Night Crows Codes (March 2024)

Updated March 14, 2024 We looked for extra codes!

Recommended Videos

One thing you’ll notice in Night Crows is that there are many ways to spend money in this game. The game even has its own cryptocurrency. However, by using Night Crows codes, you can get by even as a F2P player. Here is everything you need to know.

All Night Crows Codes

PREREGISTRATION

WEARECREW

IAMCREW

KILDEBAT

Expired Night Crows Codes

There are no expired codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Night Crows

Image Source: Wemade Image Source: Wemade Image Source: Wemade

Follow the instructions below to redeem Night Crows codes:

Open Night Crows on your device. Open the menu on the right. Click the Settings button (cogwheel) on the bottom. Switch to the Account tab on the right. Press the Coupon button on the right. Type in your code in the text box. Click on Confirm to claim your loot.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

If one of the codes you tried isn’t working, there are a few things that could’ve happened. First, it could be that you made a spelling mistake. This is a common issue as most games have codes that mix letters, numbers, and special characters. So, instead of typing them out, it’s best you copy and paste them into the input field.

Another common issue is non-working/expired codes. Very few developers specify how long the codes they give out will last. So, unless it’s a code that recovers a capped resource and you’re full, don’t hold onto it and redeem it right away.

Related Article: Maple Rush Codes

How Can You Get More Night Crows Codes?

If there are any new codes for Night Crows, they will be posted on the official Facebook group and the official Discord server. These are the two main channels that Wemix uses to communicate with its fans, and you should follow them for updates and event announcements.

However, if you are new or haven’t checked in on those for a while, you’ll have to scroll through walls of useless information to get codes. Luckily for you, we do that regularly and update the working list if needed. So, if you want all the newest codes to be just a click away, make sure to bookmark this page.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards

Besides codes, there are events all the time in Night Crows, and you should make sure that you get all the rewards you can from them. Plus, the daily rewards, login bonuses, bosses, and the like will score you a bunch of resources in the long run if you do them diligently, of course.

Also, make sure to join and follow the aforementioned Night Crows Facebook group and Discord server. There will be giveaways, event announcements, and contests, all sources of free stuff that will require very little effort from you.

What is Night Crows?

Night Crows is a Korean fantasy MMORPG similar to Black Desert Online. It’s set in an alternative version of 13th-century Europe, where magic and inventions have propelled the world out of the Dark Ages.

Currently, you can choose from four classes and eight subclasses. Each class specializes in different tasks, and it is crucial to work with your party to take down the monsters threatening your world. The real question is: are you up to the task?

Tthat is everything we have regarding Night Crows codes. For more articles like this one, check out the Codes section here on Twinfinite. We have codes for all the most popular titles where having an edge over your opponents is all that matters.

Finally, if you’re playing Night Crows on mobile and like that type of game, check out DMC: Peak of Combat. It’s more action and less MMO, set in the Devil May Cry universe.