Blox Fruits Roblox Codes (May 2023)

Roblox‘s fun-packed action game, Blox Fruits, has taken the world by storm and has become a popular title on the platform. Yes, the anime-inspired sword-wielding action-RPG that pits marines against pirates in an all-out battle is clearly a surefire hit. But what if you wanted to get ahead of the competition? In this guide, we’ll clue you in on all the working Blox Fruits codes in May 2023. So, without further ado, let’s go!

All Roblox Blox Fruits Codes for April (Working)

Last updated May 1, 2023 Looked for new codes but couldn’t find any!

Here’s the full list of all the working codes in Blox Fruits right now:

15B_BESTBROTHERS —Redeem for 60 minutes of 2x EXP Boost (New)

—Redeem for 60 minutes of 2x EXP Boost Sub2CaptainMaui —Redeem for 20 minutes of 2x EXP Boost (New)

—Redeem for 20 minutes of 2x EXP Boost DEVSCOOKING —Redeem for 20 minutes of 2x EXP Boost

—Redeem for 20 minutes of 2x EXP Boost NOOB_REFUND —Redeem for a free Stat Reset

—Redeem for a free Stat Reset TY_FOR_WATCHING —Redeem for 20 minutes 2x EXP Boost

—Redeem for 20 minutes 2x EXP Boost GAMER_ROBOT_1M —Redeem for 2x EXP Boost

—Redeem for 2x EXP Boost SUBGAMERROBOT_RESET —Redeem for free Stat Reset

—Redeem for free Stat Reset kittgaming – 2x experience for your character

– 2x experience for your character Sub2Fer999 – 2x experience for your character

– 2x experience for your character Enyu_is_Pro – 2x experience for your character

– 2x experience for your character Magicbus – 2x experience for your character

– 2x experience for your character JCWK – 2x experience for your character

– 2x experience for your character Starcodeheo – 2x experience for your character

– 2x experience for your character Bluxxy – 20 minutes of double experience for your character

– 20 minutes of double experience for your character fudd10 – This code is a bit silly, as it only rewards you with 1 Beli

This code is a bit silly, as it only rewards you with 1 Beli fudd10_v2 – Like the code above, this code just rewards you with 2 Beli

Like the code above, this code just rewards you with 2 Beli Bignews – A free title to use in-game – this title can only be put on your character when you are in the Second/Third sea. The code can be entered anywhere.

A free title to use in-game – this title can only be put on your character when you are in the Second/Third sea. The code can be entered anywhere. Sub2UncleKizaru – Reset your stat points for free

Reset your stat points for free Sub2OfficialNoobie – 20 minutes of double experience

– 20 minutes of double experience TheGreatAce – 20 minutes of double experience

20 minutes of double experience SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1 – Reset your stat points for free

Reset your stat points for free Axiore – 20 minutes of double experience

20 minutes of double experience Sub2Daigrock – 20 minutes of double experience

20 minutes of double experience StrawHatMaine – 20 minutes of double experience

20 minutes of double experience TantaiGaming – 20 minutes of double experience

20 minutes of double experience SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1 – 30 minutes of double experience

All Roblox Blox Fruit Codes (Expired)

Unfortunately, the following codes have now expired and, as a result, won’t give you any freebies or in-game items:

Sub2NoobMaster123 – 20 minutes of double experience

20 minutes of double experience RESET_5B – 2x Experience for your character

– 2x Experience for your character 3BVISITS – 30 minutes of 2x XP

– 30 minutes of 2x XP RESET_5B – get a points reset for your character

– get a points reset for your character EXP_5B – get a free double XP for a limited time

– get a free double XP for a limited time UPD16 – 20 minutes of double experience

20 minutes of double experience 1MLIKES_RESET – Reset your stat points for free

Reset your stat points for free THIRDSEA – Reset your stats for free

– Reset your stats for free 2BILLION – 20 minutes of double experience

– 20 minutes of double experience UPD15 – 20 minutes of double experience

– 20 minutes of double experience UPD14 – 20 minutes of double experience

– 20 minutes of double experience CONTROL – 15 minutes of double experience

How to Redeem Blox Fruits Codes in Roblox

Thankfully, redeeming codes in Blox Fruits is really straightforward. All you need to do is look for the Twitter icon (blue bird) on the left side of the screen. Once you click on it, type in the code you want and then tap on the ‘Try’ button. Yep, it’s that simple! Before you know it, you’ll be enjoying your newly unlocked freebies. You’re welcome!

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to clue you in on all working Blox Fruits codes. We’ll make sure to update this list as we discover more codes in the future. For more, feel free to check out the relevant links below.

