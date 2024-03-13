Category:
Guides

Night Crows Tier List – Best Class Ranked

Who will you choose?
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|
Published: Mar 13, 2024 08:15 am
night crows feature image
Image Source: WEMADE Games

There are four main classes in Night Crows with two sub-classes within each class. It’s not easy to know what class to choose when you first start a game, so check out the tips and info on each class type in our Night Crows tier list below.

Recommended Videos

Night Crows Class Tier List

Check the table below for our comprehensive ranking of all classes in Night Crows, alongside reasons to use (or ignore) specific choices.

TierClassSub-ClassProsCons
SSWarriorSpearLong attack range
Strong in PVP
Strong against close combat classes		Can be a bit slow
SSWarrior Two-Handed SwordGood in PVP, particularly early on
Excellent close combat 		Slow farming
SSwordsmanTwin SwordOnce levelled up this sub-class is strong in both PVP and PVEStarts off weak and slow
SHunter DaggerStrong in PVE
Once levelled up it can be formidable against bosses		Poor early PVP
ASwordsmanOne-Handed SwordGreat addition to PVP and Guild fights
Good tank for a team		Slow farming
AHunterBowGood once levelled up
Good in PVE and farming		Can be fragile
BWitchWandOnce levelled up it can be strong support in dungeon hunts
Essential when part of a Guild		Slow farming early on
BWitchStaffGood at dungeon huntsVery weak in PVP and PVE
night crows sword warrior
Image Source: WEMADE Games

The four main classes in Night Crows are Warrior, Swordsman, Witch, and Hunter. Each of these has two sub-classes:

  • Warrior – Two-Handed Sword or Spear
  • Swordsman – One-Handed Sword or Twin Sword
  • Witch – Staff or Wand
  • Hunter – Bow or Dagger

We determined our tiers based on the gameplay of each Night Crows class and sub-class throughout the Korean release. This means some of the details of each may change in the next update now the global release is here. If that does happen we will update our Night Crows tier list accordingly.

twin swords night crows
Image Source: WEMADE Games

So, which Night Crows sub-class will you choose? Will you risk it on a staff-wielding witch? Or take on the safe choice of the Warrior with a spear? Whoever you choose, just make sure to level them up to make them as powerful as they can get.

For more MMORPG news check out the most-played MMORPGs in 2024 and some we think are the best MMORPGs to play! We’ve also got a Legend of Mushroom tier list and a Toilet Tower Defense value list.

related content
Read Article How to Fix Pizza Tower Crashing
A green level in Tower of Pizza.
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Fix Pizza Tower Crashing
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Mar 13, 2024
Read Article All Tower of Fantasy Gift Codes (March 2024)
tower of fantasy
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
All Tower of Fantasy Gift Codes (March 2024)
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 13, 2024
Read Article How to Unlock All Clothes in Pizza Tower
A level in progress in Pizza Tower.
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Unlock All Clothes in Pizza Tower
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Mar 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Fix Pizza Tower Crashing
A green level in Tower of Pizza.
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Fix Pizza Tower Crashing
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Mar 13, 2024
Read Article All Tower of Fantasy Gift Codes (March 2024)
tower of fantasy
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
All Tower of Fantasy Gift Codes (March 2024)
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 13, 2024
Read Article How to Unlock All Clothes in Pizza Tower
A level in progress in Pizza Tower.
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Unlock All Clothes in Pizza Tower
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Mar 13, 2024
Author
Rowan Jones
Rowan is a writer and educator from Devon, U.K. She has been writing about mobile and console games since 2020. Rowan loves puns and dad jokes, and also runs a secret meme page. She has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.