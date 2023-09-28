Is Monopoly Go Down? How to Check Server Status

It’s not often that players have to worry about mobile games. For some reason, they seem to remain steady without many hiccups. However, Monopoly Go has been having some issues lately that players might want to keep track of, and we can help. We’ll tell you everything you need to know about checking the servers for Monopoly Go, just in case it ever goes down.

Is Monopoly Go Down?

As of 12:00 PM ET on Sept. 28, Monopoly Go has had sustained issues for the last 24 hours. Gamebezz has gathered over 22,000 complaints/reports from players over the last day, with the majority stemming from issues. If you are unable to log on, this is the direct cause.

How to Check Monopoly Go Servers

As it is a mobile game and not a console Monopoly release, it is a little more difficult to get a direct read on Monopoly Go’s servers. While it doesn’t have quite the same authority as Downdetector, a site called Gamebezz works similarly and does track this game. That is likely your best source for checking any widespread game issues, as the Google Play Store doesn’t have any sort of server status function.

You can also check the Monopoly Go Twitter account, but it seems to be only promotional and doesn’t appear to make any replies to players’ tweets. For that reason, it’s also tough to figure out the developer’s response time. Your only real option is to keep an eye on Gamebezz and try Monopoly Go once the reports have bottomed out.

Hopefully, any problems with Monopoly Go will be fixed soon, and you can go back to collecting that multi-colored paper. We will keep an eye on this situation and update this guide as time goes on to keep you apprised of any changes.