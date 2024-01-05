All Monopoly Go Race to the Top Rewards and Milestones

It is time to Race To The Top with the latest tournament in Monopoly GO and grab some fabulous prizes! Find out below what you can expect to win during Monopoly GO Race To The Top including all rewards and milestones.

All Race To The Top Rewards and Milestones in Monopoly GO

Image Source: Scopely via Twinfinite

This fast-paced tournament runs for only 24 hours starting on January 4, 2024. Land on Bank Heist and Shut Down squares to start earning tokens and claiming super rewards. The rewards can range from Dice Rolls to Sticker Packs and even time-limited cash boosts! As you progress, you will climb the leaderboard and claim even more resources and in-game cash as you reach the high ranks. Make sure you use multipliers to boost your chances of ranking up while Race To The Top is live.

Small Heist: 4 Tokens

Large Heist: 6 Tokens

Bankrupt Heist: 8 Tokens

Mega Heist: 12 Tokens

Shutdown Blocked: 2 Tokens

Shutdown Successful: 4 Tokens

Milestone Tokens Reward 1 55 40 x Dice Rolls 2 40 2 x One-Star Sticker Pack 3 90 70 x Dice Rolls 4 130 5 Minute High Roller 5 110 80 x Dice Rolls 6 150 Cash Prize 7 200 Two-Star Sticker Pack 8 250 15 Minute Mega Heist 9 225 Three-Star Sticker Pack 10 275 175 x Dice Rolls 11 300 Cash Prize 12 400 Four-Star Sticker Pack 13 375 250 x Dice Rolls 14 425 Cash Prize 15 500 20 Minute Rent Frenzy 16 600 375 x Dice Rolls 17 550 Four-Star Sticker Pack 18 700 Cash Prize 19 800 500 x Dice Rolls 20 1000 Cash Prize 21 900 Cash Prize 22 1300 750 x Dice Rolls 23 1500 15 Minute Cash Grab 24 1800 Cash Prize 25 2000 1,200 x Dice Rolls

Tournament Rankings and Rewards

Image Source: Scopely via Twinfinite

Climb the rankings on the tournament leaderboard and gain even more rewards once Race To The Top is over. Collect as many tokens as you can to be in with the chance of getting millions in cash and thousands of Monopoly GO Dice Rolls.

Tournament Rank Reward 1 1,500 x Dice Rolls

8M Cash Prize

Galaxy Sticker Pack 2 800 x Dice Rolls

4M Cash Prize

Galaxy Sticker Pack 3 600 x Dice Rolls

3M Cash Prize

Five-Star Sticker Pack 4 500 x Dice Rolls

2.5M Cash Prize

Four-Star Sticker Pack 5 500 x Dice Rolls

2M Cash Prize

Four-Star Sticker Pack 6 350 x Dice Rolls

1.5M Cash Prize

Three-Star Sticker Pack 7 300 x Dice Rolls

1.25M Cash Prize

Three-Star Sticker Pack 8 250 x Dice Rolls

1.25M Cash Prize

Two-Star Sticker Pack 9 200 x Dice Rolls

1M Cash Prize

Two-Star Sticker Pack 10 200 x Dice Rolls

1M Cash Prize

Two-Star Sticker Pack 11+ 50 x Dice Rolls

500K Cash Prize 16+ 100K Cash Prize

Load up Monopoly GO now to Race To The Top of the leaderboard! If you need more hints and tips for Monopoly GO, check out our guides below.