Dance for UGC Codes (October 2024)

Updated: October 11, 2024 Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

All your time spent dancing in front of the mirror after a shower is finally gonna pay off. Bust it down and get rewarded with points in order to unlock unique UGCs. What’s the point of grooving? If you don’t look cool doing so well with Dance for UGC, you can!

Dance for UGC codes will grant you Fame points, which is the in-game currency used to unlock UGCs. The UGCs range from cute faces to adorable hoodies and dresses. If dancing is too much and you just want to be rewarded for doing nothing, check out our list of AFK For UGC Codes article.

All Dance for UGC Codes List

Active Dance for UGC Codes

DoReMe : 15,000 Fame points

: 15,000 Fame points WelcomeCelebrities : 30,000 Fame Points

: 30,000 Fame Points SpookySeason: 30,000 Fame Points

Expired Dance for UGC Codes

LikeTheGame

RewardForShutDown

SkyLine

PumpkinPie

CupCakes

NewFuture

InTheDark

TrustMe

Idol

BuddyBuddy

CommonDaisy

MyWorld

CrayonsDrawing

AttentionPlease

BlueBird

FairytaleBook

CozyDelight

Kindergarden

CrispLeaves

JellyFish

PinkCloud

GrilledCheese

FruitGems

CampingTrip

PeppermintCandy

FallMagic

DancingCats

AutumnSpray

LunchBox

HarvestMoon

AutumnGlow

FreshSweet

EggSandwich

Kidding

TimeToLove

MissingYou

TwistDance

CreamSoda

TeaTime

MorningSun

LittleSummer

ShootingStars

CoconutMilk

CookieMonster

DancingWithMe

BounceBall

PaperPlane

HeadBand

SchoolUniform

StartToShine

RoundAndRound

ReallyLikeYou

LovePotion

StepForward

SuperBoard

BraveHeart

SummerTime

BoomBoom

MidnightDream

BaseballGame

SherbetLemon

BunnyBaby

FunnySong

SummerSmile

OceanSpray

TropicalTreat

HeatHeaven

WaterPark

RedApple

AugustMagic

SummerCamp

BlushingRose

MapleWalnut

HappyHearts

Honeycomb

SunnySmiles

MagicMoment

PeanutButter

Vacation

GiraffeWorld

Ponytail

PlayWithMe

CottonCandy

HelloWorld

EnjoyYourDay

CaramelPudding

SingAgain

SpikeyBuns

CuddlyToy

FlowerBead

Armageddon

DenimSkirt

TenMinutes

CutePopsicle

LuckySeven

RightNow

SheepPlushie

Espresso

ABCD

RunRun

HowSweet

MelodyMist

HeartBaby

Fantasia

KingsNQueens

TikTakTok

GoodDay

Flowering

CreamCheese

WhisperWaltz

ClassicWaffle

ThanksForYourPatience

MellowMoods

HappyNow

AdoreYou

WatermelonSugar

IceCream

DecoraGlasses

CreamBubble

ByYourSide

WannaBe

SummerWars

RainbowFlower

FunkyPink

MessyBun

LaceMaid

HeatWaves

RaisedPeach

PuddlePuzzle

YummyYummy

SeeYouAgain

LuckySyndrome

Diamonds

Y2KStar

WaterGun

CutePreppyCharm

SummerSailor

LemonLace

RuffleStrawHat

GingerGem

Blueming

CloverSprout

HoneyHug

CheerUp

TimeofOurLife

GothicLace

ChibiDollBear

HeartPattern

BeautifulThings

SparkleSunrise

SiameseCat

YesOrNo

SweetDreams

SpringBreath

BunnyFloaty

GlitterGarden

SunnyDays

Magnetic

BloomingJoy

HelloMay

WaitingForSummer

ChickenNugget

PinkBunny

Sunshine

FluffyKitty

PuppyLove

LemonTree

FlyToHigh

Paradise

RollCake

ChocolateDrive

FirstLove

AllNight

GoodFeeling

GiveLove

ShiningBright

DiveIntoShine

Sunflower

BubblePop

ApplePie

SpringDrizzle

LetsGoPicnic

HappySpring

HelloApril

AprilFoolsDay

BunnyHop

GiftBasket

CheeseTabby

KawaiiKitty

WayForLove

EggChickChicken

Kitten

BunnyBunny

CuteAnimals

YouGuys

Queen

DeadBear

CandyDate

LittleStar

Spotyyyy

EggSalad

FollowLily

EggRecipe

Tomato

BlackHeart

Avocado

Apple

ShyBearFriend

ThirtyThousand

Imagine

LittleYellowBunny

PepperoniPizza

FavoritePizza

LemonCake

StrawberryStripe

CheeseCake

CarrotCake

Y2KParty

Bagel

LoveHeart

HappyValentine

GiveChoco

InputCode

TrueOrFalse

GoodMorning

FollowingDFU

FavoriteDFU

BeAFriend

CloserThanThis

GetAGuitar

WelcomeFebruary

GoodByeJanuary

PerfectNight

NumberOne

SuperShy

LetsDance

ThanksForPlay

How to Redeem Codes in Dance for UGC

You can stop dancing for a bit in order to redeem Dance for UGC, and here’s how:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Dance for UGC on Roblox. Press the CODES button on the left side of the screen. Enter the code in the Enter code here text box. Hit REDEEM and receive your goodies.

How to Get More Codes in Dance for UGC

If you want to get the latest Dance for UGC codes, we recommend you bookmark the article so you won’t have to search for the latest codes, instead we will do it for you.

However, if you want to search for freebies on your own, you can check out the LIFFY Discord server and the developer on X(@lily_liffy).

Why Are My Dance for UGC Codes Not Working?

The most common problem users come across is misspelling. If you want to avoid possibly incorrectly typing a code, make sure to copy and paste the codes directly from the article and into the game. Make sure to do this as soon as possible, as Dance for UGC codes don’t last very long. The average active time of a code is around three days.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Dance for UGC

Besides using Dance for UGC codes to earn Fame points, you can get points by logging in every day and by playing the game for a longer period of time without logging off. On top of that, there will be Fame point pop-ups which you can click to earn bonus points!

What is Dance for UGC?

Dance for UGC is an idle Roblox experience where you earn points in order to unlock UGCs, which you can use outside this game and universally in Roblox. If you want a chance at getting cute outfits, accessories, and hairstyles, what better way to get them than by dancing?

For more games where you can unlock UGCs, look no further than our dedicated Roblox Codes section right here on Twinfinite!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy