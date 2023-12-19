Peroxide Codes (December 2023)

Peroxide bestowed upon me the honor of becoming an actual Soul Reaper. I got the ultimate Bleach experience in this game by choosing races from the show, mastering abilities, and gaining a high reputation among my peers. My stats continue to increase as I keep fighting and completing storyline tasks.

You can modify your character using Peroxide codes to claim free Product Essence, which you can exchange to buy rerolls at Kisuke’s and use them to change your character’s name, appearance, skills, cosmetics, and more! If you enjoy playing Roblox games of the same genre, check out our Kaizen Codes article to discover more codes and grab other exciting goodies in that game!

All Peroxide Codes List

Active Peroxide Codes

Peroxide10kSubs – 10 Product Essences (New)

– 10 Product Essences Peroxide5kSubs – 10 Product Essences

Expired Peroxide Codes

How to Redeem Codes In Peroxide

Redeeming Peroxide codes is a breeze; follow the steps below to ensure you get your gifts:

Launch Peroxide in Roblox. Click on the Stats icon in the top-left corner of your screen. Click on the Settings tab. Type the code into the Code Here text box. Press Enter to receive your goodies!

How Can You Get More Codes In Peroxide?

To get informed about the latest Peroxide code drops, join the Peroxide Discord server and subscribe to the developer’s YouTube channel (@peroxideroblox). Using official social media accounts is a good way to stay current if you like to dig for info by yourself.

However, you’ll need to switch between different platforms and check all kinds of unrelated information, which can be a nuisance. Therefore, a more straightforward solution to getting all the codes and saving time and effort is to bookmark this article (CTRL+D) and return now and then for updates. We regularly look for new codes and update our lists.

Why Are My Peroxide Codes Not Working?

Peroxide codes need to be typed in with care, so if you receive an error message that the code is invalid, it might be due to typos. The easiest method to prevent such problems would be to copy/paste the code you want to use directly from our list into the game.

Also, keep in mind that codes don’t last forever, and you should redeem them with haste to avoid losing precious rewards. If you spot an expired code that remains on our active list, let us know, and we will update our article promptly.

What Are the Controls in Peroxide?

Remembering controls in Peroxide when you start playing the game can be a hustle, especially when facing opponents in combat. You can write down the controls using our article and master them to play the game like a true pro:

Q — Dash

— Dash E — Equip weapon

— Equip weapon G — Apply a mode

— Apply a mode N — Teleport to your spirit realm menu

— Teleport to your spirit realm menu V — Carry NPCs/players/objects

— Carry NPCs/players/objects B — Grab NPCs/players

— Grab NPCs/players F — Block

— Block F + M2 — Counter attack

What Is Peroxide?

Peroxide has a hilariously clever title, as it’s a Roblox game loosely based on the popular series Bleach. You enter a world of fast-paced combat, where your character must train, fight NPC opponents or other players, and complete quests to increase stats and upgrade skills. The more you explore and grow in strength, the more abilities you’ll unlock, which vary depending on the race of your hero.

