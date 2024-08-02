Jujutsu Tycoon Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 2, 2024 Added new codes!

Jujutsu Tycoon lets you build a custom dojo and explore a Robloxian world inspired by the Jujutsu Kaisen universe. As you progress through the game, you’ll encounter tougher enemies, requiring you to buy better swords, powers, and jujutsu styles. With Jujutsu Tycoon codes, you can power up in no time!

All Jujutsu Tycoon Codes

Active Jujutsu Tycoon Codes

Autosave : 25k Cash (New)

: 25k Cash Urayme: 35k Cash (New)

Expired Jujutsu Tycoon Codes

Sukuna

Swords

Quality

YenUpdate

Gojo

Update

GojoBoss

FirstCode

MEGA

DoctorAfrican

How to Redeem Codes in Jujutsu Tycoon

To redeem Jujutsu Tycoon codes with ease, look into our simple guide below:

Image by Twinfinite

Open Jujutsu Tycoon on Roblox. Press the Twitter bird icon (1) on the left side of the screen. Type a code in the Enter Code text box (2). Hit Confirm Code (3) and receive your goodies.

