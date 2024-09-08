Anime Vanguards Tier List (September 2024)

If you wish to learn what the best units are and why you should be using them without spending hours testing them out or watching YouTube showcases, then our Anime Vanguards tier list is for you. Scroll down, and let’s dive in, shall we?

Recommended Videos

Anime Vanguards Unit Tier List

Image Source: Kitawari & TierMaker via Twinfinite Image Source: Kitawari & TierMaker via Twinfinite Image Source: Kitawari & TierMaker via Twinfinite

The units in our Anime Vanguards tier list above are ranked based on many factors, the most important ones being their overall utility and DPS. Note that we haven’t added Vegeta yet, as we haven’t gotten to test him yet, but we will do that pretty soon.

S+ Tier Anime Vanguard Units

Igros (Elite Knight) — When combined with Evo SJW, Evo Igros is by far the strongest secret in Anime Vanguards. The buffs he gets from SJW are insane, and he buffs SJW, too! Plus, he is full AoE, immune to stun, and has insane stats.

— When combined with Evo SJW, Evo Igros is by far the strongest secret in Anime Vanguards. The buffs he gets from SJW are insane, and he buffs SJW, too! Plus, he is full AoE, immune to stun, and has insane stats. Alocard (Vampire King) — Evo Alocard is the strongest bleed unit in the game. It has full AoE and insane range, SPA, and base damage. You really can’t go wrong with it.

— Evo Alocard is the strongest bleed unit in the game. It has full AoE and insane range, SPA, and base damage. You really can’t go wrong with it. Song Jinwu (Monarch) — Evo SJW is by far the best mythic in Anime Vanguards. He can summon units, has amazing DPS, and has an OP synergy with Igris.

— Evo SJW is by far the best mythic in Anime Vanguards. He can summon units, has amazing DPS, and has an OP synergy with Igris. Cha-In (Blade Dancer) — Evo Cha-In is the second-best mythic mythic in the game. She dodges and counters enemy attacks, has increased crit, and her DPS and range are excellent.

— Evo Cha-In is the second-best mythic mythic in the game. She dodges and counters enemy attacks, has increased crit, and her DPS and range are excellent. Sosuke (Storm) — Evo Sosuke is a pretty good support mythic. He can stun enemies and deal increased damage to them. The only downside is that his stun has a fairly short duration.

— Evo Sosuke is a pretty good support mythic. He can stun enemies and deal increased damage to them. The only downside is that his stun has a fairly short duration. Vogita Super (Awakened) — Evo Vogita Super is together with Noruto, one of the worst evo mythics in the game. His DPS is good, but he doesn’t have a passive that would make him stand out.

— Evo Vogita Super is together with Noruto, one of the worst evo mythics in the game. His DPS is good, but he doesn’t have a passive that would make him stand out. Obita (Awakened) — Evo Obita has solid DPS but doesn’t have the utility to match SJW or Cha-In. Even Sosuke Evo is better than him.

— Evo Obita has solid DPS but doesn’t have the utility to match SJW or Cha-In. Even Sosuke Evo is better than him. Noruto (Six Tails) — Evo Naruto is among the worst Evo mythic but is still a solid pick due to its high raw stats.

— Evo Naruto is among the worst Evo mythic but is still a solid pick due to its high raw stats. Haruka Rin (Dancer) — Haruka Evo gets another passive that extends the range of other units in her range. The buffs aren’t too crazy, but when applied to several units, they are really good.

— Haruka Evo gets another passive that extends the range of other units in her range. The buffs aren’t too crazy, but when applied to several units, they are really good. Sprintwagon — Sprintwagon is the only farm unit in the game right now. He is simply indispensable on any squad.

S Tier Anime Vanguard Units

Alocard — Alocard is strong, even non-evo, with bleed, full AoE, and amazing range. He might even be the best non-evo unit in Anime Vanguards.

— Alocard is strong, even non-evo, with bleed, full AoE, and amazing range. He might even be the best non-evo unit in Anime Vanguards. Igros — Non-evo Igros is pretty strong as a stat stick, but you’ll really need to evolve him to make him OP.

— Non-evo Igros is pretty strong as a stat stick, but you’ll really need to evolve him to make him OP. Cha-In — Cha-In is arguably the best non-evo mythic. Her crit passive and cone AoE attack are simply amazing for any game mode.

— Cha-In is arguably the best non-evo mythic. Her crit passive and cone AoE attack are simply amazing for any game mode. Sosuke (Hebi) — Sosuke is among the best non-evo mythics. His SPA, DMG, and range are all really good. Plus, his passive increases his DPS immensely.

— Sosuke is among the best non-evo mythics. His SPA, DMG, and range are all really good. Plus, his passive increases his DPS immensely. Vogita Super — Vogita Super has a really good passive that lowers its SPA the more Vogita units are in range. However, to make the most of it, you’d need to run a rare unit in your squad, which is really suboptimal on higher difficulties.

— Vogita Super has a really good passive that lowers its SPA the more Vogita units are in range. However, to make the most of it, you’d need to run a rare unit in your squad, which is really suboptimal on higher difficulties. Song Jinwu — Non-evo Song Jinwu is pretty mediocre. It can’t summon units, and its only redeeming quality is its somewhat high base stats.

— Non-evo Song Jinwu is pretty mediocre. It can’t summon units, and its only redeeming quality is its somewhat high base stats. Obita — Obita has a somewhat weak passive for a mythic. However, his amazing base stats make him a relatively good non-evo unit.

— Obita has a somewhat weak passive for a mythic. However, his amazing base stats make him a relatively good non-evo unit. Noruto (Sage) — The correct placement of Noruto (Sage) is super important if you want to make use of his passive. However, even with it active, he is pretty mediocre compared to other mythics.

