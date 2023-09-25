All Jujutsu Chronicles Codes (September 2023)

If you can’t get enough of Jujutsu Kaisen, you can get your anime fix in Jujutsu Chronicles. You’ll dash around, fling abilities, and look super cool while doing it. Naturally, there is a hierarchy to the game; some players are better than others. You can level the playing field a little by using some Jujutsu Chronicles codes.
All Working Jujutsu Chronicles Roblox Codes
As of Sept. 25, 2023, these Roblox codes are still in use. Redeem them quickly because Jujutsu Chronicles appears to cycle out codes pretty quickly:
- Update1: Use this code for x5 Clan Spins, x1 Fingers, and +5 Curse Spins
- BigThanks: This code redeems for 25 free Clan Spins
All Expired Jujutsu Chronicles Codes in Roblox
As of Sept. 25, 2023, these codes are no longer in circulation and will not reward anything of value.
- InventoryUpdate
- Testing
- AlphaTester
- RipGojo
How to Redeem Codes In-Game
In order to collect your free rewards in Jujutsu Chronicles, you first need to be in the game. We also suggest finding a quiet, secluded place to redeem codes so you aren’t being griefed.
Now, in the lower left corner, near your health bar, is the ‘Codes’ button. Select that to bring up the code redemption window. Now type in the code exactly how it’s listed—the codes are case-sensitive—into the text box and select Enter.
It’s really that easy to redeem codes in Jujutsu Chronicles, assuming someone wasn’t punching you the entire time (like it was for me). With that out of the way, you’re freed up to redeem more codes. You can find more code lists down below, like the One Piece-inspired Fruit Battlegrounds!