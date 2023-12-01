Shakes and Fidget Codes (December 2023)

Shakes and Fidget is a fantasy role-playing game where you can create your comic hero and claim the top spot in the Hall of Fame.

Before you start your journey to become a legend, you can check out this guide to find out all valid codes that you can redeem to obtain valuable resources.

All Available Codes in Shakes and Fidget

Here are all the valid codes Playa Games has released that you can redeem in Shakes and Fidget:

RAJMOND-9G2S – Redeem to obtain free rewards.

– Redeem to obtain free rewards. RAJMOND-EU8 – Redeem to obtain free rewards.

– Redeem to obtain free rewards. PROTEX-EU8 – Redeem to obtain free rewards.

– Redeem to obtain free rewards. PROTEX-1S6V – Redeem to obtain free rewards.

– Redeem to obtain free rewards. N3UTR4L-EU8 – Redeem to obtain free rewards.

– Redeem to obtain free rewards. N3UTR4L-518J – Redeem to obtain free rewards.

– Redeem to obtain free rewards. HUNRIZZLE-EU8 – Redeem to obtain free rewards.

– Redeem to obtain free rewards. HUNRIZZLE-8Y9 – Redeem to obtain free rewards.

– Redeem to obtain free rewards. SADEG-7C2K – Redeem to obtain free rewards.

– Redeem to obtain free rewards. ZSOMBEY-EU8 – Redeem to obtain free rewards.

– Redeem to obtain free rewards. ZSOMBEY-3V6D – Redeem to obtain free rewards.

– Redeem to obtain free rewards. DOMCAOFFICAL-EU8 – Redeem to obtain free rewards.

– Redeem to obtain free rewards. DORZER-2E6P – Redeem to obtain free rewards.

– Redeem to obtain free rewards. DORZER-EU8 – Redeem to obtain free rewards.

All Expired Codes in Shakes and Fidget

Here are all the codes that no longer work in Shakes and Fidget:

DOMCAOFFICAL-1V8N – Redeem to obtain free rewards.

– Redeem to obtain free rewards. RUDI361-EU8 – Redeem to obtain free rewards.

– Redeem to obtain free rewards. RUDI361-4N5M – Redeem to obtain free rewards.

How to Redeem Codes in Shakes and Fidget

You can redeem the working codes in Shakes and Fidget by following this step-by-step instruction:

Launch Shakes and Fidget game. Open the Settings menu. Select the Cash Coupon. Copy and paste one of the valid Shakes and Fidget codes from our list. Press the ‘Give me the bonus’ button.

For more Shakes and Fidget codes, you can follow Playa Games’ social media accounts on X and Facebook. I also recommend you bookmark this page so you can revisit this article when we update this post with the newest codes in Shakes and Fidget.

