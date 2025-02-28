Cards, Universe & Everything (CUE) Codes (February 2025)

Updated: February 28, 2025 We added more codes!

Like most gamers, I’m hooked on TCG games like Balatro, Gwent, and Hearthstone. However, this one stands out from the rest by letting me learn about history, science, geography, and other fields. I can also grab amazing freebies using Although Cards, Universe & Everything codes, and now you can too!

All CUE Codes List

Working Cards, Universe & Everything Codes

VERYOBVIOUS : 10k Coins

: 10k Coins STEVENSEAGULL : 10k Coins and 2 Curious Cuisine Cards

: 10k Coins and 2 Curious Cuisine Cards REMEMBERTHEALAMOSAURUS : 5k Coins

: 5k Coins SORRYABOUTTHEGULL : 10k Coins

: 10k Coins ITOOKTHEHINT : 20k Coins

: 20k Coins UUDDLRLRBAS : 30 Gems + a random Limited Card

: 30 Gems + a random Limited Card ITSASECRETTOEVERYBODY : 5k Coins, a Cuecada Avatar and 3 Bugs Cards

: 5k Coins, a Cuecada Avatar and 3 Bugs Cards SPIRIT : 10k Coins, Avatar and an Occult Card

: 10k Coins, Avatar and an Occult Card HAUNT : 10k Coins, Avatar and an Occult Card

: 10k Coins, Avatar and an Occult Card AIMFORTHESUN : 5k Coins, a Limited Rare Card, and 2 Basic Cards

: 5k Coins, a Limited Rare Card, and 2 Basic Cards NOWISTHETIME : 5k Coins and 3 Cards

: 5k Coins and 3 Cards ITSPULLINGUSIN: 5k Coins and 3 Cards

Expired Cards, Universe & Everything Codes

BBCRADIOPROMO

GEEKINSIDER01

ESCAPISM

REALMUM

D3RXV8IBZUPEJQ

WELCOMEGIFT

FREEGEMS

ISBKLWDBHNF3RQX

IFOUNDTHEEASTEREGG

NOWISTHETIME

ITSPULLINGUSIN

LOOKINGGREEN

POPQUIZMAESTRO

ANOTHERDAYANOTHERQUIZ

How to Redeem Locker Codes in Cards, Universe & Everything

Let’s break down the step-by-step process of redeeming Cards, Universe & Everything codes:

Image by Twinfinite

Image by Twinfinite

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Cards, Universe & Everything (CUE) on your device. Complete the tutorial. Tap the cog icon (1) in the top-right corner to open Settings. Tap the Enter code textbox (2) underneath the CUE Codes sign. Type in a code into the Enter code field (3). Tap the Redeem button (4) to collect your rewards.

