Jujutsu Tycoon Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 2, 2024
Jujutsu Tycoon lets you build a custom dojo and explore a Robloxian world inspired by the Jujutsu Kaisen universe. As you progress through the game, you’ll encounter tougher enemies, requiring you to buy better swords, powers, and jujutsu styles. With Jujutsu Tycoon codes, you can power up in no time!
All Jujutsu Tycoon Codes
Active Jujutsu Tycoon Codes
- Autosave: 25k Cash (New)
- Urayme: 35k Cash (New)
Expired Jujutsu Tycoon Codes
- Sukuna
- Swords
- Quality
- YenUpdate
- Gojo
- Update
- GojoBoss
- FirstCode
- MEGA
- DoctorAfrican
How to Redeem Codes in Jujutsu Tycoon
To redeem Jujutsu Tycoon codes with ease, look into our simple guide below:
- Open Jujutsu Tycoon on Roblox.
- Press the Twitter bird icon (1) on the left side of the screen.
- Type a code in the Enter Code text box (2).
- Hit Confirm Code (3) and receive your goodies.
Published: Aug 2, 2024 07:51 am