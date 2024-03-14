Pixel Heroes Codes (March 2024)

The game is finally out now on mobile devices and PC emulators, meaning Pixel Heroes codes are in high demand. Developed by HaoPlay, it’s an idle RPG in the same way Legend of Mushroom is, with an isekai story to boot. For all the latest coupons, we’ve got you covered.

All Pixel Heroes Codes

Pixel Heroes Codes (Active)

ENTEREMOND: 200,000 Gold Coins, 100,000 Experience Potions, 100 Boundary Stones, Covenant of Light (New)

Pixel Heroes Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Pixel Heroes

Image Source: HaoGames via Twinfinite

Download Pixel Heroes from the Google Play Store, App Store, or a PC emulator.

Play through the tutorial until you’ve cleared level 2-1.

Tap your character’s icon in the top-left of the screen, then select Code.

Paste in a code from our list to the text box and hit Claim.

How Do You Get More Pixel Heroes Codes?

The good news is that there are countless sources to find more Pixel Heroes coupons. There’s an X page, Facebook page, Discord server, and official website to check out. If we could only recommend one, though, it would be the X page.

That’s where the first launch code released, so we anticipate more landing on X in the future. The Facebook page has plenty of launch information including links to relevant PC emulators, but no exclusive codes to speak of yet.

Of course, we also recommend bookmarking this page and checking back each time you log into Pixel Heroes. To save you the hassle of trawling through social media channels, we’ll collate any and all active codes in our list above. That way you just need to redeem them to nab freebies!

Why Are My Pixel Heroes Codes Not Working?

There are two likely causes if you’re redeeming a code but getting an error message. The most likely scenario is that the code has expired, and you weren’t able to use it in time. The devs don’t share the expiration date of a code when they first release it, so it’s a guessing game as to how long you have. To avoid this, we recommend redeeming each code as it arrives.

Other than that, make sure you’re typing the code in exactly as you see it on our list. As with most other mobile games, these coupons for Pixel Heroes are case-sensitive and very specific when it comes to formatting. It’s easiest to simply copy and paste them in.

What is Pixel Heroes?

Pixel Heroes is the latest idle RPG to take mobile platforms by storm. Unlike other games in the genre such as Legend of Mushroom and Pixel Overlord, it’s much more story-focused. You run through worlds with a squad of pixel warriors, combining heavy weapon attacks and magical abilities.

That’s all for this guide. For more freebies, redeem Ultra Toilet Fight codes and Shakes and Fidget codes. We’ve also got an Infinite Craft combinations list and Night Crows tier list.