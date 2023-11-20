Anime Catcher Simulator Codes (November 2023)

Codes

What do you get when you come a bunch of anime characters with Pokemon catching mechanics? Why, you get Anime Catcher Simulator! Imagine creating a powerful team with your favorite anime characters. And you know what else? You can redeem Anime Catcher Simulator codes for easy rewards!

All Available Codes in Anime Catcher Simulator

As usual, we did the busy work finding and testing every code tied to the game. These codes can still be redeemed for their listed reward in Anime Catcher Simulator:

  • TutorialFix: Use this code for an easy x1000 Gems
  • Update0.5: Another code you can redeem for x500 Gems
  • Release: Use this code for a x200 Gems
  • SorryBugs: Another code that awards x200 Gems

You’ll notice this time around Anime Catcher Simulator is giving away a lot of Gems. They’re particularly useful for ranking up your anime characters. So, if you’ve hit a wall in terms of performance, these can give you a nice boost.

Every Expired Code in Anime Catcher Simulator

Unfortunately, when we tried testing these codes in Anime Catcher Simulator, they didn’t provide any rewards. That’s a sure sign they don’t work anymore, so don’t bother with these in-game:

  • Likes2k
  • Likes1K
  • Members2k
  • Likes500
  • FreeSpins
  • Members1k
  • Demo
  • Shutdown2
  • Shutdown1

How to Redeem Roblox Codes In-Game

how-to-redeem-roblox-codes-in-anime-catcher-simulator
Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

Similar to A Piece, Anime Catcher Simulator doesn’t make collecting free gifts a hassle. You don’t even have to finish the tutorial, if you’re a new player! After you launch Roblox and join the game, start by:

  1. Open up the game menu using the tile icon on the left-hand side, just above the Fighters menu. It’s the four squares in a group.
  2. In the secondary menu, choose Codes. It’s the gift icon at the bottom of the second menu.
  3. Use a working code, being mindful of spelling and select ‘Redeem.’ Codes aren’t case-sensitive, so you don’t have to capitalize.

Once the Anime Catcher Simulator codes are redeemed, you’ll get your free rewards right away. Don’t spend it all in one place, and be sure to check back every now and then for new codes. Of course, you’ll also find a plethora of code guides here at Twinfinite!

