Maple Rush Codes (March 2024)

Maple Ruhs is one hell of a grind. There are events constantly, but still, getting all the best gear, pals, and whatnot takes an eternity, especially if you are a free-to-play player. So, to help you out, we collected all Maple Rush codes in one place. Check them out below.

All Maple Rush Codes List

DCGIFT : Diamond x 888, Skill Coupon x 30, Pal Coupon x 30, Bomb x 3, Drill x 3, Speedup Coupon x 20

: Diamond x 888, Skill Coupon x 30, Pal Coupon x 30, Bomb x 3, Drill x 3, Speedup Coupon x 20 FBGROUP : Diamond x 500, Skill Coupon x 30, Pal Coupon x 30, Bomb x 1, Drill x 1, Speedup Coupon x 10

: Diamond x 500, Skill Coupon x 30, Pal Coupon x 30, Bomb x 1, Drill x 1, Speedup Coupon x 10 MRGO : Diamond x 888, Skill Coupon x 15, Pal Coupon x 15, Drill x 1, Speedup Coupon x 10, Pickaxe x 5

: Diamond x 888, Skill Coupon x 15, Pal Coupon x 15, Drill x 1, Speedup Coupon x 10, Pickaxe x 5 MRSOON : Diamond x 500, Skill Coupon x 15, Pal Coupon x 15, Bomb x 1, Speedup Coupon x 10, Pickaxe x 5

: Diamond x 500, Skill Coupon x 15, Pal Coupon x 15, Bomb x 1, Speedup Coupon x 10, Pickaxe x 5 MR2024 : Diamond x 500, Skill Coupon x 15, Pal Coupon x 15, Speedup Coupon x 10, Diamond Key, Magic Lamp Key

: Diamond x 500, Skill Coupon x 15, Pal Coupon x 15, Speedup Coupon x 10, Diamond Key, Magic Lamp Key MR777 : Diamond x 500, Skill Coupon x 15, Pal Coupon x 15, Speedup Coupon x 10, Diamond Key, Magic Lamp Key

: Diamond x 500, Skill Coupon x 15, Pal Coupon x 15, Speedup Coupon x 10, Diamond Key, Magic Lamp Key MR888 : Diamond x 888, Skill Coupon x 30, Pal Coupon x 30, Speedup Coupon x 10, Diamond Key, Magic Lamp Key

: Diamond x 888, Skill Coupon x 30, Pal Coupon x 30, Speedup Coupon x 10, Diamond Key, Magic Lamp Key MRTOP : Diamond x 500, Skill Coupon x 15, Pal Coupon x 15, Speedup Coupon x 10, Diamond Key, Magic Lamp Key

: Diamond x 500, Skill Coupon x 15, Pal Coupon x 15, Speedup Coupon x 10, Diamond Key, Magic Lamp Key MRSONG : Diamond x 888, Skill Coupon x 30, Pal Coupon x 30, Speedup Coupon x 10, Diamond Key, Magic Lamp Key

: Diamond x 888, Skill Coupon x 30, Pal Coupon x 30, Speedup Coupon x 10, Diamond Key, Magic Lamp Key VIP666 : Diamond x 500, Skill Coupon x 15, Pal Coupon x 15, Bomb x 2, Drill x 2, Speedup Coupon x 10, Gold x 5,000, Pickaxe x 5

: Diamond x 500, Skill Coupon x 15, Pal Coupon x 15, Bomb x 2, Drill x 2, Speedup Coupon x 10, Gold x 5,000, Pickaxe x 5 VIP777 : Diamond x 500, Skill Coupon x 15, Pal Coupon x 15, Bomb x 2, Drill x 2, Speedup Coupon x 10, Gold x 5,000, Pickaxe x 5

: Diamond x 500, Skill Coupon x 15, Pal Coupon x 15, Bomb x 2, Drill x 2, Speedup Coupon x 10, Gold x 5,000, Pickaxe x 5 VIP888 : Diamond x 500, Skill Coupon x 15, Pal Coupon x 15, Bomb x 2, Drill x 2, Speedup Coupon x 10, Gold x 5,000, Pickaxe x 5

: Diamond x 500, Skill Coupon x 15, Pal Coupon x 15, Bomb x 2, Drill x 2, Speedup Coupon x 10, Gold x 5,000, Pickaxe x 5 JOINDC: Diamond x 500, Skill Coupon x 15, Pal Coupon x 15, Speedup Coupon x 20, Pickaxe x 10

Expired Maple Rush Codes

There are no expired codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Maple Rush

Follow the instructions below to redeem Maple Rush codes:

Open Maple Rush on your device or in your browser. Click on your Profile Picture in the top left. Press your Profile Picture again at the top of the new menu that popped up. Click the Redemption Code button on the right. Type or paste the code into the text box. Click on Exchange to claim your loot.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Codes in Maple Rush aren’t case-sensitive. However, there is a non-zero chance you’ve made a spelling mistake, especially if you are typing them out on your phone. The game will tell you that the code doesn’t exist in that case. To avoid that, copy and paste the codes instead.

Another possibility is that the code you’ve tried to use has already expired or that you’ve already redeemed it. The game will also notify you if any error of this sort manifests. Still, the only thing you can do in this case is move on to the next code.

How Can You Get More Maple Rush Codes?

The two best places to look for codes for Hero Clash are the official Discord server and the Facebook group. The devs post them on Facebook, but players then collect them and repost them on Discord, similar to how we do it here.

However, scrolling through countless messages and posts is a huge time-sink. So, what you should do instead is bookmark this article. We keep the working list updated so you can always count on all the newest codes being there. Plus, if you have this article bookmarked, it’ll take you only a couple of seconds to check for codes. Isn’t that neat?

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards

There are always running events and new codes in Maple Rush, and exploiting them for free stuff is a no-brainer. However, the above-mentioned Facebook Page and Discord server are also great places to look for free stuff. There are even giveaways that include iPhones and watches.

Also, remember to finish all the daily/weekly tasks and claim the rewards. They might seem small at first glance, but they add up over time. Moreover, the final rewards each day include lamps and diamonds, which are super important.

What is Maple Rush?

Maple Rush is a gacha RPG where you play the role of adventurous mushrooms. These mushrooms are much different from IRL ones as they move, talk, and can even save the world. They can’t do it alone, though, so you’re there to help them out by managing them and upgrading them.

That does it for our list of Maple Rush codes.