Digimon Digital Monsters Roblox Codes
Become the best Digi-Destined there is!
Roblox gives creators plenty of freedom to craft whatever game type they wish. The bonus is that these games usually have a handy code redemption system to unlock extra items/boosts. This game definitely reeks of copyright infringement, but if you enjoy it, there are things to redeem. Here are all active and expired codes for Digimon Digital Monsters in Roblox.
All Active Digimon Digital Monsters Codes in Roblox
There are four active codes available as of June 2023. Seeing as the below codes unlock 220 million coins, it looks like a decent head start if you haven’t played the game yet. Considering its importance in the series, it’s no surprise that the codes directly reference Omnimon.
- Likes40k: 4,000 Coins, 400 Diamonds
- nakata1609: 100 Million Coins, 10,000 Diamonds, 10 OmnimonZwartD
- Visits20M: 200 Million Coins, 20,000 Diamonds
- WelcomeToDMR: 10 Million Coins, 800 Diamonds, one OmnimonZwartX
- WelcomeToDMRCommunity: 10 Million Coins, 5,000 Diamonds, five ZeedMillenniummon
All Expired Digimon Digital Monsters Codes in Roblox
Digimon Digital Monsters has been live since Jan. 2012 for Roblox; in that time, there have been three expired codes.
- Likes20k: 200 Million Coins, 20,000 Diamonds, and 20 Arkadimon
- Visits10M: 100 Million Coins, 10K Diamonds, and ten ZdHou
- Winter2021: 25 Million Coins, 3,300 Diamonds, & KaiserGreymon
How to Redeem Digimon Digital Monsters Codes in Roblox
Redeeming codes for Digimon Digital Monsters is rather simple. While in the game, tap/clock on the gift icon on the right side of the screen. Doing this will open up the text box where you can enter any of the above active codes.
Be aware that they are case-sensitive, so write them exactly as we have them, or they won’t work.
This is everything you need to know regarding all active and expired codes for Digimon Digital Monsters in Roblox. For more Roblox guides, be sure to check out our links below.
