Roblox RNG Anime Rarities Codes (April 2024)

RNG gods, please, give me something, anything!
Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
|
Published: Apr 5, 2024 07:55 am
RNG Anime Rarities cover art on the Roblox store
Image Source: Anime Rarities

Updated April 5, 2024

We looked for codes!

Need RNG Anime Rarities codes? Well, then you’ve stumbled upon a literal gold mine because we’ve listed them all just below. There are plenty of them, so you better roll up your sleeves and start redeeming them ASAP.

All Roblox RNG Anime Rarities Codes List

Active Codes

  • UPDATE4: Stand Token x 5, Egg Token x 5, Coins x 5,000 (New)
  • EASTER: Lucky Potion I x 10, Egg Token x 1, Coins x 3,000 (New)
  • 1MVISITS: Coins Potion I x 2, Damage Potion I x 2, Coins x 3,000 (New)
  • SOLO: Lucky Potion I x 25, Speed Potion III x 10, Coins x 3,000 (New)
  • 500KVISITS: Lucky Potion I x 10, Speed Potion III x 10, Coins x 3,000 (New)
  • 4000FAV: Lucky Potion I x 10, Speed Potion III x 5, Coins x 2,500 (New)
  • 6500LIKES: Lucky Potion I x 10, Speed Potion III x 5, Coins x 2,500 (New)
  • 700KVISITS: Lucky Potion I x 10, Speed Potion III x 5, Coins x 2,500 (New)
  • 5000LIKES: Lucky Potion I x 10, Speed Potion III x 5, Coins x 2,500 (New)
  • 4000LIKES: Lucky Potion I x 10, Speed Potion III x 5, Coins x 2,500
  • 2500FAV: Lucky Potion I x 10, Speed Potion III x 5, Coins x 2,500
  • 2000FAV: Lucky Potion I x 10, Speed Potion III x 5, Coins x 2,500
  • UPDATE3: Coins Potion I x 2, Damage Potion I x 2, Coins x 3,000
  • UPDATE1: Lucky Potion I x 5, Speed Potion I x 5, Coins x 2,000
  • UPDATE2: Lucky Potion I x 10, Speed Potion III x 5, Coins x 2,500
  • 3000LIKES: Lucky Potion I x 10, Speed Potion III x 10, Coins x 3,000
  • 1500FAV: Lucky Potion I x 10, Speed Potion III x 5, Coins x 2,500
  • 1000PLAYERS: Lucky Potion I x 10, Speed Potion III x 5, Coins x 2,500
  • 350K: Lucky Potion I x 10, Speed Potion III x 5, Coins x 2,500
  • 250K: Lucky Potion I x 10, Speed Potion III x 5, Coins x 2,500
  • 1000FAV: Lucky Potion I x 10, Speed Potion III x 5, Coins x 1,000
  • 2000LIKES: Lucky Potion I x 5, Speed Potion III x 3, Coins x 1,000
  • 1500LIKES: Lucky Potion I x 5, Speed Potion III x 3, Coins x 1,000
  • 1000LIKES: Lucky Potion II x 3, Speed Potion II x 3, Coins x 1,000
  • 100K: Lucky Potion III x 3, Speed Potion III x 3, Coins x 1,000
  • 500FAV: Lucky Potion II x 3, Speed Potion II x 3, Coins x 500
  • 500LIKES: Lucky Potion II x 3, Speed Potion II x 3, Coins x 500
  • RELEASE: Lucky Potion I x 1, Speed Potion I x 1, Coins x 500

Expired Codes

  • There are no expired codes right now.
RNG Anime Rarities code redemption menu
Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite
RNG Anime Rarities code redemption menu
Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite
RNG Anime Rarities code redemption menu
Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox RNG Anime Rarities

Follow the instructions below to redeem RNG Anime Rarities codes:

  1. Open RNG Anime Rarities on Roblox.
  2. Press the Codes button on the right side.
  3. Type in your code in the text box.
  4. Click on Claim! to get your freebies.

How Can You Get More RNG Anime Rarities Codes?

If you want to look for codes yourself, then the only place you really need to check out is the official Anime Rarities Discord server. There is even a designated codes channel there where you can see even the ones that aren’t listed on the Roblox page.

However, sometime down the line, they might be taken down from Discord even though they are still working. So, what you should do instead is bookmark this post. That way you’ll have access to all the codes that ever existed for this experience and gain maximum value out of them.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Codes in this experience rarely expire, so that’s probably not the reason. The more likely cause is a spelling mistake, especially if you are typing them out. If you want to avoid those kinds of errors, just copy and paste the codes from the list instead.

Related Article: Cursed RNG Codes

Rewards menu in RNG Anime Rarities
Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite
Rewards menu in RNG Anime Rarities
Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite
Rewards menu in RNG Anime Rarities
Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in RNG Anime Rarities

If you’re looking to get more free stuff in RNG Anime Rarities, check out the reward menus docked on the right side of your screen. These menus allow you to access daily and playtime rewards. You’ll earn them just by playing the game, and they will net you gold, potions, and even rare weapons.

That’s the rundown on RNG Anime Rarities codes. Also, if you need freebies in some other Roblox experiences, we have plenty of lists just like this one in the codes section of our website, including ones for other RNG experiences like Aura RNG, RNG Legends, and Anime RNG.

