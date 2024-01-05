All Monopoly Go Race to the Top Rewards and Milestones

It is time to Race To The Top with the latest tournament in Monopoly GO and grab some fabulous prizes! Find out below what you can expect to win during Monopoly GO Race To The Top including all rewards and milestones.
All Race To The Top Rewards and Milestones in Monopoly GO
This fast-paced tournament runs for only 24 hours starting on January 4, 2024. Land on Bank Heist and Shut Down squares to start earning tokens and claiming super rewards. The rewards can range from Dice Rolls to Sticker Packs and even time-limited cash boosts! As you progress, you will climb the leaderboard and claim even more resources and in-game cash as you reach the high ranks. Make sure you use multipliers to boost your chances of ranking up while Race To The Top is live.
- Small Heist: 4 Tokens
- Large Heist: 6 Tokens
- Bankrupt Heist: 8 Tokens
- Mega Heist: 12 Tokens
- Shutdown Blocked: 2 Tokens
- Shutdown Successful: 4 Tokens
|Milestone
|Tokens
|Reward
|1
|55
|40 x Dice Rolls
|2
|40
|2 x One-Star Sticker Pack
|3
|90
|70 x Dice Rolls
|4
|130
|5 Minute High Roller
|5
|110
|80 x Dice Rolls
|6
|150
|Cash Prize
|7
|200
|Two-Star Sticker Pack
|8
|250
|15 Minute Mega Heist
|9
|225
|Three-Star Sticker Pack
|10
|275
|175 x Dice Rolls
|11
|300
|Cash Prize
|12
|400
|Four-Star Sticker Pack
|13
|375
|250 x Dice Rolls
|14
|425
|Cash Prize
|15
|500
|20 Minute Rent Frenzy
|16
|600
|375 x Dice Rolls
|17
|550
|Four-Star Sticker Pack
|18
|700
|Cash Prize
|19
|800
|500 x Dice Rolls
|20
|1000
|Cash Prize
|21
|900
|Cash Prize
|22
|1300
|750 x Dice Rolls
|23
|1500
|15 Minute Cash Grab
|24
|1800
|Cash Prize
|25
|2000
|1,200 x Dice Rolls
Tournament Rankings and Rewards
Climb the rankings on the tournament leaderboard and gain even more rewards once Race To The Top is over. Collect as many tokens as you can to be in with the chance of getting millions in cash and thousands of Monopoly GO Dice Rolls.
|Tournament Rank
|Reward
|1
|1,500 x Dice Rolls
8M Cash Prize
Galaxy Sticker Pack
|2
|800 x Dice Rolls
4M Cash Prize
Galaxy Sticker Pack
|3
|600 x Dice Rolls
3M Cash Prize
Five-Star Sticker Pack
|4
|500 x Dice Rolls
2.5M Cash Prize
Four-Star Sticker Pack
|5
|500 x Dice Rolls
2M Cash Prize
Four-Star Sticker Pack
|6
|350 x Dice Rolls
1.5M Cash Prize
Three-Star Sticker Pack
|7
|300 x Dice Rolls
1.25M Cash Prize
Three-Star Sticker Pack
|8
|250 x Dice Rolls
1.25M Cash Prize
Two-Star Sticker Pack
|9
|200 x Dice Rolls
1M Cash Prize
Two-Star Sticker Pack
|10
|200 x Dice Rolls
1M Cash Prize
Two-Star Sticker Pack
|11+
|50 x Dice Rolls
500K Cash Prize
|16+
|100K Cash Prize
Load up Monopoly GO now to Race To The Top of the leaderboard! If you need more hints and tips for Monopoly GO, check out our guides below.