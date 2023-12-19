Free Monopoly GO Dice Links (December 2023)

Monopoly GO puts a modern, more capitalistic twist on the classic Hasbro board game, and like most other mobile games these days, yes, there is a bit of a time-gated element to it as well. Here are all the working free dice links for Monopoly GO.

Listed below are all of the currently available working dice links for Monopoly GO:

The developers drop new links to allow player to redeem free dice rolls in Monopoly GO all the time, and you can keep an eye on their social media accounts to be the first to claim them when they get announced.

Expired Dice Links

The below links have expired, and will no longer give you free rolls in the game.

How to Claim Dice Links in Monopoly GO

There are a couple of requirements you need to meet first before you’re able to claim your free dice rolls from these links, as listed below:

Reach level 15 in your Net Worth

Unlock the Albums feature

These requirements are pretty easy to meet, and you should be able to hit level 15 Net Worth within just 15 minutes of playing. As your Net Worth increases, you’ll unlock more gameplay features, including the Albums tab, which lets you collect cards and stickers to fill out your cosmetic collection.

Net Worth is increased by building new landmarks with the money you’ve accrued so far, and you can do this by tapping on the Build button in the bottom left corner of the screen.

Once you’ve met those requirements, simply click on any of the above links with the device you’ve installed Monopoly GO on. You’ll then be prompted to open the link in Monopoly GO itself, and you’ll be able to get your free dice rolls from there.

And those are all the currently available free dice links in Monopoly GO. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.