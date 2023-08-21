All Your Bizarre Adventure Codes (YBA) in Roblox (August 2023)

Page updated on August 20, 2023 Checked for new codes!

Roblox is bursting at the seams with anime-inspired games, and Your Bizarre Adventure (aka TBA) is one of the most popular at the moment. If you’ve arrived here, then there’s a good chance you’re looking for one thing: What are all Your Bizarre Adventure (YBA) codes in Roblox right now? Well, we have all the information you need, so without further delay, let’s get into it!

All Working Your Bizarre Adventure Codes on Roblox

There are currently no working codes.

All Expired Codes in YBA on Roblox

YessirMy3VampMainsRiseUp — Use code for a Mysterious Arrow, 5 Rokakaka, and 1 Pure Rokakaka

— Use code for a Mysterious Arrow, 5 Rokakaka, and 1 Pure Rokakaka FreeStandSkin — Use code for Lucky Arrow

— Use code for Lucky Arrow this code makes me soft and wet — Use code for Lucky Arrow

— Use code for Lucky Arrow YummersOneMillionLikes — Use code for Free rewards

— Use code for Free rewards YareYareDawa — Use code for Lucky Arrow

— Use code for Lucky Arrow HUGE — Use code for DEO’s Diary, Green Baby, Heart of the Saint’s Corpse, Left Arm of the Saint’s Corpse, Mysterious Arrow, Pelvis of the Saint’s Corpse, Pure Rokakaka, Requiem Arrow, Rib Cage of the Saint’s Corpse, Rokakaka

— Use code for DEO’s Diary, Green Baby, Heart of the Saint’s Corpse, Left Arm of the Saint’s Corpse, Mysterious Arrow, Pelvis of the Saint’s Corpse, Pure Rokakaka, Requiem Arrow, Rib Cage of the Saint’s Corpse, Rokakaka SorryAboutYourQuests — Use code for Lucky Arrow

— Use code for Lucky Arrow ThxFor200k — Use code for Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrow [Requires Prestige 3]

— Use code for Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrow [Requires Prestige 3] EXP1 — Use code for EXP

— Use code for EXP ThxFor188k — Use code for Roka, Arrows, and 2x EXP Boost

— Use code for Roka, Arrows, and 2x EXP Boost GIMMETUSK — Use code for Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, Redeemed Pelvis of The Saints Corpse

— Use code for Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, Redeemed Pelvis of The Saints Corpse ThxFor185k — Use code for Pure Roka, 3 Redeemed Arrows, and 2X EXP Boost [Must be Prestige +1]

— Use code for Pure Roka, 3 Redeemed Arrows, and 2X EXP Boost [Must be Prestige +1] GiveMeSixPistols — Use code for Reward

— Use code for Reward Nostalgic — Use code for Reward [Must be Prestige 1+]

— Use code for Reward [Must be Prestige 1+] Test — Use code for Free reward [Must be Prestige 1+ or Level 10+]

— Use code for Free reward [Must be Prestige 1+ or Level 10+] Star Code Infernasu — Use code for Rokakaka, Arrow, and 20 minutes of x2 EXP [Must be Prestige 1+]

— Use code for Rokakaka, Arrow, and 20 minutes of x2 EXP [Must be Prestige 1+] THIS UPDATE WAS MADE IN HEAVEN — Use code for Pure Rakakaka and Arrow [Must be Prestige 1+]

— Use code for Pure Rakakaka and Arrow [Must be Prestige 1+] ily — Use code for Free reward (Prestige must be 3+)

— Use code for Free reward (Prestige must be 3+) OMG700KLIKES — Use code for Free reward (Prestige must be 3+)

— Use code for Free reward (Prestige must be 3+) 600kLikesFTW — Use code for Redeemed Pure Rokakaka, Redeemed Ribcage, Redeemed Heart (Prestige must be 3+)

— Use code for Redeemed Pure Rokakaka, Redeemed Ribcage, Redeemed Heart (Prestige must be 3+) 200kLikesBruh — Use code for 4 Redeemed Rokakaka, 4 Arrows

