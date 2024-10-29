Lord of Nazarick Tier List [Launch] (October 2024)

If you need a Lord of Nazarick tier list, look no further! This Crunchyroll-published mobile game has finally launched after a period of closed playtests. If you’re wondering which characters are best to opt for in your team, our tier list will break down the very best choices.

Lord of Nazarick Characters Tier List

Ranking Character Name S Shalltear, Aura A Cocytus, Mare B Albedo, Ainz Ooal Gown C Demiurge D Sebas

Check out the table above for our tier list of characters in Lord of Nazarick. Note that since the game’s servers have yet to go live in EU and US regions, this is an incomplete list based on official sources. We’ll update this once the game is live and we can see each character’s star rating.

We’re also expecting there to be many more characters in Lord of Nazarick than just those on our list right now. We’ve seen in pre-release images and footage from global players that there are plenty more in the menus, so expect our list to grow!

Image Source: Crunchyroll via Twinfinite

Who is the Best Character in Lord of Nazarick?

As it stands, it’s too early to say who the best characters will be in Lord of Nazarick. Based on official screenshots from the game’s website, however, Shalltear and Aura are the highest-ranking, both sat on a three-star rating. This could be an indicator of their rarity rather than in-game proficiency, so take the ranking with a pinch of salt until the game properly releases.

Equally, on the official website there’s no detail on each character’s stats, so all we can do is base rankings on those star ratings so far. As a turn-based strategy RPG, each character is bound to play a different role in combat, ranging from DPS to support, and so on. You’ll want a healthy mixture of each role to ensure your team is balanced, or you risk getting wiped out by teams with a better mix of character types.

