Roblox RNG Anime Rarities Codes (April 2024)

Need RNG Anime Rarities codes? Well, then you’ve stumbled upon a literal gold mine because we’ve listed them all just below. There are plenty of them, so you better roll up your sleeves and start redeeming them ASAP.

All Roblox RNG Anime Rarities Codes List

Active Codes

UPDATE4 : Stand Token x 5, Egg Token x 5, Coins x 5,000 (New)

: Stand Token x 5, Egg Token x 5, Coins x 5,000 EASTER : Lucky Potion I x 10, Egg Token x 1, Coins x 3,000 (New)

: Lucky Potion I x 10, Egg Token x 1, Coins x 3,000 1MVISITS : Coins Potion I x 2, Damage Potion I x 2, Coins x 3,000 (New)

: Coins Potion I x 2, Damage Potion I x 2, Coins x 3,000 SOLO : Lucky Potion I x 25, Speed Potion III x 10, Coins x 3,000 (New)

: Lucky Potion I x 25, Speed Potion III x 10, Coins x 3,000 500KVISITS : Lucky Potion I x 10, Speed Potion III x 10, Coins x 3,000 (New)

: Lucky Potion I x 10, Speed Potion III x 10, Coins x 3,000 4000FAV : Lucky Potion I x 10, Speed Potion III x 5, Coins x 2,500 (New)

: Lucky Potion I x 10, Speed Potion III x 5, Coins x 2,500 6500LIKES : Lucky Potion I x 10, Speed Potion III x 5, Coins x 2,500 (New)

: Lucky Potion I x 10, Speed Potion III x 5, Coins x 2,500 700KVISITS : Lucky Potion I x 10, Speed Potion III x 5, Coins x 2,500 (New)

: Lucky Potion I x 10, Speed Potion III x 5, Coins x 2,500 5000LIKES : Lucky Potion I x 10, Speed Potion III x 5, Coins x 2,500 (New)

: Lucky Potion I x 10, Speed Potion III x 5, Coins x 2,500 4000LIKES : Lucky Potion I x 10, Speed Potion III x 5, Coins x 2,500

: Lucky Potion I x 10, Speed Potion III x 5, Coins x 2,500 2500FAV : Lucky Potion I x 10, Speed Potion III x 5, Coins x 2,500

: Lucky Potion I x 10, Speed Potion III x 5, Coins x 2,500 2000FAV : Lucky Potion I x 10, Speed Potion III x 5, Coins x 2,500

: Lucky Potion I x 10, Speed Potion III x 5, Coins x 2,500 UPDATE3 : Coins Potion I x 2, Damage Potion I x 2, Coins x 3,000

: Coins Potion I x 2, Damage Potion I x 2, Coins x 3,000 UPDATE1 : Lucky Potion I x 5, Speed Potion I x 5, Coins x 2,000

: Lucky Potion I x 5, Speed Potion I x 5, Coins x 2,000 UPDATE2 : Lucky Potion I x 10, Speed Potion III x 5, Coins x 2,500

: Lucky Potion I x 10, Speed Potion III x 5, Coins x 2,500 3000LIKES : Lucky Potion I x 10, Speed Potion III x 10, Coins x 3,000

: Lucky Potion I x 10, Speed Potion III x 10, Coins x 3,000 1500FAV : Lucky Potion I x 10, Speed Potion III x 5, Coins x 2,500

: Lucky Potion I x 10, Speed Potion III x 5, Coins x 2,500 1000PLAYERS : Lucky Potion I x 10, Speed Potion III x 5, Coins x 2,500

: Lucky Potion I x 10, Speed Potion III x 5, Coins x 2,500 350K : Lucky Potion I x 10, Speed Potion III x 5, Coins x 2,500

: Lucky Potion I x 10, Speed Potion III x 5, Coins x 2,500 250K : Lucky Potion I x 10, Speed Potion III x 5, Coins x 2,500

: Lucky Potion I x 10, Speed Potion III x 5, Coins x 2,500 1000FAV : Lucky Potion I x 10, Speed Potion III x 5, Coins x 1,000

: Lucky Potion I x 10, Speed Potion III x 5, Coins x 1,000 2000LIKES : Lucky Potion I x 5, Speed Potion III x 3, Coins x 1,000

: Lucky Potion I x 5, Speed Potion III x 3, Coins x 1,000 1500LIKES : Lucky Potion I x 5, Speed Potion III x 3, Coins x 1,000

: Lucky Potion I x 5, Speed Potion III x 3, Coins x 1,000 1000LIKES : Lucky Potion II x 3, Speed Potion II x 3, Coins x 1,000

: Lucky Potion II x 3, Speed Potion II x 3, Coins x 1,000 100K : Lucky Potion III x 3, Speed Potion III x 3, Coins x 1,000

: Lucky Potion III x 3, Speed Potion III x 3, Coins x 1,000 500FAV : Lucky Potion II x 3, Speed Potion II x 3, Coins x 500

: Lucky Potion II x 3, Speed Potion II x 3, Coins x 500 500LIKES : Lucky Potion II x 3, Speed Potion II x 3, Coins x 500

: Lucky Potion II x 3, Speed Potion II x 3, Coins x 500 RELEASE: Lucky Potion I x 1, Speed Potion I x 1, Coins x 500

Expired Codes

There are no expired codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox RNG Anime Rarities

Follow the instructions below to redeem RNG Anime Rarities codes:

Open RNG Anime Rarities on Roblox. Press the Codes button on the right side. Type in your code in the text box. Click on Claim! to get your freebies.

How Can You Get More RNG Anime Rarities Codes?

If you want to look for codes yourself, then the only place you really need to check out is the official Anime Rarities Discord server. There is even a designated codes channel there where you can see even the ones that aren’t listed on the Roblox page.

However, sometime down the line, they might be taken down from Discord even though they are still working. So, what you should do instead is bookmark this post. That way you’ll have access to all the codes that ever existed for this experience and gain maximum value out of them.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Codes in this experience rarely expire, so that’s probably not the reason. The more likely cause is a spelling mistake, especially if you are typing them out. If you want to avoid those kinds of errors, just copy and paste the codes from the list instead.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in RNG Anime Rarities

If you’re looking to get more free stuff in RNG Anime Rarities, check out the reward menus docked on the right side of your screen. These menus allow you to access daily and playtime rewards. You’ll earn them just by playing the game, and they will net you gold, potions, and even rare weapons.

That’s the rundown on RNG Anime Rarities codes. Also, if you need freebies in some other Roblox experiences, we have plenty of lists just like this one in the codes section of our website, including ones for other RNG experiences like Aura RNG, RNG Legends, and Anime RNG.

