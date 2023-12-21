Can You Play Monopoly GO on Airplane Mode? Answered

Tons of modern mobile games, especially gacha games, require an online connection before you’re able to play. Monopoly GO isn’t exactly a gacha game but it does have online components as well. If you’re wondering whether it’s possible to play Monopoly GO on airplane mode, here’s what you need to know.

How to Play Monopoly GO on Airplane Mode

The good news is, yes, you can indeed continue to enjoy Monopoly GO even while your device is set to airplane mode. The game will continue to let you roll dice and rack up cash and Puzzle Pieces even when it isn’t connected to the internet.

Of course, the only downside is that you won’t be able to access the online features such as the in-app store and purchases, and you won’t be able to add or block friends on the app as well. Once you get a signal or a Wi-Fi connection, however, all of the online features will become available to you again.

Can You Still Use the Airplane Mode Glitch?

Monopoly GO used to have a glitch that allowed you to reset your dice rolls if you didn’t like what you landed on. You could do this by starting the game in airplane mode, roll your dice, force quit the app, turn off airplane mode, and reboot the game and reroll. By doing this, the game wouldn’t save your first dice roll, essentially giving you a second chance without having to wait for your dice to regenerate.

However, this glitch no longer works. We’ve tried it as of Dec. 21, 2023, and the game seems to save your dice rolls no matter what you do. So if you were hoping to abuse the glitch for extra rolls, you’re out of luck. There’s no point in playing in airplane mode just for that.

That’s all you need to know about playing Monopoly GO in airplane mode. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including a list of upcoming Golden Blitz dates.