Infinite Craft All Crafting Combinations

A game in progress in Infinite Craft
Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

Looking for all crafting combinations in Infinite Craft? This viral browser game is all about combining seemingly disparate elements to craft a new item entirely. You can make anything from a volcano to a Tesla, with the possibilities being truly endless. Let’s look at a bunch of them we’ve found so far!

All Crafting Combinations in Infinite Craft

Crafts in progress in Infinite Craft.
Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

See the table below for our ever-expanding list of all crafting combinations in Infinite Craft. As the game’s title suggests, it’ll take an awfully long time to find each and every new item. We’ll endeavor to update our list as we uncover new combinations, so stay tuned.

All crafts in our Infinite Craft combinations table were found via first-hand testing. We’ll endeavor to add more as we play more of the game and discover new recipes.

New CraftRequired Elements
SteamWater + Fire
EngineSteam + Fire
WindmillEngine + Wind
EnergyWindmill + Fire
ExplosionEnergy + Fire
TornadoExplosion + Wind
ShipwreckTornado + Pirate
PirateShipwreck + Explosion
TreasurePirate + Earth
GoldTreasure + Engine
MoneyGold + Tornado
CoinGold + Explosion
VolcanoLava + Pirate
BaconVolcano + Pig
CrispyBacon + Fire
TrainCrispy + Engine
Choo ChooTrain + Pirate
Steam EngineSteam + Money
Steam LocomotiveSteam Engine + Energy
CabooseTrain + Hut
WindfarmWindmill + Windmill
ElectricityWindfarm + Island
SwampMud + Steam
ClayMud + Earth
PotteryClay + Coin
PotPottery + Hut
ShipTrain + Sail
IslandShip + Earth
TsunamiIsland + Tornado
VolcanoTornado + Fire
LavaVolcano + Water
FrankensteinSwamp + Electricity
CaptainFrankenstein + Shipwreck
ChestPirate + Treasure
ConductorTrain + Captain
IgorConductor + Frankenstein
MonsterFrankenstein + Igor
KrakenMonster + Captain
CthulhuKraken + Frankenstein
BrideFrankenstein + Monster
ZombieBride + Swamp
BankZombie + Money
TeslaCthulhu + Electricity
Tesla CoilTesla + Swamp
LightningTesla + Tornado
WeddingCthulhu + Bride
MarriageWedding + Caboose
VaseWedding + Pottery
OrchestraConductor + Clay
Electric GuitarOrchestra + Electricity
RockstarElectric Guitar + Conductor
ElvisWedding + Rockstar
Elvis PresleyElvis + Bacon
Rock and RollElvis Presley + Electric Guitar
RockRock and Roll + Vase
MeteorRock + Tornado
ZeusLightning + Elvis Presley
DivorceMarriage + Rockstar
VegasElvis Presley + Divorce
GamblingRockstar + Vegas
CasinoGambling + Divorce
Elon MuskCasino + Tesla
SpaceXElon Musk + Divorce
Elon ZeusElon Musk + Zeus
Elon GamblingElon Musk + Gambling
RobberTrain + Bank
RobberyRobber + Divorce
GolemTesla Coil + Clay
Tidal WaveGolem + Tsunami
TitanicCaptain + Tsunami
Titanic IITitanic + Tesla
Titanic IIITitanic II + Elon Musk
Titanic IVTitanic III + Tsunami
Titanic OrchestraTitanic IV + Orchestra
Zombie OrchestraTitanic Orchestra + Zombie
JackPirate + Titanic
RoseJack + Titanic
MuskRose + Elon Gambling
PerfumeMusk + Golem
FragrancePerfume + Rose
ScentPerfume + Perfume
ThunderScent + Zeus
HeraZeus + Divorce
HerculesHera + Robbery
TentPerfume + Hut
TikiTent + Luau
EruptionVolcano + Tiki
Captain HookPig + Pirate
Peter PanCaptain Hook + Fire
HookCaptain Hook + Peter Pan
Electric Zombie OrchestraZombie Orchestra + Tesla
HeroZeus + Hercules
Fishing RodHook + Hook
FishFishing Rod + Water
SushiFish + Fire
RiceSushi + Earth
Bullet TrainTrain + Rice
Cruise ShipBullet Train + Boat

How to Play Infinite Craft

The premise behind Infinite Craft is very simple. It’s a browser-based game where there’s a column of elements on the right-hand side of your screen, and a working area in the center. You’ll move elements onto one another to try for random new combinations, unlocking as many as you can.

Fortunately, your progress in Infinite Craft automatically saves to your browser, so you can boot back in and retain all the crafts you’ve made before. Simply whittle the time away by dragging elements around to see what you can make!

That’s all for our guide to all crafting combinations in Infinite Craft. For more on the latest games releasing, check out the best wand in Enshrouded and all Stratagems in Helldivers 2.

