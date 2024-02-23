Jujutsu Kaisen is by all means one of the most popular manga series. At the same time, Infinite Craft is one of the most popular browser games. Basically, it allows you to find specific characters from your favorite manga. Thus, here is how to make Gojo in Infinite Craft.
Infinite Craft Gojo Combination
The combination to make Gojo in Infinite Craft is Fire + Yuji Itadori.
The path to find Gojo in Infinite Craft is indeed one of the longest and trickiest recipes we’ve encountered. But don’t worry, because we have the exact steps to get there, so make sure you follow them closely.
The recipe for Gojo is Fire + Yuji Itadori. Since Fire is one of the basic elements in the game and you get it by default, let’s see how to get to Yuji Itadori.
How to Make Yuji Itadori
Here comes the tricky part of this recipe. Yuji Itadori requires two elements in order to be crafted – Student + Jujutsu Kaisen. Although the first one isn’t complicated to get, the second will make you sweat a bit before you get to Jujutsu Kaisen. Being that, let’s see what are the steps.
Student
|Element #1
|Element #2
|Result
|Earth
|Water
|Plant
|Plant
|Plant
|Tree
|Tree
|Fire
|Ash
|Ash
|Tree
|Pencil
|Tree
|Water
|River
|River
|Tree
|Paper
|Paper
|Paper
|Book
|Book
|Pencil
|Homework
|Homework
|Book
|Student
As shown above, we’ve found the first required element for the recipe for Gojo in Infinite Craft. Now it’s time to roll up our sleeves and craft Jujutsu Kaisen. Furthermore, the easiest way to get there is around 100 steps long.
How to Make Jujutsu Kaisen
There is no simple recipe to get Jujutsu Kaisen in Infinite Craft. However, we did find one that is a bit shorter than the others. That is the combination of Katakana and Satoru Gojo. Let’s cut to the chase.
Katakana
|Element #1
|Element #2
|Result
|Fire
|Water
|Steam
|Fire
|Steam
|Engine
|Earth
|Water
|Plant
|Plant
|Engine
|Car
|Car
|Fire
|Crash
|Fire
|Fire
|Volcano
|Water
|Water
|Lake
|Lake
|Volcano
|Island
|Earth
|Earth
|Mountain
|Island
|Island
|Continent
|Continent
|Mountain
|Asia
|Asia
|Island
|Japan
|Japan
|Steam
|Anime
|Anime
|Crash
|Death Note
|Death Note
|Anime
|L
|Earth
|Wind
|Dust
|Dust
|Fire
|Ash
|Ash
|Fire
|Phoenix
|Plant
|Water
|Swamp
|Swamp
|Fire
|Dragon
|Dragon
|Phoenix
|Yin Yang
|Dust
|Dust
|Sand
|Sand
|Fire
|Glass
|Glass
|Glass
|Window
|Window
|Wind
|Curtain
|Curtain
|Dust
|Dust Bunny
|Dust Bunny
|Yin Yang
|Opposite
|Water
|Wind
|Wave
|Wave
|Plant
|Seaweed
|Seaweed
|Fire
|Sushi
|Plant
|Plant
|Tree
|Tree
|Water
|River
|River
|Tree
|Paper
|Paper
|Paper
|Book
|Earth
|River
|Delta
|Delta
|Book
|Alphabet
|Alphabet
|Book
|Dictionary
|Dictionary
|Alphabet
|Language
|Language
|Sushi
|Japanese
|Japanese
|Alphabet
|Katakana
After around 40 steps, we finally have Katakana, the first element crafted for the purpose of making Yuji Itadori. Next, let’s see how to get to Satoru Gojo, which is another key point in this recipe.
How to Get Satoru Gojo
We need to go through almost 60 steps to get to Satoru Gojo. Let’s see how!
|Element #1
|Element #2
|Result
|Katakana
|Opposite
|Hiragana
|Language
|Language
|Translation
|Translation
|Language
|Communication
|Communication
|Communication
|Chat
|Chat
|Translation
|Google Translate
|Google Translate
|Hiragana
|ひらがな ひらがな
|ひらがな ひらがな
|L
|リ
|Plant
|Steam
|Tea
|Plant
|Wind
|Dandelion
|Dandelion
|Earth
|Flower
|Flower
|Car
|Carnation
|Carnation
|Tea
|T
|Dust
|Earth
|Planet
|Planet
|Fire
|Sun
|Sun
|Sun
|Sunflower
|Fire
|Wind
|Smoke
|Smoke
|Sunflower
|Smoke Signal
|Smoke Signal
|Wind
|Message
|Message
|Message
|Letter
|Letter
|Sunflower
|A
|A
|ひらがな ひらがな
|あ あ
|Island
|Water
|Ship
|Ship
|Lake
|Pirate
|Pirate
|Alphabet
|R
|R
|あ あ
|ア
|ア
|T
|タ
|タ
|T
|ト
|Swamp
|Tree
|Mangrove
|Mangrove
|Volcano
|Turtle
|Turtle
|Fire
|Ninja
|Ninja
|Turtle
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle
|Dandelion
|Plant
|Weed
|Dandelion
|Water
|Wine
|Wine
|Water
|Holy Water
|Holy Water
|Fire
|Vampire
|Vampire
|Weed
|Count
|Count
|Count
|Number
|Holy Water
|Tree
|Jesus
|Jesus
|Tree
|Cross
|Cross
|Number
|I Roman Numeral
|I Roman Numeral
|Mountain
|M
|M
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
|S
|S
|ア
|サ
|サ
|ト
|サト
|サト
|リ
|サトリ
|ひらがな ひらがな
|ひらがな ひらがな
|カタカナ
|Planet
|Planet
|Star
|Dandelion
|Tree
|Wish
|Wish
|Tree
|Money
|Money
|Star
|Fame
|Plant
|Smoke
|Incense
|Incense
|Sand
|Snake
|Snake
|Dictionary
|Anagram
|Anagram
|Fame
|Name
|Name
|カタカナ
|Japanese Name
|Japanese Name
|サトリ
|Satoru
|Satoru
|Anime
|Satoru Gojo
Given that we have both elements we need to craft Jujutsu Kaisen, now merge Satoru Gojo with Katakana, and you get Jujutsu Kaisen as a result. We can at last get Yuji Itadori. Simply put together Student + Jujutsu Kaisen and there it is. The moment has finally arrived and we are now able to craft Gojo in Infinite Craft. All that’s left to do is to add Fire to Yuji Itadori and Gojo will appear!
That completes our guide on how to get Gojo in Infinite Craft. For more guides for this game, check out how to make a Spider, Robot, Diamond, or Taylor Swift.