Spiked Codes (December 2024)

Spiked codes are now available for the Haikyuu-inspired volleyball Roblox game! Since the game mechanics are quite complicated, it’s recommended to play this game with a mouse and keyboard. Here, we’ll show you all the latest codes for the game and how to redeem them.

Recommended Videos

All Spiked Codes

Spiked Codes (Working)

RELEASE : 25K Yen

: 25K Yen QUICKPATCH1 : 20K Yen

: 20K Yen BOOMJUMPFIX: 20K Yen

Spiked Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Spiked

Redeeming codes in Spiked is as easy as in any other Roblox game. Here’s how:

Launch Spiked in your Roblox client.

Press the “M” key on your device.

Select the “Store” menu.

Paste the code into the redeem box.

Press the “Enter” key to confirm.

Image Source: Discord via Twinfinite

How Do You Get More Spiked Codes?

Momentum Games, the developer of Spiked, regularly publishes new gift codes on the game’s official Discord page. So be sure to join the community and subscribe to the “Side Updates” group under the “Updates” section of the channel. In this way, you’ll be receiving fresh gift codes straight to your inbox as soon as they’re released.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

There are many possible reasons why Spiked codes won’t work. First, make sure that you enter the code as provided, preserving capitalization and spelling. There are also codes with time limits, so see if the code hasn’t expired. There are also restrictions for some codes that may not be available in your region. Lastly, due to possible maintenance or server problems, the codes feature may be disabled.

That’s all you need to know about Spiked codes. For more guides, check out Haikyuu Touch the Dream tier list, King Arthur Legends Rise codes, and Strinova codes. We’ve also got Strinova tier list & best builds, King Arthur Legends Rise tier list, and Brawl Tower Defense codes.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy