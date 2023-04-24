All Roblox World Zero Codes (April 2023)

Image Source: Roblox Corporations

It’s no surprise that games like World Zero gained so much popularity; not even MMORPGs can escape Roblox’s influence. If you can’t get enough of the game, it’s only fitting that you collect some free rewards. It just so happens we have all Roblox World Zero codes available right now.

All Working World Zero Codes

Unfortunately, as of April 2023, there’s only one working Roblox code:

625KLIKES: Redeem this code to get 100 Crystals.

It isn’t much, but still worth retrieving. Crystals are the game’s premium currency, which comes in handy for purchasing cosmetic items like clothing, weapons, emotes, and special character effects.

Every Expired World Zero Roblox Code

The following Roblox codes have expired. You won’t receive any reward if you attempt to redeem them.

CRYSTALSPLEASE

600KLIKES

PEPPERMINT

NEWLEAF

HAPPYNEWYEAR

PRESENTPLS

ICEBREAKER

JOLLY

Festive

HOLIDAY2021

FAVMILLION

150MILPARTY

400KLIKES

HYPEWORLD8

100MILPARTY

BLUE

APRILFOOLS

How to Redeem World Zero Codes

Now that you have some free codes to redeem, follow along with the steps below to learn how to use them in-game.

Open the Rewards menu. You’ll quickly notice that the Rewards menu is hidden. Along the right-hand side, select More or press Tab. This opens up extra menu options. Choose Rewards. Type in a working World Zero Roblox code. Codes in World Zero aren’t case sensitive, though the easiest way is to simply copy and paste from our working codes list. Redeem your code. If the code is still valid, you’ll see “Success!” appear atop the Claim button. However, if it has expired, you’ll receive a message that you cannot redeem codes for 10 seconds.

With that all said and done, you not only have every World // Zero code imaginable, but the steps to collecting some sweet, free goodies. Why stop there? Here at Twinfinite, there are dozens of codes list you can peruse to claim free loot in other Roblox games as well, like Project Mugetsu. If you’re a fan of One Piece, you might find Roblox A Piece codes more useful.

