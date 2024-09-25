Banana Eats Codes (2024-09-25)

Ready to dive into a Roblox experience that will fill up your potassium? Well, you might also enjoy some free costumes and unlocks, so check out our latest Banana Eats codes. Keep reading to find out what they do and how to easily redeem them.
All Banana Eats Codes
Banana Eats Codes (Working)
- 100BEACONS: Blue beacon banana
Banana Eats Codes (Expired)
- PACBLOX: Beacon
- HAPPYBIRTHDAY: Birthday skins
- 50KFOLLOWERS: Ice cream skin
- SNACK: Beacon
- CINCO: Coins
- HUNT: Beacon
- RACING: Beacon
- EATING: Accessory
- HEARTS: Beacon
- >:D: Banana Skin
How To Redeem Codes In Banana Eats
In order to redeem codes in the game, just follow these simple steps:
- Launch Banana Eats in Roblox.
- Click the star icon at the center, right at the bottom of the screen.
- Copy and paste the code into the text box.
- Click Redeem and enjoy your rewards!
How To Get More Banana Eats Codes
If you are looking to get your mitts on more Banana Eats codes, you might want to join the RyCitrus Roblox Games group, plus also follow the developers’ YouTube channel. But of course, a great way to get a hold of all the latest codes is also by bookmarking this page and checking back often.
Why are My Banana Eats Codes Not Working?
Many times, codes do not work because of typos. That’s why we recommend that you always copy and paste them directly into the game to avoid problems. If still the code is not working, then it might have expired since publishing, so if you see an active code, use it quickly!
Published: Sep 25, 2024 11:38 am