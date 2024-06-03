Roblox Jailbreak Codes (June 2024)

Updated: June 3, 2024 Looked for more codes!

Every time you spawn in Jailbreak, there is a choice ahead of you—serve the law and catch criminals, or break all the rules, raid and rob banks, hospitals, and other places to get more money. Things can get easier if you create a crew with friends and other players.

If you want to get some useful freebies, like stickers, cash, and other interesting items, check this guide and grab all the available Roblox Jailbreak codes. They won’t last forever, so try to use them before they expire. In the meantime, if you want to play a similar experience with many free goodies as well, check our latest list of Southwest Florida codes, too.

All Jailbreak Codes List

Jailbreak Codes (Working)

YoutubeNoobFreak – NoobFreak Tire Sticker

– NoobFreak Tire Sticker YoutubeHelloItsVG – HelloItsVG Tire Sticker

Jailbreak Codes (Expired) show more fivemillionlikes

7years

SOLIDGOLDWOOO

memes

TOW

hammerhead

thesafeupdate2

4years

hyperchrome

Season10

fall2021

July2023

NPC

5Days2022

museum

march2021

crewcode3

Summer23

WinterUpdate2021

thesafeupdate1

summervibes

Winter22

WINTER23

BOOM

privatejet show less

How to Redeem Codes in Jailbreak

Redeeming codes in Jailbreak is a short and easy procedure. Follow our precise instructions to claim your rewards in no time:

Launch Jailbreak on Roblox. Look for ATMs (available at police stations, gas stations, train stations, and banks) Approach an ATM and press E to interact. (Image 1) Insert a code in the Enter Code text box. (Image 2) Hit the Redeem button and claim your rewards.

How to Get More Jailbreak Codes

The best way to get all the latest Jailbreak codes is to bookmark this page (CTRL+D) and check back occasionally. We update our list with fresh codes as soon as the developer releases them.

For more information about the game, visit the developer’s X account (@badimo) and the Jailbreak Discord community.

Why Are My Jailbreak Codes Not Working?

Always double-check (or even triple-check) your spelling when entering Jailbreak codes because they usually include letters, numbers, and special characters. To avoid any unnecessary mistakes, copy a code from our list and paste it straight into the game. Also, there is a chance that some of them have already expired, so act fast and use all the available ones as soon as possible.

How to Get More Free Rewards in Jailbreak

Unfortunately, there is no other way to get free rewards besides redeeming Jailbreak codes. If you’re a criminal, rob as many banks as possible. If you’re a cop, hunt the bad guys and earn extra cash. For more potential freebies, check the developer’s social media channels that we linked above.

What is Jailbreak?

Jailbreak is a Roblox roleplaying game in which you choose to play as a policeman or criminal. You can always switch sides, see what suits you best, and team up with friends or other players to get more cash and other resources. If you decide to be an outlaw, you must escape from the prison. On the other hand, as a part of the police squad, you have a lot of different vehicles that will help you catch fugitives.

