Become the one who chooses, not the one waiting to be chosen.

The Blue Lock anime comes to life with creator Zhoulle’s latest project, reimagining the famous football facility. In this guide, we’ll go over all the available codes for Roblox’s Locked.

All Working Roblox Locked Codes

You can enter the following codes in Roblox Locked:

LIKES5K – 20K Yen

– 20K Yen FIELDMAP – 30K Yen

– 30K Yen THANKYOU2MILVISITS – 15K Yen

More codes will be available as Locked gains more traction on Roblox. If you want to keep track of them, you can follow the game’s official Discord server. Zhoulle frequently posts codes on the Side Announcement channel, specifying which ones are active or expired.

These enhancements typically feature the entry’s Yen currency that can be used to boost your character’s performance. In particular, you can utilize it to customize your avatar through rolls, including Physical, Weapon, Trait, and Flow. Weapons exhibit various rarities types, starting from Common to Unique.

You’ll likely have to perform multiple rolls to get the best results, so taking advantage of codes is crucial. Players can also purchase more Yen with Robux, showcasing additional bonus prizes. If you haven’t played Locked yet, you must use Roblox’s currency to access it, as it requires a payment.

The creator has indicated that a few early codes are now expired with the following strings:

Locked Expired Codes

TY2KLIKES

LIKES3K

REFUND

TY1KLIKES

VISITS500K

More expired codes will likely be added as time goes on, so you can refer back to this page to get the correct upgrades.

How to Enter Codes in Roblox Locked

While a code option is available on the bottom-right corner of the screen, this selection only pertains to creating a server. You’ll need to press the ‘M’ key to open up Locked’s menu, where you must hit ‘Settings.’ At this point, you should see an option for codes.

Once you input one of the available codes above, it should notify you about its success and transfer the Yen to your inventory. Players can then explore around the facility to gain some buffs or practice with the new abilities.

That does it for our guide on Roblox Locked codes. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including A Piece codes.