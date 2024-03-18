Roblox Anime Rangers Codes (March 2024)

Looking for Roblox Anime Rangers codes? This game is all about playing as a range of super-powered characters, upgrading your skills as you go. For plenty of currency and even a few upgrade resources to make the gameplay loop easier, we’ve got you covered with these redeem codes.

All Roblox Anime Rangers Codes

Anime Rangers Codes (Active)

500KVisitsThankYou : 500 Gems and 30 Crystals

: 500 Gems and 30 Crystals UpdateSoon : 50 Gems and 2 Crystals

: 50 Gems and 2 Crystals Sub2HOLYSHz : 15 Gems and 1 Crystal

: 15 Gems and 1 Crystal CriticalShutdown : 70 Gems

: 70 Gems 150KVisitsThankYou : 150 Gems and 15 Crystals

: 150 Gems and 15 Crystals 1KActive! : 1 Crystal

: 1 Crystal 50KVisit : 100 Gems and 1 Crystal

: 100 Gems and 1 Crystal 100KVisitOMG : 100 Gems and 1 Crystal

: 100 Gems and 1 Crystal Sub2Imfrom3times : 15 Gemss and 1 Crystal

: 15 Gemss and 1 Crystal Sub2NUTNGa : 15 Gems and 1 Crystal

: 15 Gems and 1 Crystal Sub2SilverPond : 15 Gems and 1 Crystal

: 15 Gems and 1 Crystal FixBigBugSorrySorry2 : 30 Gems and 1 Crystal

: 30 Gems and 1 Crystal 5KVisits : 50 Gems and 5 Crystals

: 50 Gems and 5 Crystals 200Active : 30 Gems and 5 Crystals

: 30 Gems and 5 Crystals Rangers : 30 Gems and 1 Crystal

: 30 Gems and 1 Crystal FreeGemsSoGood : 30 Gems and 1 Crystal

: 30 Gems and 1 Crystal FixBigBugSorrySorry : 30 Gems and 1 Crystal

: 30 Gems and 1 Crystal Release : 50 Gems, 10 Crystals, 2,500 Money

: 50 Gems, 10 Crystals, 2,500 Money Sub2EZXXZ : 15 Gems and 1 Crystal

: 15 Gems and 1 Crystal Sub2Dinoz Ch : 15 Gems and 1 Crystal

: 15 Gems and 1 Crystal Sub2MAKUNA : 15 Gems and 1 Crystal

: 15 Gems and 1 Crystal ILoveNineSanti: 30 Gems and 1 Crystal

Anime Rangers Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Anime Rangers

Actually making use of these coupons is very easy. In fact, the process is identical on mobile, PC, and console versions of Roblox. Here’s what you need to do:

Load into Anime Rangers via the Roblox game page.

From the lobby, press the Twitter blue tick icon.

Paste in a code from our list to the text box and hit Redeem.

Check your inventory to see what you’ve unlocked!

How to Get More Freebies in Roblox Anime Rangers

The best place to find more free coupons for Anime Rangers is the game’s Discord server. Once you’ve joined and verified your account via Bloxlink, check out the ‘codes’ channel. This is a full list of every single code, often shared in batches alongside new updates or player milestones.

Outside of that, there aren’t many other sources for more codes. We recommend bookmarking this page and checking back often, because we’ll update our list as soon as more coupons land.

Why Are My Roblox Anime Rangers Codes Not Working?

There are two likely outcomes if you’re trying to redeem a code and it isn’t working: either the code has expired, or there’s a problem with the code input process.

First and most commonly, the code in question code have expired. Roblox codes tend to only have a very short shelf life, often expiring in a matter of days or weeks. As such, there’s a good chance on you’re trying to use has already stopped working.

Outside of this, ensure you’re pasting in the code directly as seen on our list. Roblox coupons are case-sensitive and have specific spacing conventions, so any small error will result in an invalid message.

What is Anime Rangers?

Anime Rangers is a combat-focused Roblox game, where you play as a range of superpowered characters. Upgrading your fighter with new skills and abilities is key to going far and beating other players, so redeeming any and all codes is crucial.