— Use code for 4 Redeemed Rokakaka, 4 Arrows 100kSubsLesGOO — Use code for Requiem Arrow and Rokakaka

Use code for Requiem Arrow and Rokakaka YES150kSubs — Use code for Rib Cage and Left Arm

Use code for Rib Cage and Left Arm LUCKY_420k_LIKES – Lucky Arrow

– Lucky Arrow 80kSubTHX! — Use code for 4 Rokakaka and 4 Mysterious Arrow

— Use code for 4 Rokakaka and 4 Mysterious Arrow ThanksFor50k+Subs!!! — Use code for Requiem Arrow, Redeemed Rokakaka, and Redeemed Mysterious Arrow [Require 3+ Prestige]

Use code for Requiem Arrow, Redeemed Rokakaka, and Redeemed Mysterious Arrow [Require 3+ Prestige] 344k_Likes — Use code for Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrow

— Use code for Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrow ThxFor30kSubs – Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrows [Requires 3+ Prestige]

– Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrows [Requires 3+ Prestige] 325k_LIKES_DUB — Use code for Lucky Arrow

— Use code for Lucky Arrow SubToUzuForMoreCodes!! — Use code for 2 Redeemed Rokakaka, 2 Redeemed Mysterious Arrow [Prestige 3+ Required]

Use code for 2 Redeemed Rokakaka, 2 Redeemed Mysterious Arrow [Prestige 3+ Required] 262kStand — Use code for Reward [Prestige 3+ Required]

— Use code for Reward [Prestige 3+ Required] EXP3 — Use code for 2x EXP for 25 minutes

— Use code for 2x EXP for 25 minutes sryForLeShutdownz — Use code for 5 Redeemed Rokakakas, 5 Redeemed Mysterious Arrows [Requires Prestige 3+]

— Use code for 5 Redeemed Rokakakas, 5 Redeemed Mysterious Arrows [Requires Prestige 3+] SorryForShutdowns — Use code for Reward [Requires Prestige 3+]

— Use code for Reward [Requires Prestige 3+] EXP2 — Use code for x2 EXP for 25 minutes

— Use code for x2 EXP for 25 minutes ThxVeryDelicious — Use code for Reward [Requires Prestige 3+]

— Use code for Reward [Requires Prestige 3+] Yay251k — Use code for 2 Pure Rokakaka, 3 Rokakaka [Prestige 3+ Required]

— Use code for 2 Pure Rokakaka, 3 Rokakaka [Prestige 3+ Required] Yay242k — Use code for Ribcage of the Saints Corpse, 2 Rokakaka, 3 Mysterious Arrow [Prestige 3+ Required]

— Use code for Ribcage of the Saints Corpse, 2 Rokakaka, 3 Mysterious Arrow Yay237k — Use code for 2 Redeemed Ribcage of Saints Corpse, 2 Redeemed Rokakaka, and Redeemed Mysterious Arrow [Requires Prestige +3]

— Use code for 2 Redeemed Ribcage of Saints Corpse, 2 Redeemed Rokakaka, and Redeemed Mysterious Arrow [Requires Prestige +3] EXP4 — Use code for 2x EXP for 25 minutes

— Use code for 2x EXP for 25 minutes Le225kDub — Use code for Pure Rokakaka, Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, Rokakaka, Mysterious Arrow [Requires Prestige 3+]

How to Redeem Codes in Your Bizarre Adventure

Luckily, redeeming codes in YBA is really easy. Simply follow these steps:

Boot up YBA on Roblox.

Tap on the Menu button on the bottom-right of your screen (as highlighted in the image below).

Press the ‘Cog’ button.

Type in the code exactly as it appears on the list above.

Hit ‘Redeem Code’ and enjoy your new freebies. You’re welcome!

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

So, that about wraps things up. We hope this helped to clue you in on all Your Bizarre Adventure (YBA) codes in Roblox right now. For more Roblox-related content, here are other guides like why is Purple in the vents in Rainbow Friends, all Adopt Me pet trade values, all One Fruit Simulator codes, and all Edward the Man-Eating Train codes. Alternatively, feel free to browse the relevant links down below.