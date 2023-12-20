Filling up your Monopoly Go albums with stickers is so satisfying and the Golden Blitz can be useful in helping with this. We are here to tell you all Monopoly Go Golden Blitz dates and when you can expect the next Golden Blitz will drop.

When is the Next Monopoly Go Golden Blitz?

The Monopoly Go Golden Blitz last happened between 2pm on December 18, 2023 and December 19, 2023 at 5am ET. These Golden Blitz events are happening alongside a couple of other festive events: Gift Partners and Gingerbread Galore. The next Golden Blitz is predicted to drop any day now. Unfortunately there is no way of knowing for sure when Golden Blitz occurs as it isn’t on a specific timetable!

Image Source: Scopely Inc via Twinfinite

We can be sure that it will happen soon, however, as players have a time-limited sticker album to complete before the end of December. Monopoly Go is bound to give you as much time as possible to collect stickers and complete the album in time for the new year and all new events.

During the Golden Blitz, you can trade golden stickers and are limited to five trades a day. This might seem restrictive, but it is purely to keep gameplay fair and exciting! If you strategize with friends, you can all achieve full sticker albums and reap the rewards during this season.

How to Get Stickers for the Heartfelt Holidays Album

You can collect stickers by playing every day and levelling up as much as you can. All players should compete in tournaments and join in with any live event to gain extra stickers and get extra rewards as you complete the sticker sets. Every sticker album completed gives you huge rewards too!

Image Source: Scopely Inc via Twinfinite

Trading duplicate stickers can be a huge help in completing an almost-complete album. You can trade a limited number of stickers every day and it is best to be mindful of who you are dealing with. Don’t fall for any scams! If it seems too good to be true, or the other player is being shady about when they are going to trade with you, then steer clear of them. Check out the official Monopoly Go Sticker Trading group on Facebook and the dedicated Discord group.

Completing the Heartfelt Holidays album will reward you with 10K rolls, 16.1M Monopoly Money, and a special Santa Sleigh token to use on the board!

All of this festive fun is happening during December 2023 so make sure you log in every day if you hope to complete the Heartfelt Holidays sticker album. For more Monopoly Go hints and tips. check out more guides below.