How to Make Gojo in Infinite Craft

It's a long way to the top.
Nenad Milićević
Published: Feb 23, 2024 07:56 am
Gojo in Infinite Craft.
Neal.fun/Twinfinite

Jujutsu Kaisen is by all means one of the most popular manga series. At the same time, Infinite Craft is one of the most popular browser games. Basically, it allows you to find specific characters from your favorite manga. Thus, here is how to make Gojo in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft Gojo Combination

Recipe for Gojo in Infinite Craft.
Neal.fun/Twinfinite

The combination to make Gojo in Infinite Craft is Fire + Yuji Itadori.

The path to find Gojo in Infinite Craft is indeed one of the longest and trickiest recipes we’ve encountered. But don’t worry, because we have the exact steps to get there, so make sure you follow them closely.

The recipe for Gojo is Fire + Yuji Itadori. Since Fire is one of the basic elements in the game and you get it by default, let’s see how to get to Yuji Itadori.

How to Make Yuji Itadori

Recipe for Yuji Itadori in Infinite Craft.
Image Source: Neal.fun/Twinfinite

Here comes the tricky part of this recipe. Yuji Itadori requires two elements in order to be crafted – Student + Jujutsu Kaisen. Although the first one isn’t complicated to get, the second will make you sweat a bit before you get to Jujutsu Kaisen. Being that, let’s see what are the steps.

Student

Element #1Element #2Result
EarthWaterPlant
PlantPlantTree
TreeFireAsh
AshTreePencil
TreeWaterRiver
RiverTreePaper
PaperPaperBook
BookPencilHomework
HomeworkBookStudent

As shown above, we’ve found the first required element for the recipe for Gojo in Infinite Craft. Now it’s time to roll up our sleeves and craft Jujutsu Kaisen. Furthermore, the easiest way to get there is around 100 steps long.

How to Make Jujutsu Kaisen

Recipe for Jujutsu Kaisen in Infinite Craft.
Image Source: Neal.fun/Twinfinite

There is no simple recipe to get Jujutsu Kaisen in Infinite Craft. However, we did find one that is a bit shorter than the others. That is the combination of Katakana and Satoru Gojo. Let’s cut to the chase.

Katakana

Element #1Element #2Result
FireWaterSteam
FireSteamEngine
EarthWaterPlant
PlantEngineCar
CarFireCrash
FireFireVolcano
WaterWaterLake
LakeVolcanoIsland
EarthEarthMountain
IslandIslandContinent
ContinentMountainAsia
AsiaIslandJapan
JapanSteamAnime
AnimeCrashDeath Note
Death NoteAnimeL
EarthWindDust
DustFireAsh
AshFirePhoenix
PlantWaterSwamp
SwampFireDragon
DragonPhoenixYin Yang
DustDustSand
SandFireGlass
GlassGlassWindow
WindowWindCurtain
CurtainDustDust Bunny
Dust BunnyYin YangOpposite
WaterWindWave
WavePlantSeaweed
SeaweedFireSushi
PlantPlantTree
TreeWaterRiver
RiverTreePaper
PaperPaperBook
EarthRiverDelta
DeltaBookAlphabet
AlphabetBookDictionary
DictionaryAlphabetLanguage
LanguageSushiJapanese
JapaneseAlphabetKatakana

After around 40 steps, we finally have Katakana, the first element crafted for the purpose of making Yuji Itadori. Next, let’s see how to get to Satoru Gojo, which is another key point in this recipe.

How to Get Satoru Gojo

We need to go through almost 60 steps to get to Satoru Gojo. Let’s see how!

Element #1Element #2Result
KatakanaOppositeHiragana
LanguageLanguageTranslation
TranslationLanguageCommunication
CommunicationCommunicationChat
ChatTranslationGoogle Translate
Google TranslateHiraganaひらがな ひらがな
ひらがな ひらがなL
PlantSteamTea
PlantWindDandelion
DandelionEarthFlower
FlowerCarCarnation
CarnationTeaT
DustEarthPlanet
PlanetFireSun
SunSunSunflower
FireWindSmoke
SmokeSunflowerSmoke Signal
Smoke SignalWindMessage
MessageMessageLetter
LetterSunflowerA
Aひらがな ひらがなあ あ
IslandWaterShip
ShipLakePirate
PirateAlphabetR
Rあ あ
T
T
SwampTreeMangrove
MangroveVolcanoTurtle
TurtleFireNinja
NinjaTurtleTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtle
DandelionPlantWeed
DandelionWaterWine
WineWaterHoly Water
Holy WaterFireVampire
VampireWeedCount
CountCountNumber
Holy WaterTreeJesus
JesusTreeCross
CrossNumberI Roman Numeral
I Roman NumeralMountainM
MTeenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesS
S
サト
サトサトリ
ひらがな ひらがなひらがな ひらがなカタカナ
PlanetPlanetStar
DandelionTreeWish
WishTreeMoney
MoneyStarFame
PlantSmokeIncense
IncenseSandSnake
SnakeDictionaryAnagram
AnagramFameName
NameカタカナJapanese Name
Japanese NameサトリSatoru
SatoruAnimeSatoru Gojo

Given that we have both elements we need to craft Jujutsu Kaisen, now merge Satoru Gojo with Katakana, and you get Jujutsu Kaisen as a result. We can at last get Yuji Itadori. Simply put together Student + Jujutsu Kaisen and there it is. The moment has finally arrived and we are now able to craft Gojo in Infinite Craft. All that’s left to do is to add Fire to Yuji Itadori and Gojo will appear!

That completes our guide on how to get Gojo in Infinite Craft. For more guides for this game, check out how to make a Spider, Robot, Diamond, or Taylor Swift.

Read Article Roblox Car Wash Tycoon Codes (February 2024)
car wash in Car Wash Tycoon
Category:
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
Roblox Car Wash Tycoon Codes (February 2024)
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković Feb 23, 2024
Read Article Roblox SCP Tower Defense Codes (February 2024)
SCP Tower Defense Codes.
Category:
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
Roblox SCP Tower Defense Codes (February 2024)
Gabriela Jessica Gabriela Jessica Feb 23, 2024
Read Article How to Make Elon Musk in Infinite Craft Fast
Elon Musk standing in front of X logo
Category:
Guides
Guides
How to Make Elon Musk in Infinite Craft Fast
Syed Hamza Bakht Syed Hamza Bakht Feb 23, 2024
Read Article How to Make Infinity in Infinite Craft
Infinity in Infinite Craft
Category:
Guides
Guides
How to Make Infinity in Infinite Craft
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković Feb 23, 2024
Read Article Roblox Monster Slayer Codes (February 2024)
A battle in progress in Monster Slayer.
Category:
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Roblox Monster Slayer Codes (February 2024)
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Feb 23, 2024
Nenad Milićević
Nenad Milićević (Nenad Milicevic) has been a staff writer at Twinfinite since late 2023. He has a BA in Journalism and more than seven years of professional experience in journalism and writing behind him, with recent focus on gaming niche. As a passionate sports fan and enjoyer of single player open world games, his expertise includes Assassin's Creed franchise, Football Manager, GTA. In his spare time, he likes to watch sports for countless hours, read books and spend lazy days watching TV shows and movies.