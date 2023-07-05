Are There Type Soul Codes?

Image Source: TYPE://

One of the best features that Roblox allows game creators is the option to implement codes. What these codes reward is unique from game to game, but all offer helpful bonuses. Not every creator has put codes into their game, but they are a usually in-demand feature, and we have all the information for Type Soul.

Does Type Soul Have Codes? Answered

As of July 5, 2023, there aren’t any implemented codes for Type Soul. Considering how useful codes are for a game’s audience in Roblox, this isn’t to say they will never be added. Popularity is a good sign that a game might eventually get codes. In less than a year since its creation, this game managed to rack up over three million visits. That’s an impressive number, so it’s safe to say popularity isn’t an issue.

Instead of codes, the game’s creators have implemented a “1.5x Rank Cooldown Reduction” for all players, so they are seemingly on board with offering bonuses.

How to Redeem Codes in Type Soul

The further bad news is that Type Soul also lacks a code redemption function. Still, this doesn’t necessarily mean it is a complete refusal. Considering implementing codes is at the creator’s discretion, there could be any number of reasons for this.

If you are looking for games with a large number of codes, both Digimon Digital Monsters and Roblox World Zero offer plenty.

In the meantime, we will keep an eye on Type Soul and update this if/when the creators add codes. For more guides related to Roblox games, take a look at our links below.

