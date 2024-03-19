Maple Rush Tier List – Best Classes (March 2024)

When you’re choosing which evolution to pick, the game tells you you can respec at any time. However, it doesn’t tell you that it’s gonna cost 4,000 Diamonds, and getting the best one from the start can save you a lot in the long run. So, here is a tier list of the best classes in Maple Rush.

Best Classes in Maple Rush Tier List

In Maple Rush, there are two breakpoints at which you’ll have to make big decisions regarding your class: Level 30 and Level 60. We will consider the Level 60 choice here, as it will lock you to that evolution route for the rest of the game. That’s unless you want to spend 4,000 Diamonds to respec, of course.

PvE Tier List

Here is a tier list of the best evolution classes for PvE in Maple Rush:

S Tier Wind Crossbower – Best overall class in Maple Rush. Great for PvE and the best for PvP. You need to stack evasion, and you’ll need good gear for that, so it might not be the best beginner class. Still, the Level 100 passive skill you get is OP. Healer – Easy to run even as a F2P player. Active Skill energy regen can be stacked with pals, and you can get it really high quickly, turning you into an active skill-spamming machine.

A Tier Spellcaster – The Healer simply has much better CC, and it really shows when you’re fighting enemies in PvE. Still, the damage is pretty good, and it can clear content. Shadow Sniper – The only thing bringing the Shadow Sniper down is the Wind Crossbower’s Level 100 skill. It’s the best passive in Maple Rush, and going this route is just sub-optimal.

B Tier Axe Warrior – Counter + Reflection are great for PvP, but other classes just go through PvE content quicker and more reliably. Still, it’s more viable than the Swordsman.

C Tier Swordsman – Defense is cool and all until enemies start ignoring it. This class is useless for PvP in Maple Rush and it doesn’t even perform better than any other class for PvE. Avoid it like the plague.



PvP Tier List

Here is the tier list of the best evolution classes for PvP in Maple Rush (Level 100 evolution passives are considered more for this one):

S Tier Shadow Sniper – The only class that can match the Axe Warrior in pure DPS as you’ll be whittling him down with %HP attacks. Expensive to get all the best gear. Axe Warrior – Counters the Wind Crossbower, and it needs less money to run. However, mage classes can chunk you down, especially if you’re under-geared.

A Tier Healer – CC becomes ever more prominent now, but the Archer classes can just burst you if you’re under-geared. Wind Crossbower – Everything was said above. The passives are just too good, and you can stack evasion easily with pets and all. It can be costly to get all the best items, though, and the Axe Warrior will counter you with later evolutions.

B Tier Spellcaster – The gap between the Spellcaster and the Healer is just too big here.

C Tier Swordsman – Useless skills, therefore, useless class.



That sums up our Maple Rush tier list of the best evolutions in the game. If you liked this guide and want to learn more about this and some other gacha games, do stick to Twinfinite. We have tier lists and code guides for many popular titles, including Hero Clash, Legend of Mushroom, and Monster Never Cry.

