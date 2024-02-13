Infinite Craft All Crafting Combinations

Looking for all crafting combinations in Infinite Craft? This viral browser game is all about combining seemingly disparate elements to craft a new item entirely. You can make anything from a volcano to a Tesla, with the possibilities being truly endless. Let’s look at a bunch of them we’ve found so far!

All Crafting Combinations in Infinite Craft

Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

See the table below for our ever-expanding list of all crafting combinations in Infinite Craft. As the game’s title suggests, it’ll take an awfully long time to find each and every new item. We’ll endeavor to update our list as we uncover new combinations, so stay tuned.

All crafts in our Infinite Craft combinations table were found via first-hand testing. We’ll endeavor to add more as we play more of the game and discover new recipes.

New Craft Required Elements Steam Water + Fire Engine Steam + Fire Windmill Engine + Wind Energy Windmill + Fire Explosion Energy + Fire Tornado Explosion + Wind Shipwreck Tornado + Pirate Pirate Shipwreck + Explosion Treasure Pirate + Earth Gold Treasure + Engine Money Gold + Tornado Coin Gold + Explosion Volcano Lava + Pirate Bacon Volcano + Pig Crispy Bacon + Fire Train Crispy + Engine Choo Choo Train + Pirate Steam Engine Steam + Money Steam Locomotive Steam Engine + Energy Caboose Train + Hut Windfarm Windmill + Windmill Electricity Windfarm + Island Swamp Mud + Steam Clay Mud + Earth Pottery Clay + Coin Pot Pottery + Hut Ship Train + Sail Island Ship + Earth Tsunami Island + Tornado Volcano Tornado + Fire Lava Volcano + Water Frankenstein Swamp + Electricity Captain Frankenstein + Shipwreck Chest Pirate + Treasure Conductor Train + Captain Igor Conductor + Frankenstein Monster Frankenstein + Igor Kraken Monster + Captain Cthulhu Kraken + Frankenstein Bride Frankenstein + Monster Zombie Bride + Swamp Bank Zombie + Money Tesla Cthulhu + Electricity Tesla Coil Tesla + Swamp Lightning Tesla + Tornado Wedding Cthulhu + Bride Marriage Wedding + Caboose Vase Wedding + Pottery Orchestra Conductor + Clay Electric Guitar Orchestra + Electricity Rockstar Electric Guitar + Conductor Elvis Wedding + Rockstar Elvis Presley Elvis + Bacon Rock and Roll Elvis Presley + Electric Guitar Rock Rock and Roll + Vase Meteor Rock + Tornado Zeus Lightning + Elvis Presley Divorce Marriage + Rockstar Vegas Elvis Presley + Divorce Gambling Rockstar + Vegas Casino Gambling + Divorce Elon Musk Casino + Tesla SpaceX Elon Musk + Divorce Elon Zeus Elon Musk + Zeus Elon Gambling Elon Musk + Gambling Robber Train + Bank Robbery Robber + Divorce Golem Tesla Coil + Clay Tidal Wave Golem + Tsunami Titanic Captain + Tsunami Titanic II Titanic + Tesla Titanic III Titanic II + Elon Musk Titanic IV Titanic III + Tsunami Titanic Orchestra Titanic IV + Orchestra Zombie Orchestra Titanic Orchestra + Zombie Jack Pirate + Titanic Rose Jack + Titanic Musk Rose + Elon Gambling Perfume Musk + Golem Fragrance Perfume + Rose Scent Perfume + Perfume Thunder Scent + Zeus Hera Zeus + Divorce Hercules Hera + Robbery Tent Perfume + Hut Tiki Tent + Luau Eruption Volcano + Tiki Captain Hook Pig + Pirate Peter Pan Captain Hook + Fire Hook Captain Hook + Peter Pan Electric Zombie Orchestra Zombie Orchestra + Tesla Hero Zeus + Hercules Fishing Rod Hook + Hook Fish Fishing Rod + Water Sushi Fish + Fire Rice Sushi + Earth Bullet Train Train + Rice Cruise Ship Bullet Train + Boat

How to Play Infinite Craft

The premise behind Infinite Craft is very simple. It’s a browser-based game where there’s a column of elements on the right-hand side of your screen, and a working area in the center. You’ll move elements onto one another to try for random new combinations, unlocking as many as you can.

Fortunately, your progress in Infinite Craft automatically saves to your browser, so you can boot back in and retain all the crafts you’ve made before. Simply whittle the time away by dragging elements around to see what you can make!

That's all for our guide to all crafting combinations in Infinite Craft.