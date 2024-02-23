Jujutsu Kaisen is by all means one of the most popular manga series. At the same time, Infinite Craft is one of the most popular browser games. Basically, it allows you to find specific characters from your favorite manga. Thus, here is how to make Gojo in Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

Infinite Craft Gojo Combination

Neal.fun/Twinfinite

The combination to make Gojo in Infinite Craft is Fire + Yuji Itadori.

The path to find Gojo in Infinite Craft is indeed one of the longest and trickiest recipes we’ve encountered. But don’t worry, because we have the exact steps to get there, so make sure you follow them closely.

The recipe for Gojo is Fire + Yuji Itadori. Since Fire is one of the basic elements in the game and you get it by default, let’s see how to get to Yuji Itadori.

How to Make Yuji Itadori

Image Source: Neal.fun/Twinfinite

Here comes the tricky part of this recipe. Yuji Itadori requires two elements in order to be crafted – Student + Jujutsu Kaisen. Although the first one isn’t complicated to get, the second will make you sweat a bit before you get to Jujutsu Kaisen. Being that, let’s see what are the steps.

Student

Element #1 Element #2 Result Earth Water Plant Plant Plant Tree Tree Fire Ash Ash Tree Pencil Tree Water River River Tree Paper Paper Paper Book Book Pencil Homework Homework Book Student

As shown above, we’ve found the first required element for the recipe for Gojo in Infinite Craft. Now it’s time to roll up our sleeves and craft Jujutsu Kaisen. Furthermore, the easiest way to get there is around 100 steps long.

How to Make Jujutsu Kaisen

Image Source: Neal.fun/Twinfinite

There is no simple recipe to get Jujutsu Kaisen in Infinite Craft. However, we did find one that is a bit shorter than the others. That is the combination of Katakana and Satoru Gojo. Let’s cut to the chase.

Katakana

Element #1 Element #2 Result Fire Water Steam Fire Steam Engine Earth Water Plant Plant Engine Car Car Fire Crash Fire Fire Volcano Water Water Lake Lake Volcano Island Earth Earth Mountain Island Island Continent Continent Mountain Asia Asia Island Japan Japan Steam Anime Anime Crash Death Note Death Note Anime L Earth Wind Dust Dust Fire Ash Ash Fire Phoenix Plant Water Swamp Swamp Fire Dragon Dragon Phoenix Yin Yang Dust Dust Sand Sand Fire Glass Glass Glass Window Window Wind Curtain Curtain Dust Dust Bunny Dust Bunny Yin Yang Opposite Water Wind Wave Wave Plant Seaweed Seaweed Fire Sushi Plant Plant Tree Tree Water River River Tree Paper Paper Paper Book Earth River Delta Delta Book Alphabet Alphabet Book Dictionary Dictionary Alphabet Language Language Sushi Japanese Japanese Alphabet Katakana

After around 40 steps, we finally have Katakana, the first element crafted for the purpose of making Yuji Itadori. Next, let’s see how to get to Satoru Gojo, which is another key point in this recipe.

How to Get Satoru Gojo

We need to go through almost 60 steps to get to Satoru Gojo. Let’s see how!

Element #1 Element #2 Result Katakana Opposite Hiragana Language Language Translation Translation Language Communication Communication Communication Chat Chat Translation Google Translate Google Translate Hiragana ひらがな ひらがな ひらがな ひらがな L リ Plant Steam Tea Plant Wind Dandelion Dandelion Earth Flower Flower Car Carnation Carnation Tea T Dust Earth Planet Planet Fire Sun Sun Sun Sunflower Fire Wind Smoke Smoke Sunflower Smoke Signal Smoke Signal Wind Message Message Message Letter Letter Sunflower A A ひらがな ひらがな あ あ Island Water Ship Ship Lake Pirate Pirate Alphabet R R あ あ ア ア T タ タ T ト Swamp Tree Mangrove Mangrove Volcano Turtle Turtle Fire Ninja Ninja Turtle Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Dandelion Plant Weed Dandelion Water Wine Wine Water Holy Water Holy Water Fire Vampire Vampire Weed Count Count Count Number Holy Water Tree Jesus Jesus Tree Cross Cross Number I Roman Numeral I Roman Numeral Mountain M M Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles S S ア サ サ ト サト サト リ サトリ ひらがな ひらがな ひらがな ひらがな カタカナ Planet Planet Star Dandelion Tree Wish Wish Tree Money Money Star Fame Plant Smoke Incense Incense Sand Snake Snake Dictionary Anagram Anagram Fame Name Name カタカナ Japanese Name Japanese Name サトリ Satoru Satoru Anime Satoru Gojo

Given that we have both elements we need to craft Jujutsu Kaisen, now merge Satoru Gojo with Katakana, and you get Jujutsu Kaisen as a result. We can at last get Yuji Itadori. Simply put together Student + Jujutsu Kaisen and there it is. The moment has finally arrived and we are now able to craft Gojo in Infinite Craft. All that’s left to do is to add Fire to Yuji Itadori and Gojo will appear!

That completes our guide on how to get Gojo in Infinite Craft. For more guides for this game, check out how to make a Spider, Robot, Diamond, or Taylor Swift.