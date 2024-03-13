Night Crows Tier List – Best Class Ranked

There are four main classes in Night Crows with two sub-classes within each class. It’s not easy to know what class to choose when you first start a game, so check out the tips and info on each class type in our Night Crows tier list below.

Recommended Videos

Night Crows Class Tier List

Check the table below for our comprehensive ranking of all classes in Night Crows, alongside reasons to use (or ignore) specific choices.

Tier Class Sub-Class Pros Cons SS Warrior Spear Long attack range

Strong in PVP

Strong against close combat classes Can be a bit slow SS Warrior Two-Handed Sword Good in PVP, particularly early on

Excellent close combat Slow farming S Swordsman Twin Sword Once levelled up this sub-class is strong in both PVP and PVE Starts off weak and slow S Hunter Dagger Strong in PVE

Once levelled up it can be formidable against bosses Poor early PVP A Swordsman One-Handed Sword Great addition to PVP and Guild fights

Good tank for a team Slow farming A Hunter Bow Good once levelled up

Good in PVE and farming Can be fragile B Witch Wand Once levelled up it can be strong support in dungeon hunts

Essential when part of a Guild Slow farming early on B Witch Staff Good at dungeon hunts Very weak in PVP and PVE

Image Source: WEMADE Games

The four main classes in Night Crows are Warrior, Swordsman, Witch, and Hunter. Each of these has two sub-classes:

Warrior – Two-Handed Sword or Spear

– Two-Handed Sword or Spear Swordsman – One-Handed Sword or Twin Sword

– One-Handed Sword or Twin Sword Witch – Staff or Wand

– Staff or Wand Hunter – Bow or Dagger

We determined our tiers based on the gameplay of each Night Crows class and sub-class throughout the Korean release. This means some of the details of each may change in the next update now the global release is here. If that does happen we will update our Night Crows tier list accordingly.

Image Source: WEMADE Games

So, which Night Crows sub-class will you choose? Will you risk it on a staff-wielding witch? Or take on the safe choice of the Warrior with a spear? Whoever you choose, just make sure to level them up to make them as powerful as they can get.

For more MMORPG news check out the most-played MMORPGs in 2024 and some we think are the best MMORPGs to play! We’ve also got a Legend of Mushroom tier list and a Toilet Tower Defense value list.