updates’ channel. This is updated with years’ worth of patch notes, usually coming alongside a code or two.

On top of that, we’d recommend bookmarking this page and checking back each time you play Titan Tower Defense. We’ll keep tabs on the game and its channels, manually updating our columns with codes once freebies arrive. That’ll save you the hassle of scouring the web for codes yourself!

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely scenario is that the code you’re trying to input no longer works. This is quite a common occurrence for Titan Tower Defense, with tens of codes that expire quite soon after first arriving. To avoid missing out like this, you’ll want to redeem each coupon the very instant you see it here.

Failing that, be sure that you’re typing the code in precisely as it looks on our list. It’s very common for Roblox codes to be case-sensitive and have special characters and numbers included. If you miss any of these quirks the code will fail to redeem, so it may be easier to directly paste them in from our list.

That's everything you need to know about Titan Tower Defense codes!

