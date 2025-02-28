Cards, Universe & Everything (CUE) Codes (February 2025)

Updated: February 28, 2025
We added more codes!
Like most gamers, I’m hooked on TCG games like Balatro, Gwent, and Hearthstone. However, this one stands out from the rest by letting me learn about history, science, geography, and other fields. I can also grab amazing freebies using Although Cards, Universe & Everything codes, and now you can too!
All CUE Codes List
Working Cards, Universe & Everything Codes
- VERYOBVIOUS: 10k Coins
- STEVENSEAGULL: 10k Coins and 2 Curious Cuisine Cards
- REMEMBERTHEALAMOSAURUS: 5k Coins
- SORRYABOUTTHEGULL: 10k Coins
- ITOOKTHEHINT: 20k Coins
- UUDDLRLRBAS: 30 Gems + a random Limited Card
- ITSASECRETTOEVERYBODY: 5k Coins, a Cuecada Avatar and 3 Bugs Cards
- SPIRIT: 10k Coins, Avatar and an Occult Card
- HAUNT: 10k Coins, Avatar and an Occult Card
- AIMFORTHESUN: 5k Coins, a Limited Rare Card, and 2 Basic Cards
- NOWISTHETIME: 5k Coins and 3 Cards
- ITSPULLINGUSIN: 5k Coins and 3 Cards
Expired Cards, Universe & Everything Codes
- BBCRADIOPROMO
- GEEKINSIDER01
- ESCAPISM
- REALMUM
- D3RXV8IBZUPEJQ
- WELCOMEGIFT
- FREEGEMS
- ISBKLWDBHNF3RQX
- IFOUNDTHEEASTEREGG
- NOWISTHETIME
- ITSPULLINGUSIN
- LOOKINGGREEN
- POPQUIZMAESTRO
- ANOTHERDAYANOTHERQUIZ
How to Redeem Locker Codes in Cards, Universe & Everything
Let’s break down the step-by-step process of redeeming Cards, Universe & Everything codes:
- Launch Cards, Universe & Everything (CUE) on your device.
- Complete the tutorial.
- Tap the cog icon (1) in the top-right corner to open Settings.
- Tap the Enter code textbox (2) underneath the CUE Codes sign.
- Type in a code into the Enter code field (3).
- Tap the Redeem button (4) to collect your rewards.
If you want to get more free rewards for other games, browse the rest of our extensive Codes section.
Published: Feb 28, 2025 09:50 am