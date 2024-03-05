Soul of Ring Codes (March 2024)

Are you looking for Soul of Ring codes? This new gacha game recently arrived on iOS and Android devices, and is already amassing an impressive fanbase. If you’re just getting started and want a helping hand, there are already some coupons to make use of!

All Soul of Ring Codes

Soul of Ring Codes (Active)

No active codes.

Soul of Ring Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Soul of Ring

Image Source: Eagle Information Technology via Twinfinite

As you can see from our list above, there don’t seem to be any active coupons for Soul of Ring right now. On top of that, we haven’t spotted an active code redemption mechanic within the game either. As such, the instructions below are our estimate, based on how codes might work in the game.

Download Soul of Ring from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Select your starting class and play through the tutorial.

Once you have free reign in the lobby, tap your character’s image to bring up the Character menu.

Here, there should be a Redeem Code option (which isn’t there just yet).

Paste in a code from our list and hit Redeem.

Check your in-game mail to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Soul of Ring Codes?

The best place to check for new coupons is the official Soul of Ring Facebook page. It’s the only official source of information on the game right now, as it’s quite an elusive game to learn more about. Codes aren’t on the Facebook page yet, but it does share details on maintenance and in-game promo events. As such, it’s very likely that when codes land, you’ll spot them here.

Of course, you can also bookmark this page and check back often. We’ll update our list once the first Soul of Ring coupons arrive, saving you from the hassle of checking for yourself.

Why Are My Soul of Ring Codes Not Working?

If you’re trying to use a code that you’ve found online but having no luck, the chances are it isn’t legit. From our time with the game there’s no discernible coupon redemption menu in Soul of Ring, so it’s impossible to use any codes right now.

Failing that, make sure you’re inputting codes properly once this functionality actually arrives. That includes obeying all capitalization, spacing, and number placement. If the code still doesn’t work, the chances are it’s expired.

What is Soul of Ring?

Soul of Ring is an AFK mobile game in the same vein as Beyond Warrior Idle RPG and Pixel Overlord. You sit back as your character uses special abilities to defeat enemies lurking in hub worlds, before eventually plucking up the courage to take on a boss. It’s a fairly new game too, so new features and more levels are bound to arrive in the future.

