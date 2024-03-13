Hunter x Anomaly Codes (March 2024)

Updated March 13, 2024 We looked for extra codes!

Hunter x Anomaly is a big game with many possibilities, but some are locked behind paywalls. For example, rerolling your Hatsu or Nen color will cost you 150 and 50 Robux, respectively. However, there is a way to do it for free. Here is everything you need to know about Hunter x Anomaly codes.

All Hunter x Anomaly Codes

Here are all the working Hunter x Anomaly codes, including the rewards that you get for redeeming them:

Godspeed! : Hatsu Reroll

: Hatsu Reroll FlameReworkNow! : Hatsu Reroll

: Hatsu Reroll NenKillerDelay! : Clan Reroll

: Clan Reroll BakanaSaveUs! : Natural Potential Reroll

: Natural Potential Reroll CyrusckHater! : Money (10K)

: Money (10K) IHateCyrusck! : Nen Color Reroll

: Nen Color Reroll NoMoreCYRUSCK!: Nen Color Rreroll

When copying the codes, make sure to copy the exclamation marks as well.

How to Redeem Codes in Hunter x Anomaly

Follow the instructions below to redeem Hunter x Anomaly codes:

Open Hunter x Anomaly on Roblox. Click on the Settings button on the top left. Choose Codes from the dropdown. Type in your code in the text box. Click on the Submit button to claim your freebies.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Codes in Hunter x Anomaly are case-sensitive and are very often long, mixing numbers, letters, and even special characters. So, making a spelling mistake now and then is natural. To avoid them, copy and paste the codes instead.

Also, it could be that you inputted the code correctly, but it simply doesn’t work anymore. There is no “expired code” message or anything of the sort, so if you’ve double-checked your spelling and the code still doesn’t work, chances are that it never will.

How Can You Get More Hunter x Anomaly Codes?

If you are looking for Hunter x Anomaly codes, the best place for that is actually in the game. At the main harbor of the starting island (if you’re new, you’ll spawn right next to it), there is a section with booths and a whiteboard on the wall. That board contains all of the codes that work right now.

However, you won’t always be close to this board, or you may just not want to waste time going back to it. So, you should bookmark this post instead. We update the working list regularly so you can be sure that you’ll always get the most out of your codes.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards

There are not many ways to get free rewards while in-game. However, you should definitely join the Discord server, as all the new event announcements or potential giveaways will happen there. Plus, there is an excellent community of players you can chat with.

What Is Hunter x Anomaly?

Ever wanted to live in the world of Hunter x Hunter? Well, you sort of can do that in Hunter x Anomaly. This Roblox experience is an adventure RPG filled with references to the HxH show. And what about the game’s goal? Well, it’s simple: set out to become the best hunter in the world, just like Gon did. How hard can that be?

Anyway, that is everything we have regarding codes and how to redeem them in Hunter x Anomaly. If you need codes for some of the other Roblox titles, visit the Codes section here on Twinfinite. There are lists for almost every experience there, so you shouldn’t have a problem finding something useful.

Also, if you really like anime-themed RPG/Adventure Roblox experiences, I recommend you check out Swordburst 3. It has very cool combat, and the soundtrack is just GOATED.