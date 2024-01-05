Guides

All Monopoly Go Race to the Top Rewards and Milestones

monopoly go feature image
It is time to Race To The Top with the latest tournament in Monopoly GO and grab some fabulous prizes! Find out below what you can expect to win during Monopoly GO Race To The Top including all rewards and milestones.

All Race To The Top Rewards and Milestones in Monopoly GO

snowy creations monopoly go cash prize
This fast-paced tournament runs for only 24 hours starting on January 4, 2024. Land on Bank Heist and Shut Down squares to start earning tokens and claiming super rewards. The rewards can range from Dice Rolls to Sticker Packs and even time-limited cash boosts! As you progress, you will climb the leaderboard and claim even more resources and in-game cash as you reach the high ranks. Make sure you use multipliers to boost your chances of ranking up while Race To The Top is live.

  • Small Heist: 4 Tokens
  • Large Heist: 6 Tokens
  • Bankrupt Heist: 8 Tokens
  • Mega Heist: 12 Tokens
  • Shutdown Blocked: 2 Tokens
  • Shutdown Successful: 4 Tokens
MilestoneTokensReward
15540 x Dice Rolls
2402 x One-Star Sticker Pack
39070 x Dice Rolls
41305 Minute High Roller
511080 x Dice Rolls
6150Cash Prize
7200Two-Star Sticker Pack
825015 Minute Mega Heist
9225Three-Star Sticker Pack
10275175 x Dice Rolls
11300Cash Prize
12400Four-Star Sticker Pack
13375250 x Dice Rolls
14425Cash Prize
1550020 Minute Rent Frenzy
16600375 x Dice Rolls
17550Four-Star Sticker Pack
18700Cash Prize
19800500 x Dice Rolls
201000Cash Prize
21900Cash Prize
221300750 x Dice Rolls
23150015 Minute Cash Grab
241800Cash Prize
2520001,200 x Dice Rolls

Tournament Rankings and Rewards

race to the top tournament
Climb the rankings on the tournament leaderboard and gain even more rewards once Race To The Top is over. Collect as many tokens as you can to be in with the chance of getting millions in cash and thousands of Monopoly GO Dice Rolls.

Tournament RankReward
11,500 x Dice Rolls
8M Cash Prize
Galaxy Sticker Pack
2800 x Dice Rolls
4M Cash Prize
Galaxy Sticker Pack
3600 x Dice Rolls
3M Cash Prize
Five-Star Sticker Pack
4500 x Dice Rolls
2.5M Cash Prize
Four-Star Sticker Pack
5500 x Dice Rolls
2M Cash Prize
Four-Star Sticker Pack
6350 x Dice Rolls
1.5M Cash Prize
Three-Star Sticker Pack
7300 x Dice Rolls
1.25M Cash Prize
Three-Star Sticker Pack
8250 x Dice Rolls
1.25M Cash Prize
Two-Star Sticker Pack
9200 x Dice Rolls
1M Cash Prize
Two-Star Sticker Pack
10200 x Dice Rolls
1M Cash Prize
Two-Star Sticker Pack
11+50 x Dice Rolls
500K Cash Prize
16+100K Cash Prize

Load up Monopoly GO now to Race To The Top of the leaderboard! If you need more hints and tips for Monopoly GO, check out our guides below.

