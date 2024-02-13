Infinite Craft All Crafting Combinations

Looking for all crafting combinations in Infinite Craft? This viral browser game is all about combining seemingly disparate elements to craft a new item entirely. You can make anything from a volcano to a Tesla, with the possibilities being truly endless. Let’s look at a bunch of them we’ve found so far!
All Crafting Combinations in Infinite Craft
See the table below for our ever-expanding list of all crafting combinations in Infinite Craft. As the game’s title suggests, it’ll take an awfully long time to find each and every new item. We’ll endeavor to update our list as we uncover new combinations, so stay tuned.
All crafts in our Infinite Craft combinations table were found via first-hand testing. We’ll endeavor to add more as we play more of the game and discover new recipes.
|New Craft
|Required Elements
|Steam
|Water + Fire
|Engine
|Steam + Fire
|Windmill
|Engine + Wind
|Energy
|Windmill + Fire
|Explosion
|Energy + Fire
|Tornado
|Explosion + Wind
|Shipwreck
|Tornado + Pirate
|Pirate
|Shipwreck + Explosion
|Treasure
|Pirate + Earth
|Gold
|Treasure + Engine
|Money
|Gold + Tornado
|Coin
|Gold + Explosion
|Volcano
|Lava + Pirate
|Bacon
|Volcano + Pig
|Crispy
|Bacon + Fire
|Train
|Crispy + Engine
|Choo Choo
|Train + Pirate
|Steam Engine
|Steam + Money
|Steam Locomotive
|Steam Engine + Energy
|Caboose
|Train + Hut
|Windfarm
|Windmill + Windmill
|Electricity
|Windfarm + Island
|Swamp
|Mud + Steam
|Clay
|Mud + Earth
|Pottery
|Clay + Coin
|Pot
|Pottery + Hut
|Ship
|Train + Sail
|Island
|Ship + Earth
|Tsunami
|Island + Tornado
|Volcano
|Tornado + Fire
|Lava
|Volcano + Water
|Frankenstein
|Swamp + Electricity
|Captain
|Frankenstein + Shipwreck
|Chest
|Pirate + Treasure
|Conductor
|Train + Captain
|Igor
|Conductor + Frankenstein
|Monster
|Frankenstein + Igor
|Kraken
|Monster + Captain
|Cthulhu
|Kraken + Frankenstein
|Bride
|Frankenstein + Monster
|Zombie
|Bride + Swamp
|Bank
|Zombie + Money
|Tesla
|Cthulhu + Electricity
|Tesla Coil
|Tesla + Swamp
|Lightning
|Tesla + Tornado
|Wedding
|Cthulhu + Bride
|Marriage
|Wedding + Caboose
|Vase
|Wedding + Pottery
|Orchestra
|Conductor + Clay
|Electric Guitar
|Orchestra + Electricity
|Rockstar
|Electric Guitar + Conductor
|Elvis
|Wedding + Rockstar
|Elvis Presley
|Elvis + Bacon
|Rock and Roll
|Elvis Presley + Electric Guitar
|Rock
|Rock and Roll + Vase
|Meteor
|Rock + Tornado
|Zeus
|Lightning + Elvis Presley
|Divorce
|Marriage + Rockstar
|Vegas
|Elvis Presley + Divorce
|Gambling
|Rockstar + Vegas
|Casino
|Gambling + Divorce
|Elon Musk
|Casino + Tesla
|SpaceX
|Elon Musk + Divorce
|Elon Zeus
|Elon Musk + Zeus
|Elon Gambling
|Elon Musk + Gambling
|Robber
|Train + Bank
|Robbery
|Robber + Divorce
|Golem
|Tesla Coil + Clay
|Tidal Wave
|Golem + Tsunami
|Titanic
|Captain + Tsunami
|Titanic II
|Titanic + Tesla
|Titanic III
|Titanic II + Elon Musk
|Titanic IV
|Titanic III + Tsunami
|Titanic Orchestra
|Titanic IV + Orchestra
|Zombie Orchestra
|Titanic Orchestra + Zombie
|Jack
|Pirate + Titanic
|Rose
|Jack + Titanic
|Musk
|Rose + Elon Gambling
|Perfume
|Musk + Golem
|Fragrance
|Perfume + Rose
|Scent
|Perfume + Perfume
|Thunder
|Scent + Zeus
|Hera
|Zeus + Divorce
|Hercules
|Hera + Robbery
|Tent
|Perfume + Hut
|Tiki
|Tent + Luau
|Eruption
|Volcano + Tiki
|Captain Hook
|Pig + Pirate
|Peter Pan
|Captain Hook + Fire
|Hook
|Captain Hook + Peter Pan
|Electric Zombie Orchestra
|Zombie Orchestra + Tesla
|Hero
|Zeus + Hercules
|Fishing Rod
|Hook + Hook
|Fish
|Fishing Rod + Water
|Sushi
|Fish + Fire
|Rice
|Sushi + Earth
|Bullet Train
|Train + Rice
|Cruise Ship
|Bullet Train + Boat
How to Play Infinite Craft
The premise behind Infinite Craft is very simple. It’s a browser-based game where there’s a column of elements on the right-hand side of your screen, and a working area in the center. You’ll move elements onto one another to try for random new combinations, unlocking as many as you can.
Fortunately, your progress in Infinite Craft automatically saves to your browser, so you can boot back in and retain all the crafts you’ve made before. Simply whittle the time away by dragging elements around to see what you can make!
That’s all for our guide to all crafting combinations in Infinite Craft. For more on the latest games releasing, check out the best wand in Enshrouded and all Stratagems in Helldivers 2.