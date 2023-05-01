Blox Fruits Roblox Codes (May 2023)
Roblox‘s fun-packed action game, Blox Fruits, has taken the world by storm and has become a popular title on the platform. Yes, the anime-inspired sword-wielding action-RPG that pits marines against pirates in an all-out battle is clearly a surefire hit. But what if you wanted to get ahead of the competition? In this guide, we’ll clue you in on all the working Blox Fruits codes in May 2023. So, without further ado, let’s go!
All Roblox Blox Fruits Codes for April (Working)
Here’s the full list of all the working codes in Blox Fruits right now:
- 15B_BESTBROTHERS—Redeem for 60 minutes of 2x EXP Boost (New)
- Sub2CaptainMaui—Redeem for 20 minutes of 2x EXP Boost (New)
- DEVSCOOKING—Redeem for 20 minutes of 2x EXP Boost
- NOOB_REFUND—Redeem for a free Stat Reset
- TY_FOR_WATCHING—Redeem for 20 minutes 2x EXP Boost
- GAMER_ROBOT_1M—Redeem for 2x EXP Boost
- SUBGAMERROBOT_RESET—Redeem for free Stat Reset
- kittgaming – 2x experience for your character
- Sub2Fer999 – 2x experience for your character
- Enyu_is_Pro – 2x experience for your character
- Magicbus – 2x experience for your character
- JCWK – 2x experience for your character
- Starcodeheo – 2x experience for your character
- Bluxxy – 20 minutes of double experience for your character
- fudd10 – This code is a bit silly, as it only rewards you with 1 Beli
- fudd10_v2 – Like the code above, this code just rewards you with 2 Beli
- Bignews – A free title to use in-game – this title can only be put on your character when you are in the Second/Third sea. The code can be entered anywhere.
- Sub2UncleKizaru – Reset your stat points for free
- Sub2OfficialNoobie – 20 minutes of double experience
- TheGreatAce – 20 minutes of double experience
- SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1 – Reset your stat points for free
- Axiore – 20 minutes of double experience
- Sub2Daigrock – 20 minutes of double experience
- StrawHatMaine – 20 minutes of double experience
- TantaiGaming – 20 minutes of double experience
- SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1 – 30 minutes of double experience
All Roblox Blox Fruit Codes (Expired)
Unfortunately, the following codes have now expired and, as a result, won’t give you any freebies or in-game items:
- Sub2NoobMaster123 – 20 minutes of double experience
- RESET_5B – 2x Experience for your character
- 3BVISITS – 30 minutes of 2x XP
- RESET_5B – get a points reset for your character
- EXP_5B – get a free double XP for a limited time
- UPD16 – 20 minutes of double experience
- 1MLIKES_RESET – Reset your stat points for free
- THIRDSEA – Reset your stats for free
- 2BILLION – 20 minutes of double experience
- UPD15 – 20 minutes of double experience
- UPD14 – 20 minutes of double experience
- CONTROL – 15 minutes of double experience
How to Redeem Blox Fruits Codes in Roblox
Thankfully, redeeming codes in Blox Fruits is really straightforward. All you need to do is look for the Twitter icon (blue bird) on the left side of the screen. Once you click on it, type in the code you want and then tap on the ‘Try’ button. Yep, it’s that simple! Before you know it, you’ll be enjoying your newly unlocked freebies. You’re welcome!
So, there you have it. We hope this helped to clue you in on all working Blox Fruits codes. We’ll make sure to update this list as we discover more codes in the future. For more, feel free to check out the relevant links below.
