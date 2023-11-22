UGC Limited Codes (November 2023)

UGC Limited isn’t your typical fashion game, like Fashion Famous. The items you’ll be customizing your avatar with are actually created by other players, making the combinations virtually endless. If you’d like to try out some items created by your favorite creators, that’s where UGC Limited codes come in handy!

All Available Codes in UGC Limited

UGC Limited codes are a bizarre bunch, due to the nature of the content. Unlike traditional Roblox codes like you’d use in, say, One Fruit Simulator, these codes can be limited in timing and quantity.

DOMINUS : Dominus Caedes

: Dominus Caedes GULLIBLE : Dominus Azurelight Decal

: Dominus Azurelight Decal RAINBOW : Rainglowb head

: Rainglowb head REDVALK : Reevalk Decal

: Reevalk Decal SKULL : Skull (Recolourable)

: Skull (Recolourable) THISISANINFSTOCKJAMCODE : Jam Fedora hat

: Jam Fedora hat TRICKORTREAT: Trick Or Treat Head

Every Expired Code in UGC Limited

As mentioned before, UGC Limited codes can come and go pretty fast. When they are no longer of value, the codes are placed here. Sadly the items these codes offered are unobtainable:

BOMBER44ED4C514A4B

XWAFFLEX

CALABAZAGREEN

SADCODE

HLWEVENT2023

How to Redeem Roblox Codes In-Game

Redeeming codes in UGC Limited is as simple as it gets. As soon as you join the Roblox game, you’ll immediately see the option to redeem codes on the right-hand side. Just keep in mind that codes may or may not be case-sensitive; it depends entirely on the creator.

Play it safe and type in the codes exactly how we’ve listed them. If you exited the menu by accident, you can open the code redemption window again by select UGC Codes at the top of the screen.

Are There Other Ways to Earn Free Rewards in UGC Limited?

UGC Limited isn’t that kind of Roblox experience where you earn rewards from playing, not like Attack on Titan Revolution. Much of what you can collect is based entirely on using codes.

With that said, there is the option to create your own UGC code using the ‘Create’ option in the code redemption window.

Well, that's the extent of the latest UGC Limited codes, folks.