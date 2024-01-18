Don’t Move Codes (January 2024)

Don’t Move is a Roblox game where, as the title states, you aren’t allowed to move. You’ll receive points as long as you remain motionless, but unlocking free UGC will take ages. Redeem Don’t Move codes to get free points and speed up the waiting process.

All Don’t Move Codes List

Active Don’t Move Codes

TROLL – 1 Still Point

Expired Don’t Move Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Don’t Move

Learn how to redeem Don’t Move codes by following our simple guide below:

Open Don’t Move in Roblox. Click the Codes icon on the left side of your screen. Type the code into the text box. Click Redeem to get your prize.

