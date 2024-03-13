Night Crows Tier List – Best Class Ranked

There are four main classes in Night Crows with two sub-classes within each class. It’s not easy to know what class to choose when you first start a game, so check out the tips and info on each class type in our Night Crows tier list below.
Night Crows Class Tier List
Check the table below for our comprehensive ranking of all classes in Night Crows, alongside reasons to use (or ignore) specific choices.
|Tier
|Class
|Sub-Class
|Pros
|Cons
|SS
|Warrior
|Spear
|Long attack range
Strong in PVP
Strong against close combat classes
|Can be a bit slow
|SS
|Warrior
|Two-Handed Sword
|Good in PVP, particularly early on
Excellent close combat
|Slow farming
|S
|Swordsman
|Twin Sword
|Once levelled up this sub-class is strong in both PVP and PVE
|Starts off weak and slow
|S
|Hunter
|Dagger
|Strong in PVE
Once levelled up it can be formidable against bosses
|Poor early PVP
|A
|Swordsman
|One-Handed Sword
|Great addition to PVP and Guild fights
Good tank for a team
|Slow farming
|A
|Hunter
|Bow
|Good once levelled up
Good in PVE and farming
|Can be fragile
|B
|Witch
|Wand
|Once levelled up it can be strong support in dungeon hunts
Essential when part of a Guild
|Slow farming early on
|B
|Witch
|Staff
|Good at dungeon hunts
|Very weak in PVP and PVE
The four main classes in Night Crows are Warrior, Swordsman, Witch, and Hunter. Each of these has two sub-classes:
- Warrior – Two-Handed Sword or Spear
- Swordsman – One-Handed Sword or Twin Sword
- Witch – Staff or Wand
- Hunter – Bow or Dagger
We determined our tiers based on the gameplay of each Night Crows class and sub-class throughout the Korean release. This means some of the details of each may change in the next update now the global release is here. If that does happen we will update our Night Crows tier list accordingly.
So, which Night Crows sub-class will you choose? Will you risk it on a staff-wielding witch? Or take on the safe choice of the Warrior with a spear? Whoever you choose, just make sure to level them up to make them as powerful as they can get.
