Legend of Mushroom Codes (March 2024)

After some Legend of Mushroom codes? This new mobile RPG has just released, and there are already plenty of rewards available via coupons. If you’re just starting out and want some boosts, we’ve listed all codes below to use, as well as details on how to redeem them.

All Legend of Mushroom Codes

Legend of Mushroom Codes (Active)

LOMVIP : 50 Diamonds, 10 Skill Coupons, 10 Pal Coupons, 5 Speedup Coupons

: 50 Diamonds, 10 Skill Coupons, 10 Pal Coupons, 5 Speedup Coupons LOM1777 : 50 Diamonds, 10 Skill Coupons, 10 Pal Coupons, 1,000 Gold

: 50 Diamonds, 10 Skill Coupons, 10 Pal Coupons, 1,000 Gold LOM7777 : 50 Diamonds, 10 Skill Coupons, 10 Pal Coupons, 1,000 Gold

: 50 Diamonds, 10 Skill Coupons, 10 Pal Coupons, 1,000 Gold WELCOME: 200 Diamonds, 20 Skill Coupons, 20 Pal Coupons, 10 Speedup Coupons

Legend of Mushroom Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Legend of Mushroom

Download Legend of Mushroom from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Play through the tutorial until you have free reign.

Tap your user profile at the top-left of the screen twice, then select Redeem Code.

Paste in a code from our list to the text box and hit Exchange.

Check the pop-up message to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Legend of Mushroom Codes?

The best place to get more coupons is the Legend of Mushroom X page. To herald the game’s public launch, it shared a range of codes on the release day, as well as details on how to redeem them. However, it doesn’t specify when a code will expire, so use it while you can.

Aside from that, check the game’s Facebook page, Discord, and official website. All are worthy sources of information on the game, but there might not be platform-exclusive codes.

Why Are My Legend of Mushroom Codes Not Working?

There are two likely causes if your codes aren’t working. First of all, and most commonly, the code may be expired. Since the devs never specify how long a code will last for, it could expire at any time. As such, we recommend using a code as soon as you spot it, either on social media or in this guide.

What is Legend of Mushroom?

Legend of Mushroom follows the current mobile game trend of AFK RPGs. In this game, you don’t control your heroic mushroom directly. Instead, you let it do battle against enemies while you spend resources on upgrading its skills and purchasing new abilities. If you’ve played the likes of Soul of Ring or Beyond Warrior Idle RPG, you’ll know what to expect.

That's all for this guide!