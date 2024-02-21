All Working RNG Legends Codes (February 2024)

Updated February 21, 2024 We looked for extra codes!

I’ve played my fair share of clicker Roblox experiences, but RNG Legends has to be one of the most satisfying ones. However, grinding through this endless simulation without boosts can be a real pain. So, here is a list of all working RNG Legends codes you should use to get yourself to the top of the leaderboard.

All RNG Legends Codes List

Working RNG Legends Codes

SECRET : Luck 2x 10 min, Enrichment Luck 2x 30 min, Roll Speed 2x 10 min

: Luck 2x 10 min, Enrichment Luck 2x 30 min, Roll Speed 2x 10 min UPDATE : Luck 2x 10 min, Enrichment Luck 2x 30 min, Roll Speed 2x 10 min

: Luck 2x 10 min, Enrichment Luck 2x 30 min, Roll Speed 2x 10 min BETA : Luck 2x 10 min, Enrichment Luck 2x 30 min, Roll Speed 2x 10 min

: Luck 2x 10 min, Enrichment Luck 2x 30 min, Roll Speed 2x 10 min UPD2 : Luck 2x 10 min, Enrichment Luck 2x 30 min, Roll Speed 2x 10 min

: Luck 2x 10 min, Enrichment Luck 2x 30 min, Roll Speed 2x 10 min JOSHVERIFIED : Luck 2x 10 min, Enrichment Luck 2x 30 min, Roll Speed 2x 10 min

: Luck 2x 10 min, Enrichment Luck 2x 30 min, Roll Speed 2x 10 min 30KVISITS : Luck 2x 10 min, Enrichment Luck 2x 30 min, Roll Speed 2x 10 min

: Luck 2x 10 min, Enrichment Luck 2x 30 min, Roll Speed 2x 10 min 250PLAYERS: Luck 2x 10 min, Enrichment Luck 2x 30 min, Roll Speed 2x 10 min

Expired RNG Legends Codes

There are no expired codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in RNG Legends

Follow the instructions below to redeem RNG Legends codes:

Open RNG Legendson Roblox. Press the Codes button (bird icon) on the right side. Type in your code in the text box on the top. Click the Checkmark button to the right to claim your boosts.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Codes in RNG Legends aren’t case-sensitive, but they can be long and often mix letters in numbers. Therefore, typing them out can lead to spelling mistakes. To avoid those, copy and paste the codes into the input field instead.

Other common reasons for non-working codes, and this doesn’t apply only to this experience, is that they are either expired or already redeemed on your account. Fortunately, the game will notify you when one of those things occurs.

How Can You Get More RNG Legends Codes?

The newest codes are always posted on the game’s Roblox page. Additionally, there is a dedicated codes channel on the official Discord server. It’s in the game section, and it’s called game-codes.

However, the developer, Very Weird Experiences, sometimes posts secret codes or takes them down from that list even though they are still functional. Therefore, you should bookmark this article instead. We keep the Working list updated regularly and always check for any codes that the devs might be hiding from you.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards

RNG Legends is still in development, so there aren’t really that many events, leaving the codes as your only source of free boosts. Hopefully, we get some in the future. We will keep an eye out and update this article as soon as some freebie-filled events pop up.

Also, you can get the same bonuses as from the current codes via the merchant opposite the Rebirth stall. They become pretty cheap as you advance, so use the codes early and use the earned coins to top up. That way, you’ll have all of the boosts up basically permanently.

What is RNG Legends?

RNG Legends is a clicker-type Roblox experience with RNG as its core element. I mean, every game employs RNG to some extent. However, here, it dictates your every click. If you are lucky, you can become the strongest person in the world in mere hours. And if you’re unlucky, well, your hair is probably gonna turn gray real soon.

That should cover everything you need to know about RNG Legends codes and how to use them. For more articles just like this one, visit the Roblox codes section here on Twinfinite. There are lists for many popular titles where extra freebies can really help you out.

Also, if you really enjoy clicker games and want more, check out Save a Friend Simulator. It’s another great clicker experience with a bunch of RPG elements if you are into those.