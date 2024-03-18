Category:
Monster Never Cry Codes (March 2024)

Aleksa Stojković
Published: Mar 18, 2024 11:48 am
Monster Never Cry cover art
Image Source: Boltray Games

Updated March 18, 2024

We looked for extra codes!

There are numerous ways to spend your currency in this gacha game and just as many ways to earn it. Grinding daily, weekly, and other quests will take you a lot of time, but redeeming codes takes only a few seconds. So, we’ve collected all Monster Never Cry codes in one place. Check them out below.

All Monster Never Cry Codes List

  • LORD111: 500,000 x Gold, 500,000 x Mithril, 200,000 x Mana, 100 x Evo Stone
  • LORD222: Skybreaker, Armor of Dark, Dragon Ring, Shadow Boots
  • LORD333: 300 x Gem, 2 x Evo Egg Coin, 2 x Scroll of Guidance
  • LORD444: 100 x Evogem, 2 x Evo Egg Coin, 2 x Gold Speedup Hourglass II
  • LORD666: 2 x Evo Egg Coin, 200,000 x Mithril, 2 x Gold Speedup Hourglass II
  • MNC000: 200 x Gems, 2 x Evo Egg Coin, 6 x Magic Essence
  • MNC111: 150 x Gems, 2 x Evo Egg Coin, 3 x Scroll of Guidance
  • MNC555: 100 x Gems, 2 x Evo Egg Coin, 4 x Scroll of Guidance
  • MNC777: 200 x Gems, 2 x Evo Egg Coin, 3 x Scroll of Guidance
  • MNC888: 100 x Gems, 2 x Evo Egg Coin, 8 x Magic Essence
  • MNC999: 150 x Gems, 2 x Evo Egg Coin, 6 x Magic Essence

Expired Monster Never Cry Codes

  • There are no expired codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Monster Never Cry

Monster Never Cry codes redemption menu
Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite
Follow the instructions below to redeem Monster Never Cry codes:

  1. Open Monster Never Cry on your device.
  2. Click on your Profile Picture in the top left.
  3. Press the Redeem Rewards button.
  4. Input the code into the text field.
  5. Press Confirm to claim your freebies.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

If one of the Monster Never Cry codes you attempted to redeem isn’t working, the most probable cause is a spelling mistake. Codes are often long and contain a mix of numbers, letters, and special characters, so it’s best to copy and paste them.

On the other hand, your spelling might be okay, but the code itself might be expired or nonexistent. This often happens no matter what game you play, and unfortunately, there is nothing you can do but try and get the codes from credible sources.

How Can You Get More Monster Never Cry Codes?

If you want to find new codes yourself, you should follow the Monster Never Cry Facebook page and join the official Discord server. Both of these are also good not just for codes but for game-related info and help, too.

However, going through both in search of codes will take up a big chunk of your time. So, what you should do instead is bookmark this post. We search for you and update the working list regularly so you can always be sure that you’re redeeming all the available codes.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards

There are evolution quests and events you should try to clear every day. You can access them from the Bonus menu on the bottom left, which you unlock after you clear areas 2-3.

Also, if you’re new to the game, you can redeem a friend code and share yours in the Invite-Codes channel on Discord. You’ll have to do that before you hit level 30, and it’s a nice source of free resources for both you and the other person whose code you’ve used.

What is Monster Never Cry?

Monster Never Cry is a base-building gacha RPG in which you play as the bad guys. You have to lead your demon army, rebuild the destroyed Exiled City, and summon powerful monsters in an effort to vanquish the Hero King and his legion of good-natured adventurers.

That is everything we have regarding Monster Never Cry codes. For more articles like this one, check out the codes section here on Twinfinite. We have codes for all the most popular titles where having an edge over your opponents is all that matters.

Finally, if you really like gacha games, I suggest you check out Maple Rush. It’s also a squad-building RPG but with funky mushrooms instead of monsters in your party.

