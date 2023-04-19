Project Mugetsu Roblox Codes
Get these codes before they’re gone!
For Bleach fans, the Project Mugetsu Roblox server is one of the best in the game. Players are able to make their own choices and explore the various parts of the world, whether that’s the Soul Society or Hueco Mundo. The game even has a ranked play option for competitive players. If you’re looking for all the Project Mugetsu Roblox Codes, then we’ve got you covered.
All Codes for Project Mugetsu Roblox
There are already plenty of codes to use. Here’s all the active codes for Project Mugestu:
- 80KLIKES: Ability Reroll (New)
- THANKSFOR200KMEMBERS: Ability Reroll (New)
- HERESTHESPINS: 85 Spins
- SORRY4DASHUTDOWN: Ability Reroll
- 70KLIKES: 85 Spins
- EASTERUPDATE: Race Reset
- FIRSTWEEKISOVER: One hour of 2x Mastery
- 60KLIKES: 30 Spins
- HERESABILITYREROLLONE: Ability Reroll
- HERESABILITYREROLLTWO: Ability Reroll
- HERESABILITYREROLLTHREE: Ability Reroll
- HERESABILITYREROLLFOUR: Ability Reroll
- HERESABILITYREROLLFIVE: Ability Reroll
- SORRYFORPINGS: 75 Spins
- SOULSOCIETYISBACK: Ability Reroll
- 10MVISITS: 50 Spins
- EXCUSETHESHUTDOWN2: 30-minute Gold Boost and 30-minute Mastery Boost
- 40KLIKES: 15 Spins on Chosen Slot, Ability Reroll
- 10KLIKES: 30 Minutes Mastery Boost
- 15KLIKES: 30 Minutes Mastery Boost
- 20KLIKES: Reset Shikai
- 35KLIKES: 50 Spins
- 100KMEMBERS: Reset Race
- SORRYITSEXPENSIVE: 2 Hours of Double Gold
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWN: 30 Minutes Double Mastery, 30 Minutes Double EXP, 30 Spins
- ABILITYREROLLONE: Reroll
- ABILITYREROLLTWO: Reroll
- ABILITYREROLLTHREE: Reroll
- ABILITYREROLLFOUR: Reroll
- RELEASE: 15 Spins and 30 Minutes Double EXP
- EXPLOITFIXES: 15 Spins and Double EXP
How to Redeem Codes in Project Mugetsu Roblox
Redeeming codes in Project Mugetsu is easy:
- Launch Project Mugestu in Roblox
- Choose your character
- Put the code in the “REDEEM CODE” box on the left-hand side of the screen
- Voila! All done.
That’s all of the Project Mugetsu Roblox Codes. Did you get anything great from the Spins? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our codes guides for other Roblox titles like A Piece, Fruit Battlegrounds, and Ohio.