— The correct placement of Noruto (Sage) is super important if you want to make use of his passive. However, even with it active, he is pretty mediocre compared to other mythics. Haruka Rin — Non-evo Haruka Rin is somewhat underwhelming on its own. However, if you have enough good units for her to buff, she will provide an immense DPS increase.

A Tier Anime Vanguard Units

Roku (Dark) — Roku (Dark) is pretty much the best legendary unit in Anime Vanguards. His passive allows him to execute non-boss enemies, which makes him useful even on zero upgrades and harder difficulties. Plus, his DPS is really good.

— Roku (Dark) is pretty much the best legendary unit in Anime Vanguards. His passive allows him to execute non-boss enemies, which makes him useful even on zero upgrades and harder difficulties. Plus, his DPS is really good. Agony — Agony is one of the best supports in the game. He has full AoE on placement and knockback on his attacks.

— Agony is one of the best supports in the game. He has full AoE on placement and knockback on his attacks. Kinaru — Kinaru’s passive might seem like it’s more of a debuff than a buff, but the stun immunity part is OP against some story bosses. Plus, his overall DPS isn’t bad at all.

— Kinaru’s passive might seem like it’s more of a debuff than a buff, but the stun immunity part is OP against some story bosses. Plus, his overall DPS isn’t bad at all. Goi — All legendaries have their use, and Goi’s is pure DPS. He gets increased DMG the more enemies are in his range, and he can also dodge enemy attacks, which is useful against bosses.

— All legendaries have their use, and Goi’s is pure DPS. He gets increased DMG the more enemies are in his range, and he can also dodge enemy attacks, which is useful against bosses. Itochi — Itochi has the best burn of all sub-mythic units, and his DPS is really solid.

— Itochi has the best burn of all sub-mythic units, and his DPS is really solid. Grim Wow — Grim Wow is one of the best legendaries for dealing with bosses because of his passive. However, his range and DPS aren’t that impressive.

— Grim Wow is one of the best legendaries for dealing with bosses because of his passive. However, his range and DPS aren’t that impressive. Alligator — Alligator is probably the strongest epic support unit. He applies a virtually permanent 50% slow debuff on enemies, which is huge, especially against bosses.

— Alligator is probably the strongest epic support unit. He applies a virtually permanent 50% slow debuff on enemies, which is huge, especially against bosses. Kinnua — Kinnua knockbacks and stuns enemies with his attacks. He is a bit better than Kokashi but worse than Alligator.

— Kinnua knockbacks and stuns enemies with his attacks. He is a bit better than Kokashi but worse than Alligator. Kokashi — Kokashi can stun enemies and deal pretty solid damage. However, his attack’s stun is pretty short.

B Tier Anime Vanguard Units

Genas — Genos deals solid burn damage, and his passive allows him to attack much faster. He is better than Pickleo but worse than other epics in terms of utility.

— Genos deals solid burn damage, and his passive allows him to attack much faster. He is better than Pickleo but worse than other epics in terms of utility. Pickleo — Pickleo is one of the best epic DPSs. He is good to use until you get a legendary.

— Pickleo is one of the best epic DPSs. He is good to use until you get a legendary. Inosake — Inosake has a somewhat good passive, but his DPS is still not high enough to warrant using him over Alligator or Kinnua.

— Inosake has a somewhat good passive, but his DPS is still not high enough to warrant using him over Alligator or Kinnua. Genitsu — Genitsu is one of the worst epic units. He doesn’t have enough DPS or utility to compete with Kokashi or Kinnua.

— Genitsu is one of the worst epic units. He doesn’t have enough DPS or utility to compete with Kokashi or Kinnua. Gaari — Gaari has a line AoE attack that deals fairly low damage. He is among the worst epics in the game.

— Gaari has a line AoE attack that deals fairly low damage. He is among the worst epics in the game. Shinzi — Shinzi is arguably the worst of all epic units. Just don’t use it.

C Tier Anime Vanguard Units

Roku — Roku is one of the strongest rare units for the early game. He has good DPS and a passive that can increase his attack by up to 42%.

— Roku is one of the strongest rare units for the early game. He has good DPS and a passive that can increase his attack by up to 42%. Rukio — Rukio probably has the highest DPS of all rare units in Anime Vanguards. The only downside is its small attack AoE.

— Rukio probably has the highest DPS of all rare units in Anime Vanguards. The only downside is its small attack AoE. Sosuke — Sosuke can apply a pretty solid burn and is good even on zero upgrades.

— Sosuke can apply a pretty solid burn and is good even on zero upgrades. Luffo — Luffo is basically the same as Ichiga, though he gets range instead of DMG on his passive, which is in itself more useful.

— Luffo is basically the same as Ichiga, though he gets range instead of DMG on his passive, which is in itself more useful. Noruto — Noruto is a pretty good rare for the early game. His stats are just really good.

D Tier Anime Vanguard Units

Ichiga — Ichiga has a pretty weak attack and a fairly bad passive that just gives him a 20% DMG increase.

— Ichiga has a pretty weak attack and a fairly bad passive that just gives him a 20% DMG increase. Sanjo — Sanjo is one of the worst rare units. Both his stats and his passive are just bad.

— Sanjo is one of the worst rare units. Both his stats and his passive are just bad. Jon — Jon is arguably the worst rare unit in the game. Just don’t use him.

— Jon is arguably the worst rare unit in the game. Just don’t use him. Joe — Joe does have a solid passive, but other rare units are still better.

— Joe does have a solid passive, but other rare units are still better. Vogita — Vogita is mediocre, even among rare units. There are better rares you can use.

That does it for our tier list of all units in Anime Vanguards. To learn which towers are meta in other popular experiences, such as Five Nights TD, Anime Defenders, and Anime Royale, visit the Roblox section here on Twinfinite.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy