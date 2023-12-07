Roblox Creature of Sonaria Codes (December 2023)

Creatures of Sonaria is a Roblox game where you can play as magical creatures with unique abilities. Surviving in the wild and unforgiving forest can be challenging, so here is a guide on all valid codes you can use to get a headstart in your new life.

All Available Codes in Creature of Sonaria

Sonar Studios has released several codes that you can use to get some special items to help you on your journey. Here is the list of all valid codes in Creature of Sonaria:

REVERSEDEATH – Redeem to get Revive Token x1

– Redeem to get Revive Token x1 GrowBig – Redeem to get Max Growth Tokens x2

– Redeem to get Max Growth Tokens x2 ASTRALASCENSION – Redeem to get Astral Queztal Plushie x1

All Expired Codes in Creature of Sonaria

Like many other Roblox games, the codes will eventually expire and no longer work. Here are all the invalid codes that you can no longer use in Creature of Sonaria:

ANGELICSHELPER – Redeem to get Angelic’s Follower Signature Look x1

– Redeem to get Angelic’s Follower Signature Look x1 RebusIsMine – Redeem to get Random Gacha Spin Token x1

– Redeem to get Random Gacha Spin Token x1 IShatteredHim – Redeem to get Partial Growth Token x1

– Redeem to get Partial Growth Token x1 SeekMe – Redeem to get Weak Glimmer Token x1

– Redeem to get Weak Glimmer Token x1 IllPerfectSonaria – Redeem to get Appearance Token x1

– Redeem to get Appearance Token x1 ArbyYoutuber – Redeem to get 250 Shooms

– Redeem to get 250 Shooms DollfaceYoutuber – Redeem to get Revive Tokens x2

– Redeem to get Revive Tokens x2 MomotaYouTuber – Redeem to get 250 Shooms

– Redeem to get 250 Shooms ZotoYoutuber – Redeem to get Revive Tokens x2

– Redeem to get Revive Tokens x2 WELCOMETORECODE – Redeem to get Random Gacha Spin Tokens x5 and Random Trial Creature Tokens x5

– Redeem to get Random Gacha Spin Tokens x5 and Random Trial Creature Tokens x5 CAMPFIRECAMPOUT – Redeem to get Smore Cat Plushie x1

How to Redeem Codes in Creature of Sonaria

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Follow these step-by-step instructions to redeem codes in Creature of Sonaria:

Launch Creatures of Sonaria on the Roblox app. Complete the tutorial by finding water and meat and then rolling in mud. Return to the main menu by pressing the red door icon on the top right side of the screen. Wait for 10 seconds. In the main menu, press the blue present box icon at the bottom left corner of the screen. Copy and paste one of the valid Creature of Sonaria codes into the text box. Hit Redeem to claim your reward.

That covers everything you need to know about Creature of Sonaria codes.