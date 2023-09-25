All Jujutsu Chronicles Codes (September 2023)

If you can’t get enough of Jujutsu Kaisen, you can get your anime fix in Jujutsu Chronicles. You’ll dash around, fling abilities, and look super cool while doing it. Naturally, there is a hierarchy to the game; some players are better than others. You can level the playing field a little by using some Jujutsu Chronicles codes.

All Working Jujutsu Chronicles Roblox Codes

As of Sept. 25, 2023, these Roblox codes are still in use. Redeem them quickly because Jujutsu Chronicles appears to cycle out codes pretty quickly:

Update1 : Use this code for x5 Clan Spins, x1 Fingers, and +5 Curse Spins

: Use this code for x5 Clan Spins, x1 Fingers, and +5 Curse Spins BigThanks: This code redeems for 25 free Clan Spins

All Expired Jujutsu Chronicles Codes in Roblox

As of Sept. 25, 2023, these codes are no longer in circulation and will not reward anything of value.

InventoryUpdate

Testing

AlphaTester

RipGojo

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

In order to collect your free rewards in Jujutsu Chronicles, you first need to be in the game. We also suggest finding a quiet, secluded place to redeem codes so you aren’t being griefed.

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

Now, in the lower left corner, near your health bar, is the ‘Codes’ button. Select that to bring up the code redemption window. Now type in the code exactly how it’s listed—the codes are case-sensitive—into the text box and select Enter.

It’s really that easy to redeem codes in Jujutsu Chronicles, assuming someone wasn’t punching you the entire time (like it was for me). With that out of the way, you’re freed up to redeem more codes. You can find more code lists down below, like the One Piece-inspired Fruit Battlegrounds!