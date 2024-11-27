King Arthur Legends Rise Codes (November 2024)

Updated: November 27, 2024
Wish to summon the new hero, but you don’t have any more rolls? Well, with the King Arthur Legends Rise codes we listed below, you can get those and a lot of other useful resources. We also included instructions on how to redeem them, as the codes menu can be hard to find. Scroll down, and let’s get started!
All Active King Arthur Legends Rise Codes
- JOINKINGARTHUR: Gives 5 Special Summon Tickets and 100,000 Gold (New)
- KINGARTHURPC: Gives 3 Normal Summon Tickets (New)
- LEGENDSRISEDOWNLOAD: Gives 100 Free Crystals (New)
Expired Codes
- There are no expired codes at the moment.
How to Redeem Codes in King Arthur Legends Rise
- Open King Arthur Legends Rise on your device.
- Click on your Avatar in the top left to open Game Settings.
- Click on Enter Coupon all the way on the right.
- Type or paste your code into the input field.
- Click on Use to redeem the code.
- Collect the rewards from your Mail.
Why Is My Code Not Working?
- Spelling mistakes: Codes for King Arthur Legends Rise are often very long, making them tricky to spell, especially on a phone. So, double-check the codes before you click Use.
- Already claimed code: You can claim each code only once per account. Otherwise, they’d be too OP, wouldn’t they?
- Expired code: We update the codes often, but we might miss some occasionally. If you find an expired code, please let us know in the comments.
How to Get More King Arthur Legends Rise Codes
The best place to get more codes for King Arthur Legends Rise is right here, as we search for them and update our list constantly. So, bookmark this post to get all the newest codes with minimum effort. If you decide to look for more codes yourself, the KA: LS socials should be your first stop. Here is the list of them:
- King Arthur Legends Rise Discord server
- King Arthur Legends Rise Instagram profile
- King Arthur Legends Rise YouTube channel
- King Arthur Legends Rise Facebook page
