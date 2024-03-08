Hero Clash Codes (March 2024)

Updated March 8, 2024 We looked for extra codes!

I hate it when I have to spend hours grinding for something in a mobile game. However, Hero Clash isn’t too bad regarding that. Still, if you are looking for some boosts, we’ve got something for you. Here is a list of all currently available Hero Clash codes.

All Hero Clash Codes List

NHGATEHC03 : Common Summon Scroll x 5, Diamonds x 300

: Common Summon Scroll x 5, Diamonds x 300 HCCOMUUPMC : Common Summon Scroll x 5, Diamonds x 300

: Common Summon Scroll x 5, Diamonds x 300 FEB14LOVE : Common Summon Scroll x 5, Diamonds x 300

: Common Summon Scroll x 5, Diamonds x 300 24MARCHHC : Common Summon Scroll x 5, Diamonds x 300

: Common Summon Scroll x 5, Diamonds x 300 HCOCDCS1GT: Common Summon Scroll x 5, Diamonds x 300, Pile of AFK Rewards (6 hours) (There is an event in-game that tells you to copy HC1sfs65g and use it on the Discord server; this is the code that you will get and it’s the same for everyone)

Expired Hero Clash Codes

WILDGODHC

HCFUHSIGOD

HCDECLOL12

HCSOPHIATS

HCNOVANI23

HAPPY1YEAR

HCNMIRANA

HCOCTFUN10

MAF23MOON

HCOLILAVB

KDANDREWSP

LOVETODAY

HCCELINANF

HCOCEANPC

HCANDREWHM

HC30KMILE

JULYROMANO

HCSUMMER23

HCSPARTANH

SPRINGFVHC

FABFEBHC24

How to Redeem Codes in Hero Clash

Follow the instructions below to redeem Hero Clash codes:

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Open Hero Clash on your device. Click on your profile picture in the top left. Press the Exchange Code button at the top of the menu. Type in your code in the text box. Click on Exchange to claim your loot.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

If your codes aren’t working, chances are you made a spelling mistake. If you are typing them out one by one, it’s bound to happen at some point. Instead, you should copy and paste the codes into the text box. It might be troublesome on mobile, but it’ll save you time in the long run.

Another possibility is that the code you’ve tried to use is either expired, already used, or fake. You won’t be able to do anything about those, but if any of those three things really happen, then the game will notify you, and you won’t have to waste any more time on them.

How Can You Get More Hero Clash Codes?

The best source of codes for Hero Clash is the official Discord server. There, you have a dedicated gift-code channel, and also a rewards channel that sometimes publishes event-related codes. You also have the Hero Clash Facebook page, but the content is mostly the same.

Now, going through both of these in search of codes is going to take a big chunk of your time. Not only that but since there are just too many event messages, missing the code ones is extremely easy. So, what you should do instead is bookmark this article. We update the list regularly, so just drop in once in a while for a couple of minutes to see whether there are any new ones.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards

Hero Clash constantly runs in-game events that you can participate in for rewards. These change over time, sometimes giving out godlike loot and sometimes absolute garbage. However, one thing that you can always participate in is the giveaways on the Discord server.

Also, depending on which version of the game you have, you’ll have a special minigame. For me, that’s Save the Dog. Complete all of the stages if you can, as each stage takes 15-ish seconds to complete, and the rewards range from free diamonds and shards to free summoning scrolls.

What is Hero Clash?

Hero Clash is your run-of-the-mill gacha game. It’s grindy, competitive, and filled with content. There are hundreds of different characters to collect and upgrade and a bunch of different game modes and minigames to explore. It’s really one of the rare RPGs where even when you get to the end game, there is always something new to do, so it never gets boring.

That covers everything you need regarding Hero Clash codes. For more articles like this one, check out the Codes section here on Twinfinite. There are lists for many popular titles where extra freebies can really help you out.

