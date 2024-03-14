Category:
Night Crows Discord Link

Luke Hinton
Published: Mar 14, 2024 09:45 am
Players fighting against a boss in Night Crows.
Image Source: Wemade Co

Looking for the Night Crows Discord link? This Web3 game first launched in Korea back in 2023, but finally landed globally in March 2024. It’s a fairly complex game due to its in-build market mechanics alongside deep RPG action. Therefore, it’s no surprise players want a place to communicate. Let’s look at how to get onto the Night Crows Discord.

Click here for the Night Crows Discord link.

Unlike a lot of game-centric Discord servers, all you need to do is follow the link to automatically join. There’s no verification process and you immediately have access to all the main channels. This means you can start reading to figure out this hugely complex game.

A character flying with mechanical wings in Night Crows.
Image Source: Wemade Co

What Is on the Night Crows Discord Server?

As mentioned, the Night Crows Discord server is packed with details on the game to help players diving in for the first time. The two main channels to start with are ‘game-tips’ and ‘game-features’, both of which contain pinned links to text breakdowns of the main features in the game.

It’s particularly useful as you learn about the range of classes in Night Crows, all of which have their own sub-class. These pinned messages also link to YouTube videos showcasing each class’ abilities, so you can get a feel for them all before deciding which to go for.

That said, the Discord server doesn’t offer an open channel for players to discuss its blockchain elements or determine trades to make with in-game items. Since most key resources and items in Night Crows have a value on the blockchain and act as their own NFT, it limits that bartering process to purely in-game marketplaces.

However, if you’re solely interested in Night Crows as a deep class-based RPG rather than a Web3 game, the Discord is more than everything you need.

For more on the game be sure to check out our tier list of all classes. We’ve also got a Legend of Mushroom tier list and Infinite Craft combinations list.

Luke Hinton
Luke Hinton is a video games journalist currently working as Senior Guides Writer and Associate Editor at Twinfinite. He has undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in Journalism, Media, and Culture, and previously specialised in entertainment writing.