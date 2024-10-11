Image Credit: Bethesda
Dance for UGC Official Image
Image via LILY & LIFFY
Category:
Roblox
Codes
Guides

Dance for UGC Codes (October 2024)

I can't teach you how to dougie cause then you'd get all of the UGCs for free, so instead use Dance for UGC codes to get some.
Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|

Published: Oct 11, 2024 09:14 am

Updated: October 11, 2024

Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

All your time spent dancing in front of the mirror after a shower is finally gonna pay off. Bust it down and get rewarded with points in order to unlock unique UGCs. What’s the point of grooving? If you don’t look cool doing so well with Dance for UGC, you can!

Dance for UGC codes will grant you Fame points, which is the in-game currency used to unlock UGCs. The UGCs range from cute faces to adorable hoodies and dresses. If dancing is too much and you just want to be rewarded for doing nothing, check out our list of AFK For UGC Codes article.

All Dance for UGC Codes List

Active Dance for UGC Codes 

  • DoReMe: 15,000 Fame points
  • WelcomeCelebrities: 30,000 Fame Points
  • SpookySeason: 30,000 Fame Points

Expired Dance for UGC Codes

  • LikeTheGame
  • RewardForShutDown
  • SkyLine
  • PumpkinPie
  • CupCakes
  • NewFuture
  • InTheDark
  • TrustMe
  • Idol
  • BuddyBuddy
  • CommonDaisy
  • MyWorld
  • CrayonsDrawing
  • AttentionPlease
  • BlueBird
  • FairytaleBook
  • CozyDelight
  • Kindergarden
  • CrispLeaves
  • JellyFish
  • PinkCloud
  • GrilledCheese
  • FruitGems
  • CampingTrip
  • PeppermintCandy
  • FallMagic
  • DancingCats
  • AutumnSpray
  • LunchBox
  • HarvestMoon
  • AutumnGlow
  • FreshSweet
  • EggSandwich
  • Kidding
  • TimeToLove
  • MissingYou
  • TwistDance
  • CreamSoda
  • TeaTime
  • MorningSun
  • LittleSummer
  • ShootingStars
  • CoconutMilk
  • CookieMonster
  • DancingWithMe
  • BounceBall
  • PaperPlane
  • HeadBand
  • SchoolUniform
  • StartToShine
  • RoundAndRound
  • ReallyLikeYou
  • LovePotion
  • StepForward
  • SuperBoard
  • BraveHeart
  • SummerTime
  • BoomBoom
  • MidnightDream
  • BaseballGame
  • SherbetLemon
  • BunnyBaby
  • FunnySong
  • SummerSmile
  • OceanSpray
  • TropicalTreat
  • HeatHeaven
  • WaterPark
  • RedApple
  • AugustMagic
  • SummerCamp
  • BlushingRose
  • MapleWalnut
  • HappyHearts
  • Honeycomb
  • SunnySmiles
  • MagicMoment
  • PeanutButter
  • Vacation
  • GiraffeWorld
  • Ponytail
  • PlayWithMe
  • CottonCandy
  • HelloWorld
  • EnjoyYourDay
  • CaramelPudding
  • SingAgain
  • SpikeyBuns
  • CuddlyToy
  • FlowerBead
  • Armageddon
  • DenimSkirt
  • TenMinutes
  • CutePopsicle
  • LuckySeven
  • RightNow
  • SheepPlushie
  • Espresso
  • ABCD
  • RunRun
  • HowSweet
  • MelodyMist
  • HeartBaby
  • Fantasia
  • KingsNQueens
  • TikTakTok
  • GoodDay
  • Flowering
  • CreamCheese
  • WhisperWaltz
  • ClassicWaffle
  • ThanksForYourPatience
  • MellowMoods
  • HappyNow
  • AdoreYou
  • WatermelonSugar
  • IceCream
  • DecoraGlasses
  • CreamBubble
  • ByYourSide
  • WannaBe
  • SummerWars
  • RainbowFlower
  • FunkyPink
  • MessyBun
  • LaceMaid
  • HeatWaves
  • RaisedPeach
  • PuddlePuzzle
  • YummyYummy
  • SeeYouAgain
  • LuckySyndrome
  • Diamonds
  • Y2KStar
  • WaterGun
  • CutePreppyCharm
  • SummerSailor
  • LemonLace
  • RuffleStrawHat
  • GingerGem
  • Blueming
  • CloverSprout
  • HoneyHug
  • CheerUp
  • TimeofOurLife
  • GothicLace
  • ChibiDollBear
  • HeartPattern
  • BeautifulThings
  • SparkleSunrise
  • SiameseCat
  • YesOrNo
  • SweetDreams
  • SpringBreath
  • BunnyFloaty
  • GlitterGarden
  • SunnyDays
  • Magnetic
  • BloomingJoy
  • HelloMay
  • WaitingForSummer
  • ChickenNugget
  • PinkBunny
  • Sunshine
  • FluffyKitty
  • PuppyLove
  • LemonTree
  • FlyToHigh
  • Paradise
  • RollCake
  • ChocolateDrive
  • FirstLove
  • AllNight
  • GoodFeeling
  • GiveLove
  • ShiningBright
  • DiveIntoShine
  • Sunflower
  • BubblePop
  • ApplePie
  • SpringDrizzle
  • LetsGoPicnic
  • HappySpring
  • HelloApril
  • AprilFoolsDay
  • BunnyHop
  • GiftBasket
  • CheeseTabby
  • KawaiiKitty
  • WayForLove
  • EggChickChicken
  • Kitten
  • BunnyBunny
  • CuteAnimals
  • YouGuys
  • Queen
  • DeadBear
  • CandyDate
  • LittleStar
  • Spotyyyy
  • EggSalad
  • FollowLily
  • EggRecipe
  • Tomato
  • BlackHeart
  • Avocado
  • Apple
  • ShyBearFriend
  • ThirtyThousand
  • Imagine
  • LittleYellowBunny
  • PepperoniPizza
  • FavoritePizza
  • LemonCake
  • StrawberryStripe
  • CheeseCake
  • CarrotCake
  • Y2KParty
  • Bagel
  • LoveHeart
  • HappyValentine
  • GiveChoco
  • InputCode
  • TrueOrFalse
  • GoodMorning
  • FollowingDFU
  • FavoriteDFU
  • BeAFriend
  • CloserThanThis
  • GetAGuitar
  • WelcomeFebruary
  • GoodByeJanuary
  • PerfectNight
  • NumberOne
  • SuperShy
  • LetsDance
  • ThanksForPlay

