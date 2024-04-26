Roblox Kick a Friend Simulator Codes (April 2024)

How about having some fun trying to kick around your friends? Well, that’s exactly what this Roblox experience is all about. But of course, you need to boost that kick power, train hard, and get them going as far as possible. But hey, only in the game. What about some free rewards and unlocks? That is why we have a guide on all the Kick a Friend Simulator codes that you can use. Keep reading to find out how to use them.

Kick a Friend Simulator Codes (Active)

pixelupd1 : 1 Wins Potion

: 1 Wins Potion codeupd2 : 1 Wins Potion

: 1 Wins Potion codeupd1 : 1 Wins Potion

: 1 Wins Potion clover : 1 Wins Potion

: 1 Wins Potion 20klikes : 1 Wins Potion

: 1 Wins Potion 15klikes : 1 Wins Potion

: 1 Wins Potion 10klikes : 1 Wins Potion

: 1 Wins Potion 5klikes : 1 Wins Potion

: 1 Wins Potion 1klikes : 1 Wins Potion

: 1 Wins Potion 2500likes: 1 Wins Potion

Kick a Friend Simulator Codes (Expired)

No expired codes yet.

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Kick a Friend

Launch Kick a Friend in Roblox.

You will find the Code option in the main menu, on the right, the one with the blue checkmark.

Click on it.

Use the “Enter a code” field and paste in your code.

Click redeem to activate it.

How Can You Get More Roblox Kick a Friend Codes?

The developer regularly shares new coupons both on Discord and their social media channels. You may consider following the developer on X to get all the latest information and codes about the game. However, the best way to get more coupons is by bookmarking this page and visiting it regularly.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The codes sometimes may not work due to typos, so you should always make sure that you’re copying and pasting them as they are from our list. Another possible reason is that the codes might have expired.

What is Roblox Kick a Friend?

In Kick a Friend, you will be doing just that: trying to kick your friends as hard as possible in order to launch them as fast as you can. Naturally, in order to do so, you need to train your kick power first. The longer the distance you’ve kicked your friend, the more wins and pets you can get. It is a fun little experience that can get even better with some free rewards!

