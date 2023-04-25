Image Source: MiHoYo

The HoYoverse has expanded with Honaki: Star Rail, which takes Welt Yang into an alternate universe following the events of Honkai Impact 3rd. As with Genshin Impact, players can redeem special codes from promotions or events to unlock extra items. Below you will find all the active and inactive codes for Honkai: Star Rail to keep track of what you have already unlocked.

All Active Honkai: Star Rail Codes

Honkai: Star Rail codes are now available.

HSRGRANDOPEN1 — Unlocks: Rewards (New)

— Unlocks: Rewards HSRGRANDOPEN2 — Unlocks: Rewards (New)

— Unlocks: Rewards HSRGRANDOPEN3 — Unlocks: Rewards (New)

As said, Genshin Impact has extra redeemable codes, so it is no surprise that Honkai: Star Rail has continued this, and we will keep an eye on the official Twitter account and YouTube channel to bring you all future codes. We expect there will be at least a few dropping around the game’s full launch.

If you’d like a small headstart when the game does launch, there are rewards for taking part in the official site’s pre-registration.

What characters were free in the Honkai: Star Rail beta?

In the closed beta, HoYo gave players a chance to test out Dan Heng, March 7th, Trailblazer, Asta, Natasha, Herta, and Qingque. However, Honkai: Star Rail will have many more characters using a similar gacha mechanic as Genshin Impact.

Asta’s Fire element affinity made her one of our favorites during the beta, and we can’t wait to use her in future team comps to take down enemies throughout the game. Much like Genshin, finding a good elemental balance is critical for tougher challenges throughout the game and can help you unleash serious damage.

All Expired Honkai: Star Rail Codes

There haven’t been any active or expired codes at the moment, but there are likely to be at least a few codes around the time of release that we will add to this guide in the appropriate location.

For now, this is everything you need to know regarding all the active and expired codes in Honkai: Star Rail. For more Honkai: Star Rail news and guides, be sure to take a look at our links below.