Related: Roblox Train For UGC Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Dance for UGC

You can stop dancing for a bit in order to redeem Dance for UGC, and here’s how:

Dance for UGC How to redeem codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Dance for UGC on Roblox.
  2. Press the CODES button on the left side of the screen.
  3. Enter the code in the Enter code here text box.
  4. Hit REDEEM and receive your goodies.

How to Get More Codes in Dance for UGC

If you want to get the latest Dance for UGC codes, we recommend you bookmark the article so you won’t have to search for the latest codes, instead we will do it for you.

However, if you want to search for freebies on your own, you can check out the LIFFY Discord server and the developer on X(@lily_liffy).

Why Are My Dance for UGC Codes Not Working?

The most common problem users come across is misspelling. If you want to avoid possibly incorrectly typing a code, make sure to copy and paste the codes directly from the article and into the game. Make sure to do this as soon as possible, as Dance for UGC codes don’t last very long. The average active time of a code is around three days.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Dance for UGC

Besides using Dance for UGC codes to earn Fame points, you can get points by logging in every day and by playing the game for a longer period of time without logging off. On top of that, there will be Fame point pop-ups which you can click to earn bonus points!

What is Dance for UGC?

Dance for UGC is an idle Roblox experience where you earn points in order to unlock UGCs, which you can use outside this game and universally in Roblox. If you want a chance at getting cute outfits, accessories, and hairstyles, what better way to get them than by dancing?

For more games where you can unlock UGCs, look no further than our dedicated Roblox Codes section right here on Twinfinite!

Author
Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbović is an esteemed code writer for GAMURS and a recognized authority in the gaming world. His status as a certified weeb is backed by extensive knowledge and expertise in anime, especially in sourcing codes for Anime Roblox Games with unmatched proficiency. Having honed his skills in gaming to the extent of metaphorically speedrunning Sonic 3 & Knuckles prenatally, he embodies gaming prowess. Known for his insightful commentary on Silent Hill 3 and Nier Replicant, his opinions are valued by gamers who appreciate depth and nuance.