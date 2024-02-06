Flashpoint Worlds Collide Codes (February 2024)

Updated February 6, 2024 We looked for extra codes!

The grind in Flashpoint Worlds Collide is much harder than the comic book superheroes make it look. However, we can use codes to speed it up while they can’t. Therefore, we’ve compiled a list of all working Flashpoint Worlds Collide codes, including tips on how to redeem them, just below.

All Flashpoint Worlds Collide Codes Listed

Flashpoint Worlds Collide Codes (Working)

Velocity9 : Velocity 9 x 1

: Velocity 9 x 1 500K : 500,000 Visits Suit

: 500,000 Visits Suit N3G4T1V3: Negative Flash (Rebirth)

Flashpoint Worlds Collide Codes (Expired)

There are no expired codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Flashpoint Worlds Collide

Follow these instructions below to redeem Flashpoint Worlds Collide codes:

Open Flashpoint Worlds Collide on Roblox. Open the Store. Click on the Codes button on the top left. Type in your code in the text box. Hit the Redeem button to claim your freebies.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

If your code isn’t working, chances are you made a spelling mistake. Codes for Roblox experiences, Flashpoint Worlds Collide included, are often long and mix letters, numbers, and special characters. So, to avoid errors like this, copy and paste the codes instead.

Another possibility is that the code you’ve tried to redeem has already expired or that you’ve already redeemed the code. If that’s the case, there is, unfortunately, nothing you can do but move on to another code.

How Can You Get More Flashpoint Worlds Collide Codes?

Varis Studios has a dedicated Discord server for Flashpoint Worlds Collide. There, they post all the latest codes, along with a bunch of other stuff, such as updates, announcements, events, etc.

If you want to avoid the hassle of going through irrelevant Discord messages in search of codes, bookmark our article instead. We keep the Working list updated, so any new codes that pop up will be right here.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards

The most important source of free stuff in Flashpoint Worlds Collide is the playtime rewards. They are unlocked as you play, and there is a total of ten rewards you can earn by playing for two hours a day. If you collect them all, you’ll receive:

Cash x 3,300

x 3,300 V9 x 2

x 2 Ignition x 100

What is Flashpoint Worlds Collide?

Flashpoint Worlds Collide is a Roblox experience set in the world of speedster superheroes. There are plenty of characters to choose from, including the legendary Flash. And what’s the end goal? To get stronger so you can rid the world of all the evil that corrupts it.

